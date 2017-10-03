Xi, Putin Sends Condolences To Trump Over Las Vegas Shooting

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a condolence message to his US counterpart, Donald Trump, over the mass shooting in Las Vegas in the US state of Nevada, China's Xinhua news agency reported.



The shooting caused heavy casualties, said Xi as he extended deep sympathy to the US government and people, profound condolences to the victims, and sincere solicitude to those wounded.



The Chinese president also wished a quick recovery for the injured.



In MOSCOW, a Kremlin statement quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying in a message, the crime, which claimed the lives of dozens of civilians, was shocking in its cruelty.



It also said Putin sent a message of condolences to Trump over the bloody mass shooting.



Putin expressed sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, and he wished the injured a speedy recovery.



Xinhua reported on Tuesday, at least 59 people were killed and 527 others injured in the mass shooting at a concert held in Las Vegas, making the incident the deadliest in US history.