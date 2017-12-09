همايش"نقشه كشى ذهن ( قدرت خلاقيت و نواورى)"باسخنرانى"تونى بوزان"، جمعه ٢٤ آذرماه،تهران      شاخص بورس را پیش بینی کنید و جایزه بگیرید!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکای لاتین
۱۴۱بازدید
‍ پ

Honduras opposition party asks for disputed election to be annulled

Honduras’ opposition Liberal Party on Friday presented a formal request to annul the results of the still-unresolved presidential election, deepening a political crisis that has roiled the poor, violent Central American nation.
کد خبر: ۷۵۳۵۰۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۸ آذر ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۳۸ 09 December 2017

Honduras’ opposition Liberal Party on Friday presented a formal request to annul the results of the still-unresolved presidential election, deepening a political crisis that has roiled the poor, violent Central American nation.

The Liberal Party’s candidate, Luis Zelaya, came third in the Nov. 26 vote, which has been tarnished by allegations of electoral fraud, protests and growing international concern.

But Zelaya has repeatedly said opposition leader Salvador Nasralla won the election, despite trailing conservative President Juan Orlando Hernandez by 1.6 percentage points according to the election tribunal’s official count. The widely criticized tribunal has yet to declare a winner.

On Friday, Liberal Party Secretary Octavio Pineda presented a formal request to the tribunal to have the election results annulled, citing a violation of constitutional norms. Nasralla’s centre-left coalition is expected to present its own annulment request later on Friday.

“There have been violations since the president of the republic was allowed to participate in the electoral process when the constitution prohibited it,” Pineda said.

Hernandez’s bid for a second term, which was made possible by a 2015 Supreme Court decision on term limits, divided opinion in the coffee-exporting nation of 9 million people.

The election has been plagued with problems since voting stations closed.

The tribunal declared Nasralla the leader in an announcement on the morning after the vote, with just over half of the ballot boxes counted. However, it gave no further updates for about 36 hours. Once results then started flowing again, Nasralla’s lead quickly started narrowing, sparking a major outcry.

On Thursday, after meeting with the United States’ top diplomat in Honduras and the Organization of American States (OAS) country representative, tribunal chief David Matamoros said there would be a re-count of ballot boxes that arrived after the 36-hour pause, and which the opposition has claimed are tainted.

The OAS, which on Wednesday said it may call for new elections if “irregularities” undermine the credibility of results, had previously called for a recount of those 4,753 ballot boxes.

Nasralla on Wednesday evening called for an international arbiter to oversee a recount of the entire 18,000-odd ballot boxes, saying he no longer recognised the Honduran tribunal because of its role in the process.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیو هشدار ظریف درباره فرجام برجام / ویدیو سرنوشت مردی که سرنوشت مذاکره با اسرائیل را پیش بینی کرد / ویدیوهای دیدنی از نبرد...

ویدیو هشدار ظریف درباره فرجام برجام / ویدیو سرنوشت مردی که سرنوشت مذاکره با اسرائیل را پیش بینی کرد / ویدیوهای دیدنی از نبرد...

تغییر شیوه مناقصه‌ها با پول مردم و به زیان آنها/ واکنش فردوسی‌پور به حاشیه‌های دستمزد لوئیس فیگو/ پیشروی...

تغییر شیوه مناقصه‌ها با پول مردم و به زیان آنها/ واکنش فردوسی‌پور به حاشیه‌های دستمزد لوئیس فیگو/ پیشروی...

واکنش آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی به اتهام تجارت شکر/احتمال استفاده قطر از «کیش» در جام جهانی ۲۰۲۲

واکنش آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی به اتهام تجارت شکر/احتمال استفاده قطر از «کیش» در جام جهانی ۲۰۲۲

پیشنهاد حدادعادل برای مقابله با اقدام ترامپ/خاتمی: این روانی (ترامپ) را درمان کنند/۹ سال پیش نظر عارف...

پیشنهاد حدادعادل برای مقابله با اقدام ترامپ/خاتمی: این روانی (ترامپ) را درمان کنند/۹ سال پیش نظر عارف...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

بیانیه کم سابقه 5 کشور اروپایی علیه آمریکا در مورد قدس/ نشست شورای امنیت در مورد قدس و اتحاد همه علیه آمریکا/ حمله نماینده آمریکا به سازمان ملل/ محمد بن سلمان خریدار گرانبهاترین اثر هنری جهان از داوینچی

وب گردی

مراکش، کشور منحصر به فرد آفریقایی!

۱۵ میوه و سبزی که مجبور نیستید بطور اورگانیک مصرف کنید

طبع سرد نارنگی مسکن قوی برای سلسله اعصاب

عرصه ی معابر و کوچه ها متعلق به عموم مردم است

پنج دزدی بزرگ توپ طلا!

حال ناخوش قلعه‌ای مخروبه زیر پای تهران

یک رکورد خاص برای رونالدو

ساخت پل هوایی و حفر تونل زیر زمینی دو تخلف جدید مجتمع پالادیوم

کاهش حملات قلبی با مصرف روزانه پنیر

حمید بقایی بالاخره راستش را گفت/انتقاد صریح ابراهیم فیاض از حوزه های علمیه/ماجرای چوپان‌هایی که استخدام وزارت نفت شدند!/آذربایجان دلمه را هم ثبت کرد
ایران تا مرز موشک باران پایگاه‌های نظامی آمریکا پیش رفت / جزئیات تکان دهنده وام‌های کلان بانکی / ویدیو حمله موشکی اسرائیل به سوریه / ریسک بزرگ ترامپ در خاورمیانه
همه کشورهایی که با تصمیم ترامپ برای انتقال سفارت به قدس مخالفت کردند/ تنها کشوری که اقدام ترامپ را به رسمیت شناخت/درخواست ترامپ از عربستان برای پایان دادن به محاصره یمن/ میزان درآمد روزانه آمریکا از نفت سوریه
پیام دونالد ترامپ به رهبران عربی: جهان عرب مرده است!
لباس‌های هندی ایوانکا ترامپ جنجال برانگیز شد
رمزگشایی از چرایی تلاش مدیران دانشگاه آزاد برای تغییر قانون کنکور!
خالکوبی عجیب بیمار، مانع نجاتش شد
رئیسی: چند برابر مالیاتمان به زلزله‌زده‌ها کمک کردیم/شرط سرایدار «جنت آباد» برای مناظره با کواکبیان!/اصلاح طلبان مشهد: ما احمدی نژاد را دعوت نکردیم/نمی‌شود کرسی آزاداندیشی برگزار کرد اما اسم نخست وزیر را نیاورد
جزئیات مستند جنجالی فائزه هاشمی که از مهم‌ترین رویداد مستند خاورمیانه حذف شد
ترامپ، قدس را پایتخت رژیم اسرائیل اعلام کرد
تیپ عجیب جوانان ژاپنی
پس از افشاگری یک اصلاح‌طلب درباره وام‌های کلان، نوبت به اصولگرایان رسید
زیبایی که دردسر ساز شد!
حمله موشکی به سرزمین‌های اشغالی / درخواست جنبش «فتح» برای جنگ علیه اسرائیل/پایان مأموریت شکست داعش در سوریه/ درخواست مقتدا صدر از عربستان در مورد قدس
احمدی نژاد همه ما را شرمنده کرد!/راه احمدی نژاد از راه رهبری جداست

نظر روانشناسان درباره رفتارها و اقدامات اخیر احمدی‌نژاد؛ از خودشیفتگی تا تلاش برای دیده شدن!  (۱۵۸ نظر)

ترامپ، قدس را پایتخت رژیم اسرائیل اعلام کرد  (۱۵۶ نظر)

مخالفت ۷۴ درصدی با کاهش ۱۰ کیلومتری سقف سرعت مجاز در جاده‌ها  (۱۵۵ نظر)

ازبرعلی حاجوی درگذشت؛ دهقان فداکاری که حتی نامش را نیاموختیم!  (۱۳۶ نظر)

اعتراضات دنباله دار دانشجویان صنعت نفت و مدیرانی که در آتش بحران می دمند!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

علی عبدالله صالح و معاونانش کشته شدند  (۱۳۳ نظر)

آقای صادقی! میل به افزایش فالوئرتان اگر تمام شد، با دقت بیشتری افشاگری کنید!  (۱۳۰ نظر)

فرار ۶۰۰ میلیارد تومانی روپوش سفید‌ها از قانون با ترفند‌های ساده!  (۱۲۷ نظر)

جزئیات بدهی 20 بدهکار عمده ی بانک سرمایه + تصویر میزان بدهی و نام بدهکاران  (۱۲۰ نظر)

پیام دونالد ترامپ به رهبران عربی: جهان عرب مرده است!  (۱۰۷ نظر)

رفیق‌دوست: احمدی‌نژاد در انتخابات ۸۸ بین مردم پول توزیع کرد/هدایتی بدهی به بانک سرمایه را تکذیب کرد/دولت پاک دستان جلوی دوربین نان و پنیر می‌خوردند و پشت دوربین سکه توزیع می‌کردند  (۱۰۰ نظر)

جهانبانی بدهکارترین شخصیت حقیقی به بانک سرمایه/ حسین هدایتی: از محمود صادقی شکایت خواهم کرد  (۹۰ نظر)

رئیسی: چند برابر مالیاتمان به زلزله‌زده‌ها کمک کردیم/شرط سرایدار «جنت آباد» برای مناظره با کواکبیان!/اصلاح طلبان مشهد: ما احمدی نژاد را دعوت نکردیم/نمی‌شود کرسی آزاداندیشی برگزار کرد اما اسم نخست وزیر را نیاورد  (۸۳ نظر)

حمله کاربران ایرانی به «کافو» در اینستاگرام برای درآوردن قرعه ایران!  (۷۶ نظر)

احمدی نژاد همه ما را شرمنده کرد!/راه احمدی نژاد از راه رهبری جداست  (۶۷ نظر)