Iranian president raises conditions for rapprochement with Saudi Arabia

While Saudi Arabia is continuing its aggressive approach toward Iran, continuing to blame Iran on many regional issues, Tehran has persistently expressed its readiness for better ties with Riyadh. Most recently, Iranian president has raised some conditions for a rapprochement with the Saudis.
کد خبر: ۷۵۴۱۲۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ آذر ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۹:۱۸ 10 December 2017

Tabnak – While Saudi Arabia is continuing its aggressive approach toward Iran, continuing to blame Iran on many regional issues, Tehran has persistently expressed its readiness for better ties with Riyadh. Most recently, Iranian president has raised some conditions for a rapprochement with the Saudis.

According to Press TV, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says Iran could restore its relations with Saudi Arabia should the kingdom end its military aggression on Yemen and cut its friendship with the Tel Aviv regime.

Speaking at the parliament in Tehran on Sunday, Rouhnai said the Islamic Republic would have no problem with Saudi Arabia if it stopped "bowing to Israel" and relied on itself and regional nations.

"Saudi Arabia should suspend it bombardment of Yemen and stop begging for contacts with the Zionist regime," he said. "We want Saudi Arabia to stop two things, the misguided friendship with Israel and the inhuman bombardment of Yemen."

Elsewhere in his address, the Iranian president referred to US Presidnet Donald Trump's recent controversial decision on Jerusalem al-Quds, saying the move won't go unanswered.

"After regional powers' conspiracy to let terrorist groups dominate the oppressed people in the region was defeated, the Americans today have launched a new plot with the help of the Zionists, which is an aggression on the sacred Quds," Rouhani said.

At the end of his speech, Rohani concluded that "Palestine has been and will remain our cause, and the United States and the Zionist regime will not succeed in their recent conspiracy, and God willing, the Islamic nations will liberate al-Quds soon."

Meanwhile, in his meeting with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani denounced the British government’s sales of arms and military equipment to Saudi Arabia, saying such support amounts to involvement in the crimes against the war-torn people of Yemen.

It should be noted that relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia first soured after a deadly human crush during the Hajj rituals in September 2015, when hundreds of Iranian pilgrims among others lost their lives. Tensions further escalated a few months later following the kingdom's execution of prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr.

Riyadh cut off diplomatic ties with Tehran in January 2016 following angry protests in front of its diplomatic premises in the cities of Tehran and Mashhad against the execution.

