Senior UN official holds talks with N. Korea’s foreign minister, first in 7 yrs

UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman met Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho on the second day of the rare UN visit to North Korea – the first since 2010.

Feltman discussed UN assistance and operations in North Korea along with “other matters of mutual concern,” North Korean media said, as cited by AP.

Feltman arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday for a four-day visit, Yonhap reported. The talks follow North Korea’s statement that the endless military drills on its borders and “bellicose remarks” by top US officials could “provoke” a nuclear war in the region.