Iraqi forces launch final assault to retake Hawija from ISIS

Iraqi forces Wednesday launched the final assault to capture the town of Hawija, Reuters said, citing the military.

The town is one of two pockets of territory still under the control of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) in Iraq. The country’s forces began moving on Hawija two days after capturing the Rashad air base, located 30km to the south.

The other area of Iraq still under the control of the militant group is a stretch of land along the Syrian border, in western Iraq.