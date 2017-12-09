Tehran is winning war with Saudi Arabia in the Middle East

IRAN is “winning” the war for dominance in the Middle East a US expert said in an interview with Newsweek.

IRAN is “winning” the war for dominance in the Middle East a US expert said in an interview with Newsweek.

Miller said: “I don’t believe the Saudis are going to come out winners.”

A number of long-range missile strikes have been launched against Saudi Arabia by Yemeni Houthies against the capital Riyadh and dragging the Saudis into a vicious war.

A total of 87 missile strikes have been launched by the Houthies during the war.

Speaking to Newsweek Mr Miller continued: “A sophisticated missile capacity in Yemen is not only going to create a serious security problem for Saudi Arabia.

“It’s also going to make it extremely difficult for much, if any, of the crown prince’s new vision for Saudi Arabia to take place.”

Reforms already taking place in Saudi Arabia include the decision to let women drive and plans to create a new tourist hub similar to Dubai on the coast of the Red Sea.

Major General Jafari from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed that Tehran did not authorise the strike or provide the rebels with the military equipment.

He said: “The claim that the missile was delivered to Yemen by Iran is baseless.

“These missiles have been manufactured by the Yemenis and their military industries.”

However, that statement has been rejected by their Middle East rivals, who have claimed that the Houthi attacked on the Iranians' command.