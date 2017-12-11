همايش"نقشه كشى ذهن ( قدرت خلاقيت و نواورى)"باسخنرانى"تونى بوزان"، جمعه ٢٤ آذرماه،تهران      شاخص بورس را پیش بینی کنید و جایزه بگیرید!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
۷۹بازدید
‍ پ

North Korean Submarine Missile Threat Prompts U.S.-Led Military Drills

Amid fears that North Korea is rapidly developing its submarine-launched ballistic missile technology, the United States, Japan and South Korea are teaming up for a drill to track such hard-to-detect missiles, military officials said Monday.
کد خبر: ۷۵۴۲۸۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۰ آذر ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۰:۵۲ 11 December 2017

Amid fears that North Korea is rapidly developing its submarine-launched ballistic missile technology, the United States, Japan and South Korea are teaming up for a drill to track such hard-to-detect missiles, military officials said Monday.

The drill is taking place over two days in waters between Japan and the Korean Peninsula, said South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, and will involve destroyers from the three nations doing computer-simulated training to track submarine missile launchings by North Korea.

The drills come in the wake of news reports that North Korea is making progress developing submarine-launched ballistic missiles, or SLBMs. The website 38 North, based at the U.S.-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins University, obtained images of cylindrical objects, evidence that “suggests construction of a new submarine” at a facility on North Korea’s east coast.

Any North Korean capability to field submarine-launched ballistic missiles in open waters would be particularly worrying for the United States and its allies, since such missiles are hard to detect before launching. In August 2016, North Korea successfully tested such a missile from near its submarine base in Sinpo, sending it 310 miles toward Japan in a launch that came after several failed tests.

The military maneuvers come a week after the United States and South Korea began holding joint drills that included flyovers of advanced stealth fighters and B1-B Lancer bombers over the Korean Peninsula, exercises that led North Korea to accuse the United States of pushing the region “to the brink of nuclear war.”

To step up pressure, South Korea on Monday imposed a new round of sanctions on 20 North Korean groups and 12 individuals. The sanctions, an effort to curtail North Korea’s missile and nuclear weapons programs, were imposed in retaliation for the North’s launching of a missile in late November that experts said was capable of hitting much of the continental United States.

Separately, Nikki R. Haley, the American envoy to the United Nations, said over the weekend that the United States would send a full delegation of athletes to the Winter Olympics in South Korea in February. Her remarks on “Fox News Sunday” came days after she sowed doubt about participation in the Games by saying it was an “open question” whether American athletes would participate, given the tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
قیمت دلار آزاد نمی‌شود / سفارت آمریکا به آتش کشیده شد / از شادی آزادی عراق تا شگفتی از کشف تسلیحات داعش / ویدیوهایی از تحرکات...

قیمت دلار آزاد نمی‌شود / سفارت آمریکا به آتش کشیده شد / از شادی آزادی عراق تا شگفتی از کشف تسلیحات داعش / ویدیوهایی از تحرکات...

حراج سکه برای کنترل یا بالا بردن قیمت سکه؟/ تصمیم‌گیری دیرهنگام بانک مرکزی در خصوص پول‌های مجازی / از...

حراج سکه برای کنترل یا بالا بردن قیمت سکه؟/ تصمیم‌گیری دیرهنگام بانک مرکزی در خصوص پول‌های مجازی / از...

در سه ماه گذشته هیچ کنسرتی لغو نشده/گشت‌های جدید سپاه برای مقابله با سرقت و اقدامات اوباش

در سه ماه گذشته هیچ کنسرتی لغو نشده/گشت‌های جدید سپاه برای مقابله با سرقت و اقدامات اوباش

اعلام آمادگی تاجزاده برای مناظره با احمدی‌نژاد/ماجرای استمداد طلبی دولت روحانی از رهبری/مقامات اروپایی...

اعلام آمادگی تاجزاده برای مناظره با احمدی‌نژاد/ماجرای استمداد طلبی دولت روحانی از رهبری/مقامات اروپایی...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

سه سریال نوروز ۹۷ مشخص شد

وب گردی

رزرو آنلاین هتل

دلار به بالاترین نرخ سال رسید

خواص چای نعناع برای کاهش وزن

ادامه تخلفات در سعادت آباد

طغیان دوباره علی کریمی

هرگز گردن مرغ را نخورید!

آشنایی با پر درآمد ترین زنان مدلینگ‌ جهان /تصاویر

دزدگیرهای گوشی خود را فعال کنید

به استارت‌آپ‌ها و کار‌آفرین‌ها آدرس غلط ندهید!

چاپ کتاب علاوه بر قلم پول هم می‌خواهد

سفر به شهری برای سورپرایزشدن!

بازار گرم خرافه؛ افراد برای کف‌بینی و رمالی چقدر هزینه می‌کنند؟

مواد مخدر جدید با ما چه می‌کنند؟!

چطور ميتوانيم طلا و جواهرات را تا ٦٠ درصد پايين تر خريداري نماييم

خودروهای هیبریدی چگونه کار میکنند

استاد شجریان تجلیل در جشنواره فجر را نپذیرفت!

عجایب کوه پردیس + عکس
سونامی طلاق در پایتخت مذهبی ایران/تصویر سعید امامی روی تی شرت/واکنش باهنر به شایعه سکه گرفتن از احمدی نژاد/ روایت محمود صادقی از اختلافاتش با رئیس قوه قضائیه
عوارض خروج از کشور 3 تا 6 برابر افزایش یافت!
مجلس دعوت صدا وسیما را لبیک گوید و مجوز مجازات به مجری تلویزیون بدهد!
زیبایی که دردسر ساز شد!
پیشنهاد حدادعادل برای مقابله با اقدام ترامپ/خاتمی: این روانی (ترامپ) را درمان کنند/۹ سال پیش نظر عارف درباره احمدی نژاد چه بود؟/اولین کنسرت یک خواننده زن در ریاض برگزار شد
فرار ۶۰۰ میلیارد تومانی روپوش سفید‌ها از قانون با ترفند‌های ساده!
حمله موشکی به سرزمین‌های اشغالی / درخواست جنبش «فتح» برای جنگ علیه اسرائیل/پایان مأموریت شکست داعش در سوریه/ درخواست مقتدا صدر از عربستان در مورد قدس
بیانیه کم سابقه پنج کشور اروپایی علیه آمریکا در مورد قدس/ نشست شورای امنیت در مورد قدس و اتحاد همه علیه آمریکا/ حمله نماینده آمریکا به سازمان ملل/ محمد بن سلمان خریدار گرانبهاترین اثر هنری جهان از داوینچی
این مرد ۴۰ سال است که موش می‌خورد!
داگلاس ۱۰۱ ساله و عروس گلش
علت سفر وزیر امور خارجه انگلیس به تهران چیست؟/تمجید سردار سلیمانی از نسل چهارم انقلاب/مهدی تاج: از مسابقات کنار نمی‌کشیم
متلاشی شدن پژو 206 و مرگ دختر جوان
آیا «محمودرضا خاوری» به قتل رسیده است؟
ادعای نهادهای اطلاعاتی آمریکا مبنی بر انتقال سه کلاهک هسته‌ای به ایران

عوارض خروج از کشور 3 تا 6 برابر افزایش یافت!  (۳۴۱ نظر)

فرار ۶۰۰ میلیارد تومانی روپوش سفید‌ها از قانون با ترفند‌های ساده!  (۱۶۹ نظر)

ترامپ، قدس را پایتخت رژیم اسرائیل اعلام کرد  (۱۶۳ نظر)

اعتراضات دنباله دار دانشجویان صنعت نفت و مدیرانی که در آتش بحران می دمند!  (۱۴۰ نظر)

علی عبدالله صالح و معاونانش کشته شدند  (۱۳۳ نظر)

آقای صادقی! میل به افزایش فالوئرتان اگر تمام شد، با دقت بیشتری افشاگری کنید!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

پیام دونالد ترامپ به رهبران عربی: جهان عرب مرده است!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

احمدی نژاد همه ما را شرمنده کرد!/راه احمدی نژاد از راه رهبری جداست  (۹۰ نظر)

رئیسی: چند برابر مالیاتمان به زلزله‌زده‌ها کمک کردیم/شرط سرایدار «جنت آباد» برای مناظره با کواکبیان!/اصلاح طلبان مشهد: ما احمدی نژاد را دعوت نکردیم/نمی‌شود کرسی آزاداندیشی برگزار کرد اما اسم نخست وزیر را نیاورد  (۸۳ نظر)

افزایش عجیب عوارض خروج از کشور در بودجه ۹۷  (۷۴ نظر)

سونامی طلاق در پایتخت مذهبی ایران/تصویر سعید امامی روی تی شرت/واکنش باهنر به شایعه سکه گرفتن از احمدی نژاد/ روایت محمود صادقی از اختلافاتش با رئیس قوه قضائیه  (۷۲ نظر)

چرا ایرانیان به حوادث جهان اسلام بی اعتنا هستند؟!  (۶۷ نظر)

چرا نباید با انتشار یک فهرست بدهکاران بانکی فریب بخوریم؟!  (۶۳ نظر)

طرح از پیش شکست خورده استاندار اصفهان برای احیای زاینده رود از جیب ملی!  (۵۶ نظر)

پس از افشاگری یک اصلاح‌طلب درباره وام‌های کلان، نوبت به اصولگرایان رسید  (۵۵ نظر)