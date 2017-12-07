همايش"نقشه كشى ذهن ( قدرت خلاقيت و نواورى)"باسخنرانى"تونى بوزان"، جمعه ٢٤ آذرماه،تهران      شاخص بورس را پیش بینی کنید و جایزه بگیرید!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
۳۱بازدید
‍ پ

Andrej Babis appointed premier to lead Czech minority government

Andrej Babis, whose Ano party won the Czech general election in October, was sworn in as prime minister on December 6, although it looks as if the populist billionaire will have to rely on communists and neo-fascists to maintain his single-party government's hold on power.
کد خبر: ۷۵۳۰۵۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ آذر ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۱:۲۴ 07 December 2017

Andrej Babis, whose Ano party won the Czech general election in October, was sworn in as prime minister on December 6, although it looks as if the populist billionaire will have to rely on communists and neo-fascists to maintain his single-party government's hold on power.

Babis, the country’s oldest ever premier at 63, has made no progress over the past six weeks in persuading mainstream parties to join him in government because of outstanding charges against him for alleged EU subsidy fraud. The agro-chemicals tycoon now appears resolved to try to govern alone, with at least the toleration of the extremist parties. Ano has 78 seats in the 200-member parliament, the hardline Communists have 15 and the neo-fascist Freedom and Direct Democracy party (SPD) of Tomio Okamura has 22.

There is still speculation that Ano’s partners in the previous government, the Social Democrats and Christian Democrats, could be persuaded to eventually join his government, though this is more likely after the first vote of confidence is held in January. Both parties fear early elections after their vote sunk in the general election. They would be given an excuse to rethink their opposition to Babis, were Czech police to drop the fraud charges, though the case is still under investigation by the EU’s anti-fraud watchdog Olaf.

President Milos Zeman – who has been openly backing Babis as a way to bolster his own re-election chances in January’s presidential election – has said that he will reappoint him as premier if he loses the first vote of confidence. The speaker of the lower house has the right to make the third attempt to find a prime minister. Given that the speaker is Ano’s Radek Vondracek, the party can effectively block any other group of parties from trying to form a government. After three failed votes of confidence there has to be early elections.

But Babis has a good chance of being able to pass the first vote of confidence, so long as one party, or a group of deputies back him, and another party walks out of the chamber during the vote.

So far the Communists have offered to tolerate his government by walking out, and there is speculation the SPD will also do so. This will not be enough to win the vote as he would still need to win a majority of MPs in the chamber – ie 82 of the remaining 163 deputies – and he only has 78 at the moment.

On December 13, Babis’ cabinet will be sworn in. The list contains five ministers from the outgoing coalition government, together with new Ano appointments and unaffiliated experts, but Babis has been unable to persuade any big figures to join his government.

The finance minister will be the former deputy minister, Alena Schillerova, while the foreign minister will be Martin Stropnicky, the former defence minister, who is replaced in his post by Karla Slechtova, the former minister for regional government.

As of December 6, Babis has full prime ministerial powers and he will be able to start changing posts in the administration and state-owned companies. Usually most officials are kept in place, guaranteeing continuity, but Babis has promised an overhaul of government to improve efficiency and root out corruption, so there is some trepidation that he might start a purge. In particular, he could change personnel in key judicial positions such as the chief prosecutor, which could influence the investigation into his fraud case.

Babis has made few firm promises of what his government will do in office. This week he has reiterated plans for a massive boost in public investment. However, at the same time he has pledged to cut taxes and keep a tight budget. As finance minister until earlier this year he even ran a surplus, and the current budget draft, which was passed at first reading on December 5, maintains that policy, with a central government deficit of CZK50bn, which is CZK10bn less than that forecast for 2017. The whole general government will continue to be in surplus.

He has also pledged to take a tougher line on migration than his predecessor, Social Democrat PM Bohuslav Sobotka, who resigned this week. He has said that addressing the refugee issue will be one of his main priori­ties.

“Our position on migration is clear,” Babis said after his appointment. “Our country should be more active and propose to the member states and the European Commission a solution to illegal migration. And that solution is a fight against human traffickers.”

The European Commission is expected to launch legal proceedings against the Czech Republic and other rebels on December 7 for their refusal to accept their quota of refugees under the EU’s plan to move them from frontline countries such as Greece and Italy.

“I will first have to negotiate and convince the European Commission not to sue us and to find a different solution,” Babis told a news conference after his appointment. “Quotas are not a solution, and the solution is outside Europe, and we have to win over other member states for this.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ایران تا مرز موشک باران پایگاه‌های نظامی آمریکا پیش رفت / جزئیات تکان دهنده وام‌های کلان بانکی / ویدیو حمله موشکی اسرائیل...

ایران تا مرز موشک باران پایگاه‌های نظامی آمریکا پیش رفت / جزئیات تکان دهنده وام‌های کلان بانکی / ویدیو حمله موشکی اسرائیل...

تغییر شیوه مناقصه‌ها با پول مردم و به زیان آنها/ واکنش فردوسی‌پور به حاشیه‌های دستمزد لوئیس فیگو/ پیشروی...

تغییر شیوه مناقصه‌ها با پول مردم و به زیان آنها/ واکنش فردوسی‌پور به حاشیه‌های دستمزد لوئیس فیگو/ پیشروی...

واکنش آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی به اتهام تجارت شکر/احتمال استفاده قطر از «کیش» در جام جهانی ۲۰۲۲

واکنش آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی به اتهام تجارت شکر/احتمال استفاده قطر از «کیش» در جام جهانی ۲۰۲۲

حمید بقایی بالاخره راستش را گفت/انتقاد صریح ابراهیم فیاض از حوزه های علمیه/ماجرای چوپان‌هایی که استخدام...

حمید بقایی بالاخره راستش را گفت/انتقاد صریح ابراهیم فیاض از حوزه های علمیه/ماجرای چوپان‌هایی که استخدام...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

بارش برف و باران در استان‌های غربی و شمالی

احمدی نژاد همه ما را شرمنده کرد!/راه احمدی نژاد از راه رهبری جداست

وب گردی

حال ناخوش قلعه‌ای مخروبه زیر پای تهران

یک رکورد خاص برای رونالدو

ساخت پل هوایی و حفر تونل زیر زمینی دو تخلف جدید مجتمع پالادیوم

کاهش حملات قلبی با مصرف روزانه پنیر

آسانسورهای بی شناسنامه در سکوت قربانی می گیرد

قیمت خانه‌ در مناطق مختلف تهران+ نمودار

مصرف زیاد گیاه صابونی باعث فلجی میشود

حمله تند خاتمی به روحانی

رسانه داخلی یا خارجی؟ ببینید مردم چه می‌گویند!

نوسازی روستاها، استراتژی هوشمندانه برای توسعه

بهترین مواد غذایی برای افراد دیابتی

جذابیت های تاریخی، طبیعی و مدرن را یکجا ببینید

چطور دختردار شویم؟!

همایش بین المللی نقشه کشی ذهنی

داشبورد مدیریتی چیست

فیلتر هوای خودرو چقدر عمر میکند؟

اعتراضات دنباله دار دانشجویان صنعت نفت و مدیرانی که در آتش بحران می دمند!
علی عبدالله صالح و معاونانش کشته شدند
پشت پرده کشته شدن علی عبدالله صالح و شکست ائتلاف او با انصارالله چیست؟
بدهکاران میلیاردی و چند هزار میلیاردی بانک سرمایه به چه‌ کاری مشغولند؟ + جدول
خبر مطهری از رفع حصر/ احمدی‌نژاد اتهام‌زنی می‌کند ولی محدودیت خاتمی را بیشتر می‌کنند/«مهدی جهانگیری» به تهران منتقل شد/شجریان دکترای دانشگاه تهران را نپذیرفت
ایران تا مرز موشک باران پایگاه‌های نظامی آمریکا پیش رفت / جزئیات تکان دهنده وام‌های کلان بانکی / ویدیو حمله موشکی اسرائیل به سوریه / ریسک بزرگ ترامپ در خاورمیانه
حمید بقایی بالاخره راستش را گفت/انتقاد صریح ابراهیم فیاض از حوزه های علمیه/ماجرای چوپان‌هایی که استخدام وزارت نفت شدند!/آذربایجان دلمه را هم ثبت کرد
واکنش آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی به اتهام تجارت شکر/احتمال استفاده قطر از «کیش» در جام جهانی ۲۰۲۲
نوه رهبر انقلاب به دنیا آمد
ادعای طرفداران عربستان درباره احتمال استفاده از موشک سومار در حمله به ابوظبی
لحظه انفجار منزل علی عبدالله صالح در یمن
اولین واکنش عربستان به کشته شدن علی عبدالله صالح/تأکید مقامات سعودی بر جانشینی فرزند صالح/ کشته و زخمی شدن ۳۶۳ تن در درگیری های اخیر صنعا/حمله جنگنده های اسرائیل به منطقه «جمرایا» در دمشق
احترام به سگ بازنشسته ارتش تا فرار از دست وال
هرگز این خوراکی‌ها را در وعده صبحانه نخورید
کشف جدید هیولاهای بالدار در غرب چین

نظرتان درباره گروه تیم ملی در جام‌جهانی چیست؟  (۲۸۸ نظر)

مدیریت بحران زلزله کرمان بر عهده مدیری‌ست که کانادا زندگی می‌کند!  (۱۵۴ نظر)

مخالفت ۷۴ درصدی با کاهش ۱۰ کیلومتری سقف سرعت مجاز در جاده‌ها  (۱۵۰ نظر)

نظر روانشناسان درباره رفتارها و اقدامات اخیر احمدی‌نژاد؛ از خودشیفتگی تا تلاش برای دیده شدن!  (۱۴۴ نظر)

اعتراضات دنباله دار دانشجویان صنعت نفت و مدیرانی که در آتش بحران می دمند!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

ازبرعلی حاجوی درگذشت؛ دهقان فداکاری که حتی نامش را نیاموختیم!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

علی عبدالله صالح و معاونانش کشته شدند  (۱۳۰ نظر)

آقای صادقی! میل به افزایش فالوئرتان اگر تمام شد، با دقت بیشتری افشاگری کنید!  (۱۲۳ نظر)

جزئیات بدهی 20 بدهکار عمده ی بانک سرمایه + تصویر میزان بدهی و نام بدهکاران  (۱۲۰ نظر)

ترامپ، قدس را پایتخت رژیم اسرائیل اعلام کرد  (۱۰۷ نظر)

رفیق‌دوست: احمدی‌نژاد در انتخابات ۸۸ بین مردم پول توزیع کرد/هدایتی بدهی به بانک سرمایه را تکذیب کرد/دولت پاک دستان جلوی دوربین نان و پنیر می‌خوردند و پشت دوربین سکه توزیع می‌کردند  (۱۰۰ نظر)

جهانبانی بدهکارترین شخصیت حقیقی به بانک سرمایه/ حسین هدایتی: از محمود صادقی شکایت خواهم کرد  (۹۰ نظر)

سياه نمايي مجله آمريكايي «فوربز» از زلزله غرب كشورمان!  (۸۹ نظر)

حمله کاربران ایرانی به «کافو» در اینستاگرام برای درآوردن قرعه ایران!  (۷۶ نظر)

چرا نباید با انتشار یک فهرست بدهکاران بانکی فریب بخوریم؟!  (۶۳ نظر)