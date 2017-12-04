شاخص بورس را پیش بینی کنید و جایزه بگیرید!      فرصتی استثنایی برای جلوگیری از ریزش مو       مسیر 10 ساعته تهران مشهد رو 1 ساعته با ویگو سفر کنید      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
۱۳۲۹بازدید
‍ پ

New strategic port in Chabahar to improve Iran’s status in the international trade

As the extent of trade relations with the other countries has become an important factor in national powers of every country, establishing new economic routes and corridors has been seriously taken into consideration. Iran’s plan for the development of Chabahar port could be viewed in the same vein.
کد خبر: ۷۵۲۱۸۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ آذر ۱۳۹۶ - ۲۱:۴۵ 03 December 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 1329

Tabnak – As the extent of trade relations with the other countries has become an important factor in national powers of every country, establishing new economic routes and corridors has been seriously taken into consideration. Iran’s plan for the development of Chabahar port could be viewed in the same vein.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani arrived in Iran's southeastern Province, Sistan-Baluchestan on Sunday to inaugurate Phase I of Chabahar port at Oman Sea on Sunday.

Deputy Governor of Sistan-Baluchestan Ayyoub Darvishi told Islamic Repubic News Agency (IRNA) that the president would open the first phase of Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar.

The port will be capable of carrying out all portal operations of container terminals, and its annual 8.5 million tons capacity for loading and unloading ships will be increased to 15 million tons when its dry port is complete, he said.

Darvishi who is also Governor of Chabahar said that the proximity of Chabahar and Konarak to the Indian Ocean will bring Iran the development of the eastern parts of Iran and will revive employment due to the development projects that are under construction.

Meanwhile, Iran's minister of Road and Urban Development says that Chabahar will become a competitive and modern port that can play the role of a gateway to the countries of the region.

'Chabahar Port is promising for the countries neighboring Iran in terms of transportation of goods, and it can prompt development and economic boom in the region,' Abbas Akhoundi said in the opening ceremony of the first phase of Shahid Beheshti Port.

'With the connection to the railway network, the port will play a big role in Iran's development, and it will link Afghanistan and Central Asian countries to the high seas,' he said. One of the plans on Iran's agenda is to connect Chabahar to Pakistan's Gwadar Port, according to the minister.

For his part, Rouhani said that “the Port of Chabahar as the only oceanic port of Iran has to link Sistan-Balouchestan province to Central Asia and Afghanistan.” He added that “we are happy that the first wheat shipment for Afghanistan has been sent to the country's people via Chabahar Port.”

Urging the necessity of supplying Sistan-Balouchestan people with the required water, Rouhani said that water share of Iran's Hirmand Lake has to be supplied by Afghanistan based on the existing agreement between the two countries.

Referring to the ethnic and sectarian diversity in the province, the president said that in fact all the religious sects have their roots in Islam and Quran and all the Iranian ethnics have their roots in their Iranian origin. “We all take pride in being Iranian and Muslim.”

Chabahar, the only oceanic port of Iran, lies at the Gulf of Oman, 645 km to the south of Zahedan, the provincial capital city.

برچسب ها
iran chabahar rouhani
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیو شلیک موشک یمنی‌ها به سمت ابوظبی / ویدیو تکان دهنده علی ضیاء از مناطق زلزله زده کرمانشاه / انتشار ویدیوهای غیراخلاقی...

ویدیو شلیک موشک یمنی‌ها به سمت ابوظبی / ویدیو تکان دهنده علی ضیاء از مناطق زلزله زده کرمانشاه / انتشار ویدیوهای غیراخلاقی...

ناگفته هایی از سودهای کلان بانکی/ دهقان فداکار، سوار قطار ابدی شد/ تایر‌های چینی بلای جان مسافران جاده‌ایی...

ناگفته هایی از سودهای کلان بانکی/ دهقان فداکار، سوار قطار ابدی شد/ تایر‌های چینی بلای جان مسافران جاده‌ایی...

روایت مجید انصاری از تأثیر آیت‌الله جنتی برای ردصلاحیت‌ها/دختر رئیس فدراسیون کبدی بر سر مربی تایلند روسری...

روایت مجید انصاری از تأثیر آیت‌الله جنتی برای ردصلاحیت‌ها/دختر رئیس فدراسیون کبدی بر سر مربی تایلند روسری...

رفیق‌دوست: احمدی‌نژاد در انتخابات ۸۸ بین مردم پول توزیع کرد/هدایتی بدهی به بانک سرمایه را تکذیب کرد/دولت...

رفیق‌دوست: احمدی‌نژاد در انتخابات ۸۸ بین مردم پول توزیع کرد/هدایتی بدهی به بانک سرمایه را تکذیب کرد/دولت...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

کودکان گم‌شده‌ای که خبری از آنها نیست

همراه گام، پیاده روی در جاده تندرستی برای همه

درباره ویتامین D بیشتر بدانیم

هشدار کنگره به ترامپ درباره ممانعت از اجرای عدالت

هشدار اردن درباره جابه‌جایی سفارت واشنگتن

آشنایی با انواع «عفو» و جرایمی که شامل عفو نمی شوند!

احمد شفیق: ربوده نشده‌ام

مقتدی صدر: قدس از آن ماست

پیام امیر قطر به پوتین

تگرانی آلمان از بازگشت خانواده داعشی‌ها

وبگاه آمریکایی : ایران می تواند ناوهایمان را غرق کند

جزئیاتی از بازداشت دانشجوی ایرانی در کشور اروپایی

بازداشت دو متهم آتش زدن در باشگاه پرسپولیس

زلزله ۳.۹ ریشتری آوج قزوین را لرزید

سهراب مرادی ۲رکورد جهان را شکست

وب گردی

شاهکار "سهراب" در آمریکا با قهرمانی و رکوردشکنی

جزئیات قتل پسر 3 ساله گنبدکاووسی با سیگار

بیماری خاص اما فراموش شده

پاسات و تیگوآن در نمایشگاه خودرو

جواب منفی شورای شهر به درخواست شهردار تهران

قوانین سخت برای مقابله با نابودی باغات تهران + فیلم

ممنوعه‌های عجیب و غریب در کره شمالی

7 دلیل شگفت انگیز برای خوردن خرما

سرنوشت زیمبابوه پس از رابرت موگابه

سفر به دبی رو با ویگو تجربه کنید تعطیلاتی به یادماندنی

هیبرید چگونه عمل میکند

پیشنهاد این هفته ویگو سفر به کیش با قیمت باورنکردنی

کاپ کیک‌های اناری

قیمت نان و حواشی آن

مدرسه در قرن بیست و یکم، پارک بجای پادگان

فیلترینگ خانگی

چطور ميتوانيم طلا و جواهرات را تا ٦٠ درصد پايين تر خريداري نماييم

بیماری خاص اما فراموش شده

دانشکده مهندسی نفت آبادان تعطیل شد
آشنایی با دوران بحرانی در زندگی آقایان
ماشین فرزند رهبر انقلاب چیست؟/سلیمی نمین: آقای مصباح دیر متوجه عوام فریبی احمدی نژاد شد/شوخی مطهری با رنگ ریش‌های روحانی
جزئیات بدهی 20 بدهکار عمده ی بانک سرمایه + تصویر میزان بدهی و نام بدهکاران
روایت پورمختار از احتمال کاندیداتوری لاریجانی/پاسخ محمدجواد لاریجانی به احمدی نژادی ها/خاطره حضرتی از خاطرات هاشمی/مرتضوی: عذاب وجدان دارم اما تقصیر نه!
آموزش ۳ بازی برای کنترل خشم کودکان
مدیریت بحران زلزله کرمان بر عهده مدیری‌ست که کانادا زندگی می‌کند!
این بازیگر خانم در حال نابینا شدن است
جهانبانی بدهکارترین شخصیت حقیقی به بانک سرمایه/ حسین هدایتی: از محمود صادقی شکایت خواهم کرد
بروز نشانه هایی از احتمال شکاف و تقابل میان ایران و روسیه در سوریه!
ازبرعلی حاجوی درگذشت؛ دهقان فداکاری که حتی نامش را نیاموختیم!
مصباح یزدی: در احمدی‌نژاد یک حالت انحرافی می‌بینم/ کنایه فردوسی‌پور به لباس مجری برنامه قرعه‌کشی
حمله موشکی انصارالله به ابوظبی
زن خیانتکار، شوهر جوانش را کشت
سوریه علیه اسرائیل مقابله به مثل می‌کند؟ / استدلال‌های موشکی ظریف در ایتالیا / درخواست روحانی برای افزایش نقد او! / تبلیغ مستهجن پدیده‌ای که رامبد جوان معرفی کرد / انیمیشن اعتراض کاریکاتوری احمدی نژاد

نظرتان درباره گروه تیم ملی در جام‌جهانی چیست؟  (۲۷۷ نظر)

چه کسی مرد تایلندی را مجبور به روسری سر کردن کرد؟!  (۲۵۰ نظر)

اگر قرار است ببازیم، بهتر است که «شیک و قشنگ» ببازیم نه «مفتضحانه»!  (۲۰۱ نظر)

نامه احمدی نژاد به رهبر انقلاب منتشر شد  (۱۵۶ نظر)

مخالفت ۷۴ درصدی با کاهش ۱۰ کیلومتری سقف سرعت مجاز در جاده‌ها  (۱۵۰ نظر)

مدیریت بحران زلزله کرمان بر عهده مدیری‌ست که کانادا زندگی می‌کند!  (۱۴۸ نظر)

نظر روانشناسان درباره رفتارها و اقدامات اخیر احمدی‌نژاد؛ از خودشیفتگی تا تلاش برای دیده شدن!  (۱۴۴ نظر)

ازبرعلی حاجوی درگذشت؛ دهقان فداکاری که حتی نامش را نیاموختیم!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

احمدی‌نژاد و یارانش هر چه در چنته داشتند گفتند؛ حالا نوبت رسیدگی به اتهاماتشان است  (۱۱۹ نظر)

احمدی‌نژادی‌ها به جای پاسخگویی می‌خواهند اتهاماتشان به حاشیه برود! + تصویر سند مشکوک  (۱۰۸ نظر)

جزئیات بدهی 20 بدهکار عمده ی بانک سرمایه + تصویر میزان بدهی و نام بدهکاران  (۹۳ نظر)

سياه نمايي مجله آمريكايي «فوربز» از زلزله غرب كشورمان!  (۸۹ نظر)

جهانبانی بدهکارترین شخصیت حقیقی به بانک سرمایه/ حسین هدایتی: از محمود صادقی شکایت خواهم کرد  (۷۹ نظر)

حمله کاربران ایرانی به «کافو» در اینستاگرام برای درآوردن قرعه ایران!  (۶۷ نظر)

کواکبیان: قیافه احمدی‌نژاد به این حرف‌ها نمی‌خورد/آیت‌الله مکارم: ورود زنان به ورزشگاه دیگر نباید مطرح شود  (۶۲ نظر)