نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۹۰بازدید
‍ پ

Dubai becomes first government to launch state cryptocurrency

Dubai has officially launched its own cryptocurrency named emCash, according to the state news agency.
کد خبر: ۷۳۵۴۳۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ مهر ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۳۴ 04 October 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 90

Dubai has officially launched its own cryptocurrency named emCash, according to the state news agency.

The government partnered with Emcredit, a subsidiary of the government-backed development agency Dubai Economy, and the UK-based Object Tech, to  establish contactless payment.

That makes Dubai the first government to launch its own state cryptocurrency. Other nations are considering a similar move.

The cryptocurrency will be considered legal tender for payment of services, "from coffee and children’s school fees to utility charges and money transfers”, according to Ali Ibrahim, deputy director general of Dubai Economy.

Based on the blockchain technology, the digital token, emCash, will be available to citizens of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It can be used via an emPay wallet App, allowing users to make payments through the near field communication (NFC) option on their smartphones.

Merchants can receive payments in real time without going through intermediaries and transactions are recorded instantaneously in the emPay ecosystem.

"It will mark a giant leap for the city in harnessing game-changing innovations to improve the ease of business and quality of life,” said Ibrahim, adding that emCash would reinforce Dubai’s competitiveness as a business destination and accelerate its evolution into a smart economy.

Dubai is one of the most progressive nations in the world of digital currencies and blockchain technology.

Last month, the government signed deals which allow Bitcoin payments to be made in property sales, allowing real estate company Aston Plaza Crypto to partner with BitPay to sell property for Bitcoin in Dubai’s Science Park.

In August, the Dubai Financial Services Authority signed an agreement with the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong to establish a framework of cooperation on financial technology innovation.

According to the Blockchain Strategy Initiative announced last year, Dubai aims to be the first blockchain-powered government in the world by 2020. Transfer of all government’s documents will be on a blockchain by that year.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
چگونه طالبانی مانع از نابودی کردستان عراق شده بود؟ / حمله لاس وگاس تروریستی نبود؟! / تصاویر اسطوره جنگ عراق علیه داعش / دوئل...

چگونه طالبانی مانع از نابودی کردستان عراق شده بود؟ / حمله لاس وگاس تروریستی نبود؟! / تصاویر اسطوره جنگ عراق علیه داعش / دوئل...

کلاهبرداری جدید! فروش خودروهای خارجی که هنوز وارد نشده‌اند/ آیا در امر به معروف و نهی از منکر به جنبه‌های...

کلاهبرداری جدید! فروش خودروهای خارجی که هنوز وارد نشده‌اند/ آیا در امر به معروف و نهی از منکر به جنبه‌های...

الهام چرخنده: ممنوع‌الکارم کردند/احمدی‌نژاد می‌خواهد تماشاچی دادگاه بقایی باشد

الهام چرخنده: ممنوع‌الکارم کردند/احمدی‌نژاد می‌خواهد تماشاچی دادگاه بقایی باشد

علت غیبت حسینیان چیست؟/ماجرای لجاجت میرسلیم و انصراف قالیباف/توضیح ظریف درباره‌ی «توئیت‌»هایش/حمید رسایی...

علت غیبت حسینیان چیست؟/ماجرای لجاجت میرسلیم و انصراف قالیباف/توضیح ظریف درباره‌ی «توئیت‌»هایش/حمید رسایی...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

وزیر دفاع آمریکا: واشنگتن باید به برجام پایبند بماند/ انتخاب نوری المالکی به عنوان رئیس ائتلاف ملی عراق/آشتی فتح و حماس/ دستور بارزانی برای شلیک به نیروهای عراقی/ اعلام یک هفته عزای عمومی در اقلیم کردستان عراق

حمایت همه‌جانبه ایران از دولت قانونی عراق

خوشگذرانی بدموقع پرسپولیسی‌ها در امارات!

وب گردی

پناهندگی ۴۲۲ هزار روهینگیایی به بنگلادش

بنزین گران؛ گزینه‌ای که باید روی میز برگردد

رهن و اجاره آپارتمان‌های نقلی در تهران

پیشنهاد الکترونیک و لوازم برقی

ک 4 عدد دوربین مداربسته بیسیم سیار به همراه NVR

۱۴ مورد از شاهکارهای فرانک لوید رایت

جدیدترین روش درمان ترس

حوادث ناشی از گودبرداری برای مسئولان عادی شده است

كشف داروى ضد سفيدى مو در ايران دنيا را متعجب كرد!

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

فروش پارک های تهران؛ به زودی + فیلم

اولویت های اقتصادی دولت دوازدهم چیست؟

پارک 22 هکتاری در تهران به فروش رفت/ خواب خرگوشی مسئولان ادامه دارد

تعطیلی واحدهای صنعتی، اقتصاد را فلج کرد

گرایش نوجوانان به مواد مخدر کم بود، جنایت هم به آن اضافه شد!
این زن اعتیاد عجیبی به ازدواج دارد
حرکت «لشکر اجنه» در کاشان
شرط جدید اردوغان برای بارزانی؛ تهران مرکز تصمیم گیری درباره آینده منطقه؛ رئیس جمهور ترکیه در تهران تصمیم می گیریم
تجاوز دسته‌جمعی به یک زن در «جلگه وحشت»
مرگبارترین کشتار تاریخ معاصر آمریکا در لاس‌وگاس با چه ترفندی رقم خورد؟
«سوزوکی ویتارا» شماره گذاری نمی‌شود
قاتل شهید «محسن حججی» دستگیر شد؟
غذای نظامیان آمریکایی در مناطق جنگی!
انتقاد مطهری از وضعیت پوشش زنان در مراسم عزاداری محرم/ملی‌پوش شطرنج ایران به تیم ملی آمریکا پیوست
لاریجانی به اصلاح‌طلبان نزدیک‌ می‌شود؟/خطرناک تر از داعش، چه کسانی هستند؟/دست‌پخت فرهاد مجیدی برای نیمکت استقلال/کامنت سردار آزمون برای سردار سلیمانی
بازتاب‌‌پیوستن‌ملی‌پوش‌بی‌حجاب‌ایرانی‌به‌تیم‌ملی‌آمریکا
نخست وزیری احیا می‌شود؟/روایت غرضی از نقش پنهان لاریجانی در تشکیل اعتدالیون/وقتی مرحوم هاشمی پیگیر میزان آرای آیت الله جنتی بود
چرا عکسمان را در پروفایلمان نمی‌گذاریم؟!
چرا خرید خانه‌های با سن و سال بالا افزایش یافته است؟

راننده ای که همسرش را روی کاپوت می کشاند، مسافر را زیر چرخ له خواهد کرد!  (۱۰۱ نظر)

تجاوز دسته‌جمعی به یک زن در «جلگه وحشت»  (۹۵ نظر)

در روز عاشورا، میان کاروان حسین (ع) بودیم یا در لشکر یزید؟  (۸۷ نظر)

گرایش نوجوانان به مواد مخدر کم بود، جنایت هم به آن اضافه شد!  (۷۵ نظر)

هشدار؛ در فساد اقتصادی در دنیا رکورد زده ایم!  (۷۵ نظر)

مرگبارترین کشتار تاریخ معاصر آمریکا در لاس‌وگاس با چه ترفندی رقم خورد؟  (۶۹ نظر)

آوارگي يك رزمنده در تهران و ايثار همسرش  (۶۰ نظر)

با انتشار یک فیلم، مواضع سازمان محیط زیست کشور تغییر کرد!  (۵۰ نظر)

13 میلیون تومان بدهید، بدون هیچ زحمتی کارشناسی ارشد قانونی بگیرید!  (۴۲ نظر)

ضرب و شتم مدیر دبیرستان توسط دانش‌آموز  (۳۶ نظر)

الهام چرخنده: چهار سال است که بیکارم  (۳۶ نظر)

ما را به خیر آموزش و پرورش این کشور امیدی نیست!  (۳۴ نظر)

نصب یادبود شهدای ارتش روسیه و سوریه در حلب  (۳۱ نظر)

انگیزه پسر ۱۴ ساله از قتل «ملیکا»‌ی ۸ ساله  (۳۰ نظر)

شرط جدید اردوغان برای بارزانی؛ تهران مرکز تصمیم گیری درباره آینده منطقه؛ رئیس جمهور ترکیه در تهران تصمیم می گیریم  (۲۹ نظر)