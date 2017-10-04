NGOs meet to draft plan on Rohingya issue

More than 70 NGOs including those from
Indonesia, Turkey and France took part in the Regional Strategic Meeting
to come up with a comprehensive action plan on the Rohingya issue.
Co-chairman Mua’amar Ghadafi Jamal Jamaluddin said the coalition of NGOs
would lobby their respective governments and get the help of the media
to pressure the Myanmar government.
"We also call on more countries to impose pressure, including economic
sanctions, so that this issue can be resolved as soon as possible,” he
told a press conference yesterday.
Mua’amar Ghadafi said the Rohingya issue needed "mobilisation of pressure”.
He said a draft regional action plan would be formulated by the NGOs at the conference today.