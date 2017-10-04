NGOs meet to draft plan on Rohingya issue

More than 70 NGOs including those from Indonesia, Turkey and France took part in the Regional Strategic Meeting to come up with a comprehensive action plan on the Rohingya issue.Co-chairman Mua’amar Ghadafi Jamal Jamaluddin said the coalition of NGOs would lobby their respective governments and get the help of the media to pressure the Myanmar government."We also call on more countries to impose pressure, including economic sanctions, so that this issue can be resolved as soon as possible,” he told a press conference yesterday.Mua’amar Ghadafi said the Rohingya issue needed "mobilisation of pressure”.He said a draft regional action plan would be formulated by the NGOs at the conference today.