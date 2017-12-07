Trump’s decision on Jerusalem came after consent of reactionary Arab states

Syrian Presidential Political and Media Advisor Dr. Bouthaina Shaaban stressed that US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the Israeli occupation entity came after consent of some reactionary Arab states which have been claiming throughout their history that they are keen on the Palestinian Cause.

In a telephone call with al-Mayadeen TV on Wednesday, Shaaban said “What happened uncovers the depth of the Arab hypocrisy over fifty years and the results of the agreements of humiliation and shame signed with the Israeli occupation entity from Sinai II Agreement to Camp David Accords to Wadi Araba agreement and Oslo Agreement which make us rethink of rereading and rewriting our history again in a transparent and honest way.”

“This decision is worthless because history is not made by people who are in a state of confusion, but it is made by the loyal ones and those who have a cause, and Trump is not one of them,” Shaaban added, considering that the next stage will make this decision mere ink on paper.

She called for launching an initiative that aims at changing the Arab Reality through a real Arab renaissance project that deals with the Arab causes with honesty, loyalty and efficiency.

Shaaban clarified that the policy of appeasement has proved its ineffectiveness and all deliberations regarding Jerusalem whether at Jerusalem Committee since 1975 or at the Organization of the Islamic Conference or the Arab League has “been just hypocrisy and not keenness on Jerusalem and the Palestinians.”

She asserted that there must be a distinction between the Arabs who are tools of Zionism and the truly honest Arabs who are keen on Jerusalem and Palestine and on themselves.