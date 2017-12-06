همايش"نقشه كشى ذهن ( قدرت خلاقيت و نواورى)"باسخنرانى"تونى بوزان"، جمعه ٢٤ آذرماه،تهران      شاخص بورس را پیش بینی کنید و جایزه بگیرید!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
Iranian officials strongly condemn Trump’s intentions against Palestine

US President Donald Trump’s expected decision on recognizing al-Quds as the capital of Israeli regime has outraged most of the Muslim nations around the world. Iranian highest-ranking officials also have taken strong positions against the move.
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۵ آذر ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۸:۳۲ 06 December 2017

Tabnak – US President Donald Trump’s expected decision on recognizing al-Quds as the capital of Israeli regime has outraged most of the Muslim nations around the world. Iranian highest-ranking officials also have taken strong positions against the move.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the Muslim world will stand against a US plot to declare Jerusalem/al-Quds as Israel’s “capital,” stressing that Palestine will eventually be freed from occupation.

Speaking on Wednesday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him), Ayatollah Khamenei stated, “Palestine today tops the political issues facing the Islamic Ummah and everyone is duty-bound to make endeavors towards its freedom and salvage."

Ayatollah Khamenei said that the enemies’ plan to recognize Jerusalem al-Quds as the “capital” of the Israeli regime stems from their incompetence and despair. “The Muslim world would undoubtedly stand against this conspiracy and the Zionists will be dealt a heavy blow with this move and dear Palestine will at last be liberated without doubt,” he added.

In separate remarks, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani urged Muslim countries to resist against enemies of Islam, saying that they have targeted al-Quds in their latest aggression.

“Prophet Mohammad (pbuh) called on the followers of every religion for a peaceful coexistence with each other,” Rouhani said. “Everybody knew that if the prophet made a deal, they would never violate it, but if other parties violated it, he would resist it with all his power.”

“Following the victories achieved by the nations in the region in fighting terrorists, making them fighting with one another, and disappointing the enemies of our lands step by step, the enemies are thinking of new plots,” Rouhani said, urging people of the region to remain alert.

Furthermore, in a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, Rouhani said all Muslim countries should join hands and stand against the US’s “wrong, illegal, provocative and very dangerous” move to recognize al-Quds as the Zionist regime’s capital.

He also hailed the Turkish president’s initiative to hold an extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul to discuss the issue, saying Iran takes up the invitation to the summit.

It should be noted that Turkey is going to host an extraordinary OIC meeting to discuss the status of al-Quds. A spokesman for the Turkish government told reporters in Ankara on Wednesday that the meeting will give an opportunity to Muslim leaders to act together and coordinate their response to Trump’s expected recognition of al-Quds as Israel’s capital.

Trump has said he would announce his decision on moving Washington embassy from Tel Aviv to al-Quds city later on Wednesday. His move has set off alarms throughout the world, particularly in Muslim countries.

