"Arab nations should consider imposing economic sanctions against the United States to prevent it moving its Israel embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv", - Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said during the emergency meeting, APA reports quoting Reuters.

“Pre-emptive measures (must be) taken ... beginning with diplomatic measures, then political, then economic and financial sanctions,” he said, without giving specific details.

The Arab League statement made no mention of economic sanctions.

Arab criticism of Trump’s plan contrasted sharply with the praise Washington’s traditional Arab allies heaped on him at the beginning of his administration in January.