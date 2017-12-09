همايش"نقشه كشى ذهن ( قدرت خلاقيت و نواورى)"باسخنرانى"تونى بوزان"، جمعه ٢٤ آذرماه،تهران      شاخص بورس را پیش بینی کنید و جایزه بگیرید!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
۹۰بازدید
‍ پ

Weather eases the battle as California wildfires grow

Growing wildfires chewing through parts of Southern California on Friday ravaged avocado farms, racehorse stables and a retirement community, even as milder weather aided firefighters in their efforts to slow the progress of six major blazes.
کد خبر: ۷۵۳۵۰۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۸ آذر ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۴۱ 09 December 2017

Growing wildfires chewing through parts of Southern California on Friday ravaged avocado farms, racehorse stables and a retirement community, even as milder weather aided firefighters in their efforts to slow the progress of six major blazes.

Forecasters predicted weather would continue to challenge the 8,700 firefighters who have been battling fast-moving blazes for five days from the San Diego area up the Pacific Coast to Santa Barbara County. The fires killed at least one person, destroyed 500 structures, hurt six people and injured four firefighters

At the peak, about 212,000 people were forced to flee their homes. Evacuation orders were lifted in some areas, welcome news for many in shelters waiting to see if their homes survived.

“The weather moderated today and the milder winds allowed for an increase in the number of both helicopters and air tankers that could safely complete mission dropping water and fire retardant, as well as conducting reconnaissance tasks,” the Ventura County Fire Department said on its website Friday evening.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday issued a federal emergency declaration for California, allowing the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Department of Homeland Security to coordinate relief efforts.

A 70-year-old woman died in a car crash on Wednesday with smoke inhalation and burns along an evacuation route in Santa Paula, the Ventura County Star newspaper reported, citing medical examiner Christopher Young.

Two of the most dangerous fires, in Ventura County and San Diego County, were zero to 10 percent contained, the CAL FIRE agency reported. Billions of dollars in property is at risk.

A joint weather forecast by firefighting agencies said temperatures would remain “well above normal for the foreseeable future.” Winds were expected to continue, peaking in strength on Sunday then becoming much lighter on Monday. “Ongoing fires may see significant growth on Sunday,” it said.

North of San Diego, the Lilac Fire swelled from 10 acres to 4,100 acres (1,659 hectares) in a few hours on Thursday, prompting Governor Jerry Brown to declare a state of emergency for San Diego County. The fire destroyed 65 structures.

Fallbrook, known for its avocado orchards, burned, and homes were destroyed in its Rancho Monserate Country Club retirement community. Blazes approached the Camp Pendleton marine base.

A 500-stall stable for thoroughbred race horses at San Luis Rey Downs training site burned late on Thursday, the Los Angeles Times reported.

An estimated 25 to 30 horses died, in addition to 29 horses killed in Los Angeles earlier in the week. A trainer suffered second- and third-degree burns over half her body trying to rescue horses, the newspaper said. She was airlifted to a San Diego hospital and placed in a medically induced coma.

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, a racetrack in a beachside community north of San Diego, said it was providing refuge for more than 900 animals, mostly horses as well as some goats and pigs. A horse hospital was being opened on Friday.

On Twitter, animal lovers sought to reunite lost dogs with their owners and posted pleas for residents in the Los Angeles area to put out water for wild animals fleeing the fires.

The wildfires forced producers of commercials, television shows and even student films to pause or seek alternate shooting locations. The Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday suspended permitted filming in zones near the fires as well as other areas deemed to be at severe risk of burning. Applications for filming in the Angeles National Forest were also halted this week.

The largest of the blazes, known as the Thomas Fire, was in Ventura County, northwest of Los Angeles, and has charred 143,000 acres (57,870 hectares) and destroyed 439 structures, officials said. More than 2,600 firefighters from as far away as Portland, Oregon, and Nevada, made progress against the blaze with 10 percent contained, up from 5 percent on Thursday.

A huge plume of smoke flared from the fire in the Ventura County mountains on Friday and was visible on satellite images, the National Weather Service said. Astronauts have captured images showing the wildfires’ smoke visible from space, and the National Weather Service said visibility was being affected in the San Francisco area.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیو هشدار ظریف درباره فرجام برجام / ویدیو سرنوشت مردی که سرنوشت مذاکره با اسرائیل را پیش بینی کرد / ویدیوهای دیدنی از نبرد...

ویدیو هشدار ظریف درباره فرجام برجام / ویدیو سرنوشت مردی که سرنوشت مذاکره با اسرائیل را پیش بینی کرد / ویدیوهای دیدنی از نبرد...

تغییر شیوه مناقصه‌ها با پول مردم و به زیان آنها/ واکنش فردوسی‌پور به حاشیه‌های دستمزد لوئیس فیگو/ پیشروی...

تغییر شیوه مناقصه‌ها با پول مردم و به زیان آنها/ واکنش فردوسی‌پور به حاشیه‌های دستمزد لوئیس فیگو/ پیشروی...

واکنش آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی به اتهام تجارت شکر/احتمال استفاده قطر از «کیش» در جام جهانی ۲۰۲۲

واکنش آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی به اتهام تجارت شکر/احتمال استفاده قطر از «کیش» در جام جهانی ۲۰۲۲

پیشنهاد حدادعادل برای مقابله با اقدام ترامپ/خاتمی: این روانی (ترامپ) را درمان کنند/۹ سال پیش نظر عارف...

پیشنهاد حدادعادل برای مقابله با اقدام ترامپ/خاتمی: این روانی (ترامپ) را درمان کنند/۹ سال پیش نظر عارف...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

بیانیه کم سابقه 5 کشور اروپایی علیه آمریکا در مورد قدس/ نشست شورای امنیت در مورد قدس و اتحاد همه علیه آمریکا/ حمله نماینده آمریکا به سازمان ملل/ محمد بن سلمان خریدار گرانبهاترین اثر هنری جهان از داوینچی

وب گردی

مراکش، کشور منحصر به فرد آفریقایی!

۱۵ میوه و سبزی که مجبور نیستید بطور اورگانیک مصرف کنید

طبع سرد نارنگی مسکن قوی برای سلسله اعصاب

عرصه ی معابر و کوچه ها متعلق به عموم مردم است

پنج دزدی بزرگ توپ طلا!

حال ناخوش قلعه‌ای مخروبه زیر پای تهران

یک رکورد خاص برای رونالدو

ساخت پل هوایی و حفر تونل زیر زمینی دو تخلف جدید مجتمع پالادیوم

کاهش حملات قلبی با مصرف روزانه پنیر

حمید بقایی بالاخره راستش را گفت/انتقاد صریح ابراهیم فیاض از حوزه های علمیه/ماجرای چوپان‌هایی که استخدام وزارت نفت شدند!/آذربایجان دلمه را هم ثبت کرد
ایران تا مرز موشک باران پایگاه‌های نظامی آمریکا پیش رفت / جزئیات تکان دهنده وام‌های کلان بانکی / ویدیو حمله موشکی اسرائیل به سوریه / ریسک بزرگ ترامپ در خاورمیانه
همه کشورهایی که با تصمیم ترامپ برای انتقال سفارت به قدس مخالفت کردند/ تنها کشوری که اقدام ترامپ را به رسمیت شناخت/درخواست ترامپ از عربستان برای پایان دادن به محاصره یمن/ میزان درآمد روزانه آمریکا از نفت سوریه
پیام دونالد ترامپ به رهبران عربی: جهان عرب مرده است!
لباس‌های هندی ایوانکا ترامپ جنجال برانگیز شد
رمزگشایی از چرایی تلاش مدیران دانشگاه آزاد برای تغییر قانون کنکور!
خالکوبی عجیب بیمار، مانع نجاتش شد
رئیسی: چند برابر مالیاتمان به زلزله‌زده‌ها کمک کردیم/شرط سرایدار «جنت آباد» برای مناظره با کواکبیان!/اصلاح طلبان مشهد: ما احمدی نژاد را دعوت نکردیم/نمی‌شود کرسی آزاداندیشی برگزار کرد اما اسم نخست وزیر را نیاورد
جزئیات مستند جنجالی فائزه هاشمی که از مهم‌ترین رویداد مستند خاورمیانه حذف شد
ترامپ، قدس را پایتخت رژیم اسرائیل اعلام کرد
تیپ عجیب جوانان ژاپنی
پس از افشاگری یک اصلاح‌طلب درباره وام‌های کلان، نوبت به اصولگرایان رسید
زیبایی که دردسر ساز شد!
حمله موشکی به سرزمین‌های اشغالی / درخواست جنبش «فتح» برای جنگ علیه اسرائیل/پایان مأموریت شکست داعش در سوریه/ درخواست مقتدا صدر از عربستان در مورد قدس
احمدی نژاد همه ما را شرمنده کرد!/راه احمدی نژاد از راه رهبری جداست

نظر روانشناسان درباره رفتارها و اقدامات اخیر احمدی‌نژاد؛ از خودشیفتگی تا تلاش برای دیده شدن!  (۱۵۸ نظر)

ترامپ، قدس را پایتخت رژیم اسرائیل اعلام کرد  (۱۵۶ نظر)

مخالفت ۷۴ درصدی با کاهش ۱۰ کیلومتری سقف سرعت مجاز در جاده‌ها  (۱۵۵ نظر)

ازبرعلی حاجوی درگذشت؛ دهقان فداکاری که حتی نامش را نیاموختیم!  (۱۳۶ نظر)

اعتراضات دنباله دار دانشجویان صنعت نفت و مدیرانی که در آتش بحران می دمند!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

علی عبدالله صالح و معاونانش کشته شدند  (۱۳۳ نظر)

آقای صادقی! میل به افزایش فالوئرتان اگر تمام شد، با دقت بیشتری افشاگری کنید!  (۱۳۰ نظر)

فرار ۶۰۰ میلیارد تومانی روپوش سفید‌ها از قانون با ترفند‌های ساده!  (۱۲۷ نظر)

جزئیات بدهی 20 بدهکار عمده ی بانک سرمایه + تصویر میزان بدهی و نام بدهکاران  (۱۲۰ نظر)

پیام دونالد ترامپ به رهبران عربی: جهان عرب مرده است!  (۱۰۷ نظر)

رفیق‌دوست: احمدی‌نژاد در انتخابات ۸۸ بین مردم پول توزیع کرد/هدایتی بدهی به بانک سرمایه را تکذیب کرد/دولت پاک دستان جلوی دوربین نان و پنیر می‌خوردند و پشت دوربین سکه توزیع می‌کردند  (۱۰۰ نظر)

جهانبانی بدهکارترین شخصیت حقیقی به بانک سرمایه/ حسین هدایتی: از محمود صادقی شکایت خواهم کرد  (۹۰ نظر)

رئیسی: چند برابر مالیاتمان به زلزله‌زده‌ها کمک کردیم/شرط سرایدار «جنت آباد» برای مناظره با کواکبیان!/اصلاح طلبان مشهد: ما احمدی نژاد را دعوت نکردیم/نمی‌شود کرسی آزاداندیشی برگزار کرد اما اسم نخست وزیر را نیاورد  (۸۳ نظر)

حمله کاربران ایرانی به «کافو» در اینستاگرام برای درآوردن قرعه ایران!  (۷۶ نظر)

احمدی نژاد همه ما را شرمنده کرد!/راه احمدی نژاد از راه رهبری جداست  (۶۷ نظر)