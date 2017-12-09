Trump's Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell Resigns

US Defense Secretary James Mattis in a statement said the White House national security team was losing an invaluable member with the departure of Deputy National Security Adviser.

Dina Powell made the decision to leave her post after Trump announced on Wednesday that the United States recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and instructed the State Department to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"With the pending departure of Dina Powell, we are losing an invaluable member of the President’s national security team," James Mattis said on Friday. "I personally appreciate Dina’s partnership and contributions to the mission of the Department of Defense."

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster wrote in a statement that Powell helped to promote the president's agenda through her strong relations with actors across the United States.

"Dina Powell has been a key, trusted adviser in this administration. She has always planned to serve one year before returning home to New York," the statement said. "She will serve in the administration until early next year."

Dina Powell advised Trump on Middle East policy and was a member the Israeli-Palestinian peace team. The White House noted Powell would continue to support the US president's agenda after her departure.