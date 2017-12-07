همايش"نقشه كشى ذهن ( قدرت خلاقيت و نواورى)"باسخنرانى"تونى بوزان"، جمعه ٢٤ آذرماه،تهران      شاخص بورس را پیش بینی کنید و جایزه بگیرید!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
۳۶۰بازدید
‍ پ

Michael Flynn said Russia sanctions would be ‘ripped up’

Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, texted a former business partner during Trump’s inauguration in January saying that sanctions against Russia were about to be “ripped up”, according to a US congressman.
کد خبر: ۷۵۳۰۶۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ آذر ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۱:۳۷ 07 December 2017

Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, texted a former business partner during Trump’s inauguration in January saying that sanctions against Russia were about to be “ripped up”, according to a US congressman.

An unnamed colleague of the text message’s recipient informed the top Democrat on the House of Representatives’ oversight and government reform committee, Elijah Cummings, who published the claims in an open letter yesterday.

“General Michael Flynn - within minutes of Donald Trump being sworn in as president - was communicating directly with his former business colleagues about their plans to work with Russia to build nuclear reactors in the Middle East,” the letter says.

Their work had previously been held up by “US economic sanctions against Russia, which was to supply the reactors for the proposed project”, the BBCreports.

Flynn allegedly sent the messages to Alex Copson, managing partner of ACU Strategic Partners, a US nuclear power consultancy.

Copson reportedly told the whistleblower that he “just got this text message” from Flynn, saying that the project was “good to go” and directing Copson to contact business colleagues to “let them know to put things in place”.

“Mike has been putting everything in place for us,” Copson reportedly told the whistleblower. “This is going to make a lot of wealthy people.”

Before joining the Trump campaign, “Flynn had worked on a business venture to partner with Russia to build nuclear power plants in the Middle East until June 2016, but remained close with the people involved afterward,” The New York Times.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ایران تا مرز موشک باران پایگاه‌های نظامی آمریکا پیش رفت / جزئیات تکان دهنده وام‌های کلان بانکی / ویدیو حمله موشکی اسرائیل...

ایران تا مرز موشک باران پایگاه‌های نظامی آمریکا پیش رفت / جزئیات تکان دهنده وام‌های کلان بانکی / ویدیو حمله موشکی اسرائیل...

تغییر شیوه مناقصه‌ها با پول مردم و به زیان آنها/ واکنش فردوسی‌پور به حاشیه‌های دستمزد لوئیس فیگو/ پیشروی...

تغییر شیوه مناقصه‌ها با پول مردم و به زیان آنها/ واکنش فردوسی‌پور به حاشیه‌های دستمزد لوئیس فیگو/ پیشروی...

واکنش آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی به اتهام تجارت شکر/احتمال استفاده قطر از «کیش» در جام جهانی ۲۰۲۲

واکنش آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی به اتهام تجارت شکر/احتمال استفاده قطر از «کیش» در جام جهانی ۲۰۲۲

حمید بقایی بالاخره راستش را گفت/انتقاد صریح ابراهیم فیاض از حوزه های علمیه/ماجرای چوپان‌هایی که استخدام...

حمید بقایی بالاخره راستش را گفت/انتقاد صریح ابراهیم فیاض از حوزه های علمیه/ماجرای چوپان‌هایی که استخدام...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

کریسمس زود هنگام و یک «بابانوئل» واقعی به نام ترامپ!

انهدام باند تولید تجهیزات ماهواره در جنوب تهران

مگربنزماورونالدو گل زده‌اند كه به شهباززاده گير مي‌دهید؟!

جادوی اینترنت اشیاء در زندگی روزمره

کشف ۸ تن سیر قاچاق در بستک

۳۰۰ میلیون بده؛ خلبان شو!

فراخوان مشمولان کاردانی، دیپلم و زیردیپلم آذر۹۶

بارش برف و باران در استان های غربی و شمالی

۶۴ کودک در زلزله کرمانشاه"یتیم" شدند

مسمومیت ۳۰ نفر با مونوکسیدکربن در تبریز

جزئیاتی از پرداخت سپرده‌های "ثامن‌الحجج"

استفاده از ارز‌های مجازی خوب یا بد؟

آغاز ثبت نام در کنکور کارشناسی ارشد ٩٧ از امروز

جزئیات مستند جنجالی فائزه هاشمی که از مهم‌ترین رویداد مستند خاورمیانه حذف شد

آخرین تغییرات قیمت دلار در پایان هفته

وب گردی

حال ناخوش قلعه‌ای مخروبه زیر پای تهران

یک رکورد خاص برای رونالدو

ساخت پل هوایی و حفر تونل زیر زمینی دو تخلف جدید مجتمع پالادیوم

کاهش حملات قلبی با مصرف روزانه پنیر

آسانسورهای بی شناسنامه در سکوت قربانی می گیرد

قیمت خانه‌ در مناطق مختلف تهران+ نمودار

مصرف زیاد گیاه صابونی باعث فلجی میشود

حمله تند خاتمی به روحانی

رسانه داخلی یا خارجی؟ ببینید مردم چه می‌گویند!

نوسازی روستاها، استراتژی هوشمندانه برای توسعه

بهترین مواد غذایی برای افراد دیابتی

جذابیت های تاریخی، طبیعی و مدرن را یکجا ببینید

چطور دختردار شویم؟!

همایش بین المللی نقشه کشی ذهنی

داشبورد مدیریتی چیست

فیلتر هوای خودرو چقدر عمر میکند؟

اعتراضات دنباله دار دانشجویان صنعت نفت و مدیرانی که در آتش بحران می دمند!
علی عبدالله صالح و معاونانش کشته شدند
پشت پرده کشته شدن علی عبدالله صالح و شکست ائتلاف او با انصارالله چیست؟
بدهکاران میلیاردی و چند هزار میلیاردی بانک سرمایه به چه‌ کاری مشغولند؟ + جدول
خبر مطهری از رفع حصر/ احمدی‌نژاد اتهام‌زنی می‌کند ولی محدودیت خاتمی را بیشتر می‌کنند/«مهدی جهانگیری» به تهران منتقل شد/شجریان دکترای دانشگاه تهران را نپذیرفت
حمید بقایی بالاخره راستش را گفت/انتقاد صریح ابراهیم فیاض از حوزه های علمیه/ماجرای چوپان‌هایی که استخدام وزارت نفت شدند!/آذربایجان دلمه را هم ثبت کرد
ایران تا مرز موشک باران پایگاه‌های نظامی آمریکا پیش رفت / جزئیات تکان دهنده وام‌های کلان بانکی / ویدیو حمله موشکی اسرائیل به سوریه / ریسک بزرگ ترامپ در خاورمیانه
واکنش آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی به اتهام تجارت شکر/احتمال استفاده قطر از «کیش» در جام جهانی ۲۰۲۲
نوه رهبر انقلاب به دنیا آمد
ادعای طرفداران عربستان درباره احتمال استفاده از موشک سومار در حمله به ابوظبی
لحظه انفجار منزل علی عبدالله صالح در یمن
اولین واکنش عربستان به کشته شدن علی عبدالله صالح/تأکید مقامات سعودی بر جانشینی فرزند صالح/ کشته و زخمی شدن ۳۶۳ تن در درگیری های اخیر صنعا/حمله جنگنده های اسرائیل به منطقه «جمرایا» در دمشق
احترام به سگ بازنشسته ارتش تا فرار از دست وال
هرگز این خوراکی‌ها را در وعده صبحانه نخورید
کشف جدید هیولاهای بالدار در غرب چین

نظرتان درباره گروه تیم ملی در جام‌جهانی چیست؟  (۲۸۸ نظر)

مدیریت بحران زلزله کرمان بر عهده مدیری‌ست که کانادا زندگی می‌کند!  (۱۵۴ نظر)

مخالفت ۷۴ درصدی با کاهش ۱۰ کیلومتری سقف سرعت مجاز در جاده‌ها  (۱۵۰ نظر)

نظر روانشناسان درباره رفتارها و اقدامات اخیر احمدی‌نژاد؛ از خودشیفتگی تا تلاش برای دیده شدن!  (۱۴۴ نظر)

اعتراضات دنباله دار دانشجویان صنعت نفت و مدیرانی که در آتش بحران می دمند!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

ازبرعلی حاجوی درگذشت؛ دهقان فداکاری که حتی نامش را نیاموختیم!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

علی عبدالله صالح و معاونانش کشته شدند  (۱۳۰ نظر)

آقای صادقی! میل به افزایش فالوئرتان اگر تمام شد، با دقت بیشتری افشاگری کنید!  (۱۲۳ نظر)

جزئیات بدهی 20 بدهکار عمده ی بانک سرمایه + تصویر میزان بدهی و نام بدهکاران  (۱۲۰ نظر)

ترامپ، قدس را پایتخت رژیم اسرائیل اعلام کرد  (۱۰۷ نظر)

رفیق‌دوست: احمدی‌نژاد در انتخابات ۸۸ بین مردم پول توزیع کرد/هدایتی بدهی به بانک سرمایه را تکذیب کرد/دولت پاک دستان جلوی دوربین نان و پنیر می‌خوردند و پشت دوربین سکه توزیع می‌کردند  (۱۰۰ نظر)

جهانبانی بدهکارترین شخصیت حقیقی به بانک سرمایه/ حسین هدایتی: از محمود صادقی شکایت خواهم کرد  (۹۰ نظر)

سياه نمايي مجله آمريكايي «فوربز» از زلزله غرب كشورمان!  (۸۹ نظر)

حمله کاربران ایرانی به «کافو» در اینستاگرام برای درآوردن قرعه ایران!  (۷۶ نظر)

چرا نباید با انتشار یک فهرست بدهکاران بانکی فریب بخوریم؟!  (۶۳ نظر)