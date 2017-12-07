همايش"نقشه كشى ذهن ( قدرت خلاقيت و نواورى)"باسخنرانى"تونى بوزان"، جمعه ٢٤ آذرماه،تهران      شاخص بورس را پیش بینی کنید و جایزه بگیرید!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
۳۴۰بازدید
‍ پ

Trump is Dangerous and More Unpredictable than Kim Jong-un

There have been many signs of “buyers’ remorse” from the Kremlin over US President Donald Trump, but perhaps the starkest pronouncement has come from top Kremlin propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov – in typical over-the-top style –claiming that Trump is "dangerous" and "more unpredictable" than North Korea's despotic leader Kim Jong-un.
کد خبر: ۷۵۳۰۶۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ آذر ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۱:۳۵ 07 December 2017

There have been many signs of “buyers’ remorse” from the Kremlin over US President Donald Trump, but perhaps the starkest pronouncement has come from top Kremlin propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov – in typical over-the-top style –claiming that Trump is "dangerous" and "more unpredictable" than North Korea's despotic leader Kim Jong-un.

On his talk show last Sunday, December 3, Kiselyov almost gloated as he reported on North Korea's latest ballistic missile test November 30 that can "cover the US", as he put it, using that phrase as the poster for this segment.

In a context of decades of tensions, Trump has made increasingly insulting tweets against North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and has said the U.S. "would have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea," says Kiselyov – leaving out the context, which was that the US would retaliate if Pyongyang first launched a nuclear weapon at the US.

Meanwhile, North Korea keeps increasing its missile arsenal despite UN and U.S. sanctions.

In a UN speech, Trump called North Korean leader "a sick puppy," says Kiselyov, but even if this is true, now "the 'sick puppy' has driven the U.S. into a corner.”

"There's a sensation that Trump's tweets suddenly stopped -- or their influence on the public stopped," said Kiselyov. And Kim could care less about Trump's insults, adds Kiselyov.

Kiselyov has no choice to build up his weapons, says Kiselyov, given the experience of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, who closed his nuclear program under American pressure and Iraq's Saddam Hussein, who renounced weapons of mass destruction.

"America doesn't keep its word,” he complains. Therefore, "For better or worse, North Korea's missiles deter everyone," says Kiselyov pragmatically.

"Is Trump dangerous?" asks Kiselyov, reviewing Trump’s statements about North Krea. "Yes, he is," he decides.

First, because he is "more inclined than Kim to launch war missiles," recalling Trump's order to fire Tomahawks in Syria after seeing photos of victims of chemical warfare.

Second, the US has no strategy for North Korea, "no effective decisions and no effective lines," says Kiselyov. Sanctions “simply don't work."

Third, the U.S. "is not inclined to coordinate its actions with other serious actors," frets Kiselyov.

The U.S. merely wants China to put more pressure on North Korea, but won't listen to Chinese -- or Russian -- proposals, such as to freeze maneuvers, he says.

Fourth, there is the "rift" between U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and U.S. President Donald Trump, noting that "journalists have already dismissed him" with reports that he was fired, and the State Department "even admits the disagreements" with the White House.

“I never recall such a thing,” marvels Kiselyov.

This makes US actions "even more unpredictable," says Kiselyov. Experts already estimate a "10-15 % chance" of war with North Korea which is "a great deal,” he warns.

Kiselyov also ran a special report by correspondent Alexey Petrov from South Korea saying tensions were mounting but residents weren't panicking.

Russian Korea expert Prof. Andrei Lankov in Seoul said that North Korea had to guarantee its own security by ensuring the ability to launch a nuclear missile in any direction. He said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wasn't irrational, as the West often portrays him, but in fact "quite rational" if brutal.

Now that North Korean missiles may reach US territory, the US has called for "economic strangulation,” says Petrov. The South Korean leadership hopes to deter the Trump administration from unilateral actions, he concluded.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ایران تا مرز موشک باران پایگاه‌های نظامی آمریکا پیش رفت / جزئیات تکان دهنده وام‌های کلان بانکی / ویدیو حمله موشکی اسرائیل...

ایران تا مرز موشک باران پایگاه‌های نظامی آمریکا پیش رفت / جزئیات تکان دهنده وام‌های کلان بانکی / ویدیو حمله موشکی اسرائیل...

تغییر شیوه مناقصه‌ها با پول مردم و به زیان آنها/ واکنش فردوسی‌پور به حاشیه‌های دستمزد لوئیس فیگو/ پیشروی...

تغییر شیوه مناقصه‌ها با پول مردم و به زیان آنها/ واکنش فردوسی‌پور به حاشیه‌های دستمزد لوئیس فیگو/ پیشروی...

واکنش آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی به اتهام تجارت شکر/احتمال استفاده قطر از «کیش» در جام جهانی ۲۰۲۲

واکنش آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی به اتهام تجارت شکر/احتمال استفاده قطر از «کیش» در جام جهانی ۲۰۲۲

حمید بقایی بالاخره راستش را گفت/انتقاد صریح ابراهیم فیاض از حوزه های علمیه/ماجرای چوپان‌هایی که استخدام...

حمید بقایی بالاخره راستش را گفت/انتقاد صریح ابراهیم فیاض از حوزه های علمیه/ماجرای چوپان‌هایی که استخدام...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

کریسمس زود هنگام و یک «بابانوئل» واقعی به نام ترامپ!

انهدام باند تولید تجهیزات ماهواره در جنوب تهران

مگربنزماورونالدو گل زده‌اند كه به شهباززاده گير مي‌دهید؟!

جادوی اینترنت اشیاء در زندگی روزمره

کشف ۸ تن سیر قاچاق در بستک

۳۰۰ میلیون بده؛ خلبان شو!

فراخوان مشمولان کاردانی، دیپلم و زیردیپلم آذر۹۶

بارش برف و باران در استان های غربی و شمالی

۶۴ کودک در زلزله کرمانشاه"یتیم" شدند

مسمومیت ۳۰ نفر با مونوکسیدکربن در تبریز

جزئیاتی از پرداخت سپرده‌های "ثامن‌الحجج"

استفاده از ارز‌های مجازی خوب یا بد؟

آغاز ثبت نام در کنکور کارشناسی ارشد ٩٧ از امروز

جزئیات مستند جنجالی فائزه هاشمی که از مهم‌ترین رویداد مستند خاورمیانه حذف شد

آخرین تغییرات قیمت دلار در پایان هفته

وب گردی

حال ناخوش قلعه‌ای مخروبه زیر پای تهران

یک رکورد خاص برای رونالدو

ساخت پل هوایی و حفر تونل زیر زمینی دو تخلف جدید مجتمع پالادیوم

کاهش حملات قلبی با مصرف روزانه پنیر

آسانسورهای بی شناسنامه در سکوت قربانی می گیرد

قیمت خانه‌ در مناطق مختلف تهران+ نمودار

مصرف زیاد گیاه صابونی باعث فلجی میشود

حمله تند خاتمی به روحانی

رسانه داخلی یا خارجی؟ ببینید مردم چه می‌گویند!

نوسازی روستاها، استراتژی هوشمندانه برای توسعه

بهترین مواد غذایی برای افراد دیابتی

جذابیت های تاریخی، طبیعی و مدرن را یکجا ببینید

چطور دختردار شویم؟!

همایش بین المللی نقشه کشی ذهنی

داشبورد مدیریتی چیست

فیلتر هوای خودرو چقدر عمر میکند؟

اعتراضات دنباله دار دانشجویان صنعت نفت و مدیرانی که در آتش بحران می دمند!
علی عبدالله صالح و معاونانش کشته شدند
پشت پرده کشته شدن علی عبدالله صالح و شکست ائتلاف او با انصارالله چیست؟
بدهکاران میلیاردی و چند هزار میلیاردی بانک سرمایه به چه‌ کاری مشغولند؟ + جدول
خبر مطهری از رفع حصر/ احمدی‌نژاد اتهام‌زنی می‌کند ولی محدودیت خاتمی را بیشتر می‌کنند/«مهدی جهانگیری» به تهران منتقل شد/شجریان دکترای دانشگاه تهران را نپذیرفت
حمید بقایی بالاخره راستش را گفت/انتقاد صریح ابراهیم فیاض از حوزه های علمیه/ماجرای چوپان‌هایی که استخدام وزارت نفت شدند!/آذربایجان دلمه را هم ثبت کرد
ایران تا مرز موشک باران پایگاه‌های نظامی آمریکا پیش رفت / جزئیات تکان دهنده وام‌های کلان بانکی / ویدیو حمله موشکی اسرائیل به سوریه / ریسک بزرگ ترامپ در خاورمیانه
واکنش آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی به اتهام تجارت شکر/احتمال استفاده قطر از «کیش» در جام جهانی ۲۰۲۲
نوه رهبر انقلاب به دنیا آمد
ادعای طرفداران عربستان درباره احتمال استفاده از موشک سومار در حمله به ابوظبی
لحظه انفجار منزل علی عبدالله صالح در یمن
اولین واکنش عربستان به کشته شدن علی عبدالله صالح/تأکید مقامات سعودی بر جانشینی فرزند صالح/ کشته و زخمی شدن ۳۶۳ تن در درگیری های اخیر صنعا/حمله جنگنده های اسرائیل به منطقه «جمرایا» در دمشق
احترام به سگ بازنشسته ارتش تا فرار از دست وال
هرگز این خوراکی‌ها را در وعده صبحانه نخورید
کشف جدید هیولاهای بالدار در غرب چین

نظرتان درباره گروه تیم ملی در جام‌جهانی چیست؟  (۲۸۸ نظر)

مدیریت بحران زلزله کرمان بر عهده مدیری‌ست که کانادا زندگی می‌کند!  (۱۵۴ نظر)

مخالفت ۷۴ درصدی با کاهش ۱۰ کیلومتری سقف سرعت مجاز در جاده‌ها  (۱۵۰ نظر)

نظر روانشناسان درباره رفتارها و اقدامات اخیر احمدی‌نژاد؛ از خودشیفتگی تا تلاش برای دیده شدن!  (۱۴۴ نظر)

اعتراضات دنباله دار دانشجویان صنعت نفت و مدیرانی که در آتش بحران می دمند!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

ازبرعلی حاجوی درگذشت؛ دهقان فداکاری که حتی نامش را نیاموختیم!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

علی عبدالله صالح و معاونانش کشته شدند  (۱۳۰ نظر)

آقای صادقی! میل به افزایش فالوئرتان اگر تمام شد، با دقت بیشتری افشاگری کنید!  (۱۲۳ نظر)

جزئیات بدهی 20 بدهکار عمده ی بانک سرمایه + تصویر میزان بدهی و نام بدهکاران  (۱۲۰ نظر)

ترامپ، قدس را پایتخت رژیم اسرائیل اعلام کرد  (۱۰۷ نظر)

رفیق‌دوست: احمدی‌نژاد در انتخابات ۸۸ بین مردم پول توزیع کرد/هدایتی بدهی به بانک سرمایه را تکذیب کرد/دولت پاک دستان جلوی دوربین نان و پنیر می‌خوردند و پشت دوربین سکه توزیع می‌کردند  (۱۰۰ نظر)

جهانبانی بدهکارترین شخصیت حقیقی به بانک سرمایه/ حسین هدایتی: از محمود صادقی شکایت خواهم کرد  (۹۰ نظر)

سياه نمايي مجله آمريكايي «فوربز» از زلزله غرب كشورمان!  (۸۹ نظر)

حمله کاربران ایرانی به «کافو» در اینستاگرام برای درآوردن قرعه ایران!  (۷۶ نظر)

چرا نباید با انتشار یک فهرست بدهکاران بانکی فریب بخوریم؟!  (۶۳ نظر)