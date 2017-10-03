Syrian President and Russian Delegation Discuss Cooperation

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad welcomed today a Russian delegation in which the parties called for the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries in areas such as oil, gas, phosphate, transport and pharmaceutical industry.



Speaking to Russia's deputy Energy Minister, Kiril Molodtsov, who heads the delegation, the ruler al-Assad talked about the need to speed up the reconstruction of infrastructures destroyed by terrorists.



He also said that the victories of the Syrian army, supported by friendly countries such as Russia, and the achievement of stability in many areas, make it possible to revive the Syrian economy.



The Russian representative Molodtsov referred to the willingness of Russian businessmen to take advantage of the opportunities offered for the reconstruction of this Arab country, in need of millions of investments.



He also affirmed that Russia will continue beside the Syrian people in the fight against the terrorist groups, which sow the terror in this country of the Levante from March of 2011.

