همايش"نقشه كشى ذهن ( قدرت خلاقيت و نواورى)"باسخنرانى"تونى بوزان"، جمعه ٢٤ آذرماه،تهران      شاخص بورس را پیش بینی کنید و جایزه بگیرید!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
۴۴۹بازدید
‍ پ

French fighters appear with Islamic State in Afghanistan

IS has carried out multiple devastating attacks in the capital Kabul, including a deadly suicide bombing at the city's Imam Zaman Shiite mosque in October
کد خبر: ۷۵۳۹۳۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ آذر ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۴۳ 10 December 2017

IS has carried out multiple devastating attacks in the capital Kabul, including a deadly suicide bombing at the city's Imam Zaman Shiite mosque in October

French and Algerian fighters, some arriving from Syria, have joined the ranks of the Islamic State group in northern Afghanistan where the militants have established new bases, multiple international and Afghan sources have told AFP.

It is the first time that the presence of French IS fighters has been recorded in Afghanistan, and comes as analysts suggested foreigners may be heading for the war-torn country after being driven from Syria and Iraq.

It is also a troubling sign as France, which has faced the worst of the IS-inspired violence in Europe since 2015, debates how to handle hundreds of its citizens who went to fight for the group in the Middle East.

"A number" of Algerian and French nationals entered the largely IS-controlled district of Darzab in northern Jowzjan province in November, said district governor Baaz Mohammad Dawar.

At least two women were among the arrivals, who were travelling with a translator from Tajikistan as well as Chechens and Uzbeks, Dawar added.

European and Afghan security sources in Kabul confirmed Dawar's claim that French citizens were among the fighters -- though, one cautioned, "we do not know how many there are".

Three of the Algerians seen in Darzab are believed to have been in Syria and Iraq, Dawar said, suggesting they may link Islamic State-Khorasan Province (IS-K), the group's franchise in Afghanistan and Pakistan, with the main group in the Middle East.

When it first emerged in 2015, IS-K overran large parts of eastern Nangarhar and Kunar provinces, though initially its part in the Afghan conflict was overshadowed by the Taliban.

The jihadists have since spread north, including in Jowzjan on the border with Uzbekistan, and carried out multiple devastating attacks in the capital Kabul.

Mohammad Raza Ghafoori, the Jowzjan provincial governor's spokesman, said French-speaking Caucasian men and women had been seen training IS fighters in Darzab.

He cited reports saying that around 50 children, some as young as 10, have also been recruited by the fighters.

Darzab residents told AFP that roughly 200 foreigners had set up camp just a few hundred metres (yards) from the village of Bibi Mariam.

One local man who gave his name as Hajji said the fighters were of several nationalities, including French, and were tall, aged in their late 20s, and dressed in military clothing.

"They ride their (motor) bikes, go to the border and come back, but they talk to nobody," he said.

Hashar, a former district village chief, said some were training others to use suicide bombs and lay mines.

"They are... bringing misery to normal people," he told AFP, as other villagers said many residents had fled the area.

Locals along with district governor Dawar warned the fighters were also exploiting natural resources, such as precious stones and metals.

One of the security sources said that two of the French had been nicknamed "The Engineers" and appeared to be organising some sort of extraction, "but we do not know what they are looking for".

Several European services believe the fighters are arriving through Tajikistan, the source said, adding that at least one Frenchman arrested there in July said he had wanted to join IS in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan has long attracted foreign fighters, from the mujahedeen during the 1980s war against Soviet invaders to Al-Qaeda's later use of the country as a haven.

The Pentagon has said IS numbers fewer than 1,000 in Afghanistan.

But the growing presence of foreign fighters among them indicates that IS "seeks to create an external operations node for new waves of global attacks," warned analysts at the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War recently.

Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi, an expert on jihadist groups, said he did not think the presence of foreign fighters in Afghanistan meant that IS was necessarily "shifting its base".

The group's "natural home is Iraq and Syria, but I presume many of the foreigners in particular are taking the opportunity either to escape entirely or moving to other battlefields for IS where they might prove more useful," he told AFP.

The head of US forces in Afghanistan, General John Nicholson, has vowed the group will be "annihilated", and Washington notoriously dropped the so-called "Mother Of All Bombs" on an IS stronghold in Nangarhar in April.

But as the number of fighters grows in Darzab, the villager Hajji told AFP there were no signs of pro-government forces in the district.

"(The) government is God damned," he said. "There is no government here."

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوهایی از ابعاد بحران بیت المقدس / جزئیات نبرد هوایی پاکستان و آمریکا و سقوط هواپیمای آمریکا / وزیرامورخارجه انگلیس با...

ویدیوهایی از ابعاد بحران بیت المقدس / جزئیات نبرد هوایی پاکستان و آمریکا و سقوط هواپیمای آمریکا / وزیرامورخارجه انگلیس با...

انتقاد شدید کریمی قدوسی از احمدی‌نژاد/ فرار مالیاتی 600 میلیاردی پزشکان و فرار مالیاتی تجار با کارت‌‎های...

انتقاد شدید کریمی قدوسی از احمدی‌نژاد/ فرار مالیاتی 600 میلیاردی پزشکان و فرار مالیاتی تجار با کارت‌‎های...

علی مطهری: بست‌نشینی مغایرتی با قانون ندارد/ باهنر: اختیارات جهانگیری در دولت کم شده

علی مطهری: بست‌نشینی مغایرتی با قانون ندارد/ باهنر: اختیارات جهانگیری در دولت کم شده

سونامی طلاق در پایتخت مذهبی ایران/تصویر سعید امامی روی تی شرت/واکنش باهنر به شایعه سکه گرفتن از احمدی...

سونامی طلاق در پایتخت مذهبی ایران/تصویر سعید امامی روی تی شرت/واکنش باهنر به شایعه سکه گرفتن از احمدی...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

تکرار بحران کاغذ بعد از ۴سال

اجازه دولت به بانک مرکزی برای انتشار ایران چک

روانخواه:کاراستقلال درآسیا خیلی سخت است

چکیده مصاحبه جالب علی کریمی با اعتماد

تکذیب خبر درگیری در کنگره کارگزاران در ایلام

اگر زمانی مشهور شدی ؛ سیمون فلیس

هاشمی: امینی تست محبوبیت می کند

لایحه «مقابله با خشونت علیه زنان» در مراحل پایانی

هوای تهران در وضعیت ناسالم برای گروه‎های حساس

نقش کاهش وزن در پیشگیری از سرطان سینه

آسمان ایران امروز آفتابی است

همسرم،نقشی درحضورمن وخواهرم وشوهرخواهرم درفدراسیون نداشت!

ساخت دیوار برلین در بحبوحه جنگ سرد

نگاهی به تاریخچه قدس و فلسطین

رییس جمهوری: مسکن مهر از جیب فقرا ساخته شد

وب گردی

سفر به شهری برای سورپرایزشدن!

بازار گرم خرافه؛ افراد برای کف‌بینی و رمالی چقدر هزینه می‌کنند؟

هفت اشتباه رایج در مورد وام که به شما ضرر می‌زند

مواد مخدر جدید با ما چه می‌کنند؟!

چطور ميتوانيم طلا و جواهرات را تا ٦٠ درصد پايين تر خريداري نماييم

دزدگیرهای گوشی خود را فعال کنید

این «سبزی»مانند بوتاکس پوست را زیبا می‌کند

در فصل پاییز از مصرف این خوردنی شگفت انگیز غافل نشوید

امکان گفت و گوی مجازی با مدیرعامل سازمان تاکسیرانی فراهم شد

فروش هویج آمریکایی در شهروند؟!

سد معبر صنفی 400 کیوسک پایتخت

بلندترین درخت زنده زمین + عکس

چرا زبان چینی سخت ترین زبان دنیاست؟

قابل توجه رانندگان تاکسیرانان پایتخت

خودروهای هیبریدی چگونه کار میکنند

استاد شجریان تجلیل در جشنواره فجر را نپذیرفت!

سونامی طلاق در پایتخت مذهبی ایران/تصویر سعید امامی روی تی شرت/واکنش باهنر به شایعه سکه گرفتن از احمدی نژاد/ روایت محمود صادقی از اختلافاتش با رئیس قوه قضائیه
زیبایی که دردسر ساز شد!
پیام دونالد ترامپ به رهبران عربی: جهان عرب مرده است!
همه کشورهایی که با تصمیم ترامپ برای انتقال سفارت به قدس مخالفت کردند/ تنها کشوری که اقدام ترامپ را به رسمیت شناخت/درخواست ترامپ از عربستان برای پایان دادن به محاصره یمن/ میزان درآمد روزانه آمریکا از نفت سوریه
رئیسی: چند برابر مالیاتمان به زلزله‌زده‌ها کمک کردیم/شرط سرایدار «جنت آباد» برای مناظره با کواکبیان!/اصلاح طلبان مشهد: ما احمدی نژاد را دعوت نکردیم/نمی‌شود کرسی آزاداندیشی برگزار کرد اما اسم نخست وزیر را نیاورد
پیشنهاد حدادعادل برای مقابله با اقدام ترامپ/خاتمی: این روانی (ترامپ) را درمان کنند/۹ سال پیش نظر عارف درباره احمدی نژاد چه بود؟/اولین کنسرت یک خواننده زن در ریاض برگزار شد
جزئیات مستند جنجالی فائزه هاشمی که از مهم‌ترین رویداد مستند خاورمیانه حذف شد
تیپ عجیب جوانان ژاپنی
حمله موشکی به سرزمین‌های اشغالی / درخواست جنبش «فتح» برای جنگ علیه اسرائیل/پایان مأموریت شکست داعش در سوریه/ درخواست مقتدا صدر از عربستان در مورد قدس
فرار ۶۰۰ میلیارد تومانی روپوش سفید‌ها از قانون با ترفند‌های ساده!
بیانیه کم سابقه پنج کشور اروپایی علیه آمریکا در مورد قدس/ نشست شورای امنیت در مورد قدس و اتحاد همه علیه آمریکا/ حمله نماینده آمریکا به سازمان ملل/ محمد بن سلمان خریدار گرانبهاترین اثر هنری جهان از داوینچی
احمدی نژاد همه ما را شرمنده کرد!/راه احمدی نژاد از راه رهبری جداست
فضای ساکت دانشگاه ها نتیجه عملکرد مناسب مسئولان نیست؛ دانشجو این روزها فقط به زنده ماندن فکر می کند!
علت سفر وزیر امور خارجه انگلیس به تهران چیست؟/تمجید سردار سلیمانی از نسل چهارم انقلاب/مهدی تاج: از مسابقات کنار نمی‌کشیم
آیا «محمودرضا خاوری» به قتل رسیده است؟

فرار ۶۰۰ میلیارد تومانی روپوش سفید‌ها از قانون با ترفند‌های ساده!  (۱۶۹ نظر)

نظر روانشناسان درباره رفتارها و اقدامات اخیر احمدی‌نژاد؛ از خودشیفتگی تا تلاش برای دیده شدن!  (۱۶۹ نظر)

ترامپ، قدس را پایتخت رژیم اسرائیل اعلام کرد  (۱۶۳ نظر)

اعتراضات دنباله دار دانشجویان صنعت نفت و مدیرانی که در آتش بحران می دمند!  (۱۴۰ نظر)

علی عبدالله صالح و معاونانش کشته شدند  (۱۳۳ نظر)

آقای صادقی! میل به افزایش فالوئرتان اگر تمام شد، با دقت بیشتری افشاگری کنید!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

پیام دونالد ترامپ به رهبران عربی: جهان عرب مرده است!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

رفیق‌دوست: احمدی‌نژاد در انتخابات ۸۸ بین مردم پول توزیع کرد/هدایتی بدهی به بانک سرمایه را تکذیب کرد/دولت پاک دستان جلوی دوربین نان و پنیر می‌خوردند و پشت دوربین سکه توزیع می‌کردند  (۱۰۰ نظر)

جهانبانی بدهکارترین شخصیت حقیقی به بانک سرمایه/ حسین هدایتی: از محمود صادقی شکایت خواهم کرد  (۹۰ نظر)

احمدی نژاد همه ما را شرمنده کرد!/راه احمدی نژاد از راه رهبری جداست  (۹۰ نظر)

رئیسی: چند برابر مالیاتمان به زلزله‌زده‌ها کمک کردیم/شرط سرایدار «جنت آباد» برای مناظره با کواکبیان!/اصلاح طلبان مشهد: ما احمدی نژاد را دعوت نکردیم/نمی‌شود کرسی آزاداندیشی برگزار کرد اما اسم نخست وزیر را نیاورد  (۸۳ نظر)

چرا نباید با انتشار یک فهرست بدهکاران بانکی فریب بخوریم؟!  (۶۳ نظر)

چرا ایرانیان به حوادث جهان اسلام بی اعتنا هستند؟!  (۶۰ نظر)

پس از افشاگری یک اصلاح‌طلب درباره وام‌های کلان، نوبت به اصولگرایان رسید  (۵۵ نظر)

خبر مطهری از رفع حصر/ احمدی‌نژاد اتهام‌زنی می‌کند ولی محدودیت خاتمی را بیشتر می‌کنند/«مهدی جهانگیری» به تهران منتقل شد/شجریان دکترای دانشگاه تهران را نپذیرفت  (۵۳ نظر)