همايش"نقشه كشى ذهن ( قدرت خلاقيت و نواورى)"باسخنرانى"تونى بوزان"، جمعه ٢٤ آذرماه،تهران      شاخص بورس را پیش بینی کنید و جایزه بگیرید!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکای لاتین
۶۹بازدید
‍ پ

Venezuela's Maduro Has Disqualified His Opposition From the Next Presidential Election

As the President of Venezuela consolidated his party’s hold on power with what appeared to be a landslide win at municipal polls this weekend, he dealt another blow to the country’s main opposition groups by disqualifying them from next year’s bid for the presidency.
کد خبر: ۷۵۴۲۸۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۰ آذر ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۰:۵۱ 11 December 2017

As the President of Venezuela consolidated his party’s hold on power with what appeared to be a landslide win at municipal polls this weekend, he dealt another blow to the country’s main opposition groups by disqualifying them from next year’s bid for the presidency.

None of the political parties that boycotted the mayoral race will be allowed to participate in the 2018 presidential election, incumbent Nicolás Maduro said, according to the BBC.

Three of the country’s biggest opposition parties, Justice First, Popular Will and Democratic Action, shunned the mayoral vote amid allegations of a corrupt electoral system rigged in favor of Maduro’s United Socialist Party of Venezuela.

In an October gubernatorial race, opposition activists said they were robbed of votes due to irregularities like a shortage of polling stations in anti-Maduro neighborhoods. This time, they’ve accused the government of abusing food vouchers for votes, according to Reuters.

By boycotting the vote, the opposition has “disappeared from the political map,” by not running in this weekend’s elections, Maduro said in a speech Sunday, the BBC reports.

“A party that has not participated today and has called for the boycott of the elections can’t participate anymore,” Maduro said.

Maduro, who has been in office since the 2013 death of Socialist leader Hugo Chávez, has been tightening his grip on power as Venezuela experiences one of the worst economic meltdowns in Latin American history under his rule.

In August, Maduro created the Constituent Assembly – a new, all-powerful body to replace the opposition-dominated National Assembly, and is seen as vehicle for enforcing the president’s bidding. Maduro said barring opposition parties from next year’s presidential race was in keeping with criteria set by the Constituent Assembly, according to the BBC.

Opposition leaders have called the new assembly undemocratic and Washington has accused Maduro of behaving like a dictator. But the opposition has also become increasingly divided on how to respond, with some arguing that an endless stream of boycotts will only deliver Maduro the victories he seeks.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
قیمت دلار آزاد نمی‌شود / سفارت آمریکا به آتش کشیده شد / از شادی آزادی عراق تا شگفتی از کشف تسلیحات داعش / ویدیوهایی از تحرکات...

قیمت دلار آزاد نمی‌شود / سفارت آمریکا به آتش کشیده شد / از شادی آزادی عراق تا شگفتی از کشف تسلیحات داعش / ویدیوهایی از تحرکات...

حراج سکه برای کنترل یا بالا بردن قیمت سکه؟/ تصمیم‌گیری دیرهنگام بانک مرکزی در خصوص پول‌های مجازی / از...

حراج سکه برای کنترل یا بالا بردن قیمت سکه؟/ تصمیم‌گیری دیرهنگام بانک مرکزی در خصوص پول‌های مجازی / از...

در سه ماه گذشته هیچ کنسرتی لغو نشده/گشت‌های جدید سپاه برای مقابله با سرقت و اقدامات اوباش

در سه ماه گذشته هیچ کنسرتی لغو نشده/گشت‌های جدید سپاه برای مقابله با سرقت و اقدامات اوباش

اعلام آمادگی تاجزاده برای مناظره با احمدی‌نژاد/ماجرای استمداد طلبی دولت روحانی از رهبری/مقامات اروپایی...

اعلام آمادگی تاجزاده برای مناظره با احمدی‌نژاد/ماجرای استمداد طلبی دولت روحانی از رهبری/مقامات اروپایی...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

سه سریال نوروز ۹۷ مشخص شد

وب گردی

رزرو آنلاین هتل

دلار به بالاترین نرخ سال رسید

خواص چای نعناع برای کاهش وزن

ادامه تخلفات در سعادت آباد

طغیان دوباره علی کریمی

هرگز گردن مرغ را نخورید!

آشنایی با پر درآمد ترین زنان مدلینگ‌ جهان /تصاویر

دزدگیرهای گوشی خود را فعال کنید

به استارت‌آپ‌ها و کار‌آفرین‌ها آدرس غلط ندهید!

چاپ کتاب علاوه بر قلم پول هم می‌خواهد

سفر به شهری برای سورپرایزشدن!

بازار گرم خرافه؛ افراد برای کف‌بینی و رمالی چقدر هزینه می‌کنند؟

مواد مخدر جدید با ما چه می‌کنند؟!

چطور ميتوانيم طلا و جواهرات را تا ٦٠ درصد پايين تر خريداري نماييم

خودروهای هیبریدی چگونه کار میکنند

استاد شجریان تجلیل در جشنواره فجر را نپذیرفت!

عجایب کوه پردیس + عکس
سونامی طلاق در پایتخت مذهبی ایران/تصویر سعید امامی روی تی شرت/واکنش باهنر به شایعه سکه گرفتن از احمدی نژاد/ روایت محمود صادقی از اختلافاتش با رئیس قوه قضائیه
عوارض خروج از کشور 3 تا 6 برابر افزایش یافت!
مجلس دعوت صدا وسیما را لبیک گوید و مجوز مجازات به مجری تلویزیون بدهد!
زیبایی که دردسر ساز شد!
پیشنهاد حدادعادل برای مقابله با اقدام ترامپ/خاتمی: این روانی (ترامپ) را درمان کنند/۹ سال پیش نظر عارف درباره احمدی نژاد چه بود؟/اولین کنسرت یک خواننده زن در ریاض برگزار شد
فرار ۶۰۰ میلیارد تومانی روپوش سفید‌ها از قانون با ترفند‌های ساده!
حمله موشکی به سرزمین‌های اشغالی / درخواست جنبش «فتح» برای جنگ علیه اسرائیل/پایان مأموریت شکست داعش در سوریه/ درخواست مقتدا صدر از عربستان در مورد قدس
بیانیه کم سابقه پنج کشور اروپایی علیه آمریکا در مورد قدس/ نشست شورای امنیت در مورد قدس و اتحاد همه علیه آمریکا/ حمله نماینده آمریکا به سازمان ملل/ محمد بن سلمان خریدار گرانبهاترین اثر هنری جهان از داوینچی
این مرد ۴۰ سال است که موش می‌خورد!
داگلاس ۱۰۱ ساله و عروس گلش
علت سفر وزیر امور خارجه انگلیس به تهران چیست؟/تمجید سردار سلیمانی از نسل چهارم انقلاب/مهدی تاج: از مسابقات کنار نمی‌کشیم
متلاشی شدن پژو 206 و مرگ دختر جوان
آیا «محمودرضا خاوری» به قتل رسیده است؟
ادعای نهادهای اطلاعاتی آمریکا مبنی بر انتقال سه کلاهک هسته‌ای به ایران

عوارض خروج از کشور 3 تا 6 برابر افزایش یافت!  (۳۴۱ نظر)

فرار ۶۰۰ میلیارد تومانی روپوش سفید‌ها از قانون با ترفند‌های ساده!  (۱۶۹ نظر)

ترامپ، قدس را پایتخت رژیم اسرائیل اعلام کرد  (۱۶۳ نظر)

اعتراضات دنباله دار دانشجویان صنعت نفت و مدیرانی که در آتش بحران می دمند!  (۱۴۰ نظر)

علی عبدالله صالح و معاونانش کشته شدند  (۱۳۳ نظر)

آقای صادقی! میل به افزایش فالوئرتان اگر تمام شد، با دقت بیشتری افشاگری کنید!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

پیام دونالد ترامپ به رهبران عربی: جهان عرب مرده است!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

احمدی نژاد همه ما را شرمنده کرد!/راه احمدی نژاد از راه رهبری جداست  (۹۰ نظر)

رئیسی: چند برابر مالیاتمان به زلزله‌زده‌ها کمک کردیم/شرط سرایدار «جنت آباد» برای مناظره با کواکبیان!/اصلاح طلبان مشهد: ما احمدی نژاد را دعوت نکردیم/نمی‌شود کرسی آزاداندیشی برگزار کرد اما اسم نخست وزیر را نیاورد  (۸۳ نظر)

افزایش عجیب عوارض خروج از کشور در بودجه ۹۷  (۷۴ نظر)

سونامی طلاق در پایتخت مذهبی ایران/تصویر سعید امامی روی تی شرت/واکنش باهنر به شایعه سکه گرفتن از احمدی نژاد/ روایت محمود صادقی از اختلافاتش با رئیس قوه قضائیه  (۷۲ نظر)

چرا ایرانیان به حوادث جهان اسلام بی اعتنا هستند؟!  (۶۷ نظر)

چرا نباید با انتشار یک فهرست بدهکاران بانکی فریب بخوریم؟!  (۶۳ نظر)

طرح از پیش شکست خورده استاندار اصفهان برای احیای زاینده رود از جیب ملی!  (۵۶ نظر)

پس از افشاگری یک اصلاح‌طلب درباره وام‌های کلان، نوبت به اصولگرایان رسید  (۵۵ نظر)