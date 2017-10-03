نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۹۰بازدید
‍ پ

Iran, Turkey look to enhance ties

Improving cooperation between Turkey and Iran would make a significant contribution to solving regional problems, Iran's president said on Monday, on the eve of a visit by his counterpart, APA reports quoting Anadolu Agency.
کد خبر: ۷۳۵۱۲۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ مهر ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۲۳ 03 October 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 90
Improving cooperation between Turkey and Iran would make a significant contribution to solving regional problems, Iran's president said on Monday, on the eve of a visit by his counterpart, APA reports quoting Anadolu Agency.

 Hassan Rouhani made the remarks while receiving Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar at the presidential palace in Tehran.

 Stating that relations between the two countries in the areas of the economy and foreign policy are already healthy, he said, "We should also work to improve relations in the fields of the military and defense.”

 Akar’s visit came two days before Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay an official visit to Tehran on Wednesday.

 "Expanding cooperation between the armed forces of Iran and Turkey, and their sharing experiences in various areas, will help to eliminate regional threats," he said.

ast week, northern Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) held an illegitimate referendum on secession from Iraq, despite regional and international opposition and warnings that the vote would cause regional unrest.

Rouhani stated that the deterioration of geographical boundaries would harm regional security and stability.

 Akar also underlined the importance of boosting bilateral ties.

"Turkey and Iran, as two important and powerful countries of the region, will play an important role in the region's stability and peace with improving cooperation," he said.

 Akar added that Turkey respects the territorial integrity of all the countries in the region, highlighting Syria and Iraq.

The Turkish General Staff chief also said that cooperation between the Turkish and Iranian armed forces should be strengthened in the areas of human trafficking, drug trafficking, and ensuring regional security.
برچسب ها
iran turkey iraq visit
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
جنگ روانی شاهزاده سعودی با استفاده از صدای آمریکا علیه ایران / جنگ داخلی، برنامه بارزانی برای بقا در قدرت؟ / آغاز حمایت علنی...

جنگ روانی شاهزاده سعودی با استفاده از صدای آمریکا علیه ایران / جنگ داخلی، برنامه بارزانی برای بقا در قدرت؟ / آغاز حمایت علنی...

علت بی‌توجهی به تخریب تالاب استیل آستارا چیست؟ / مشکلات تهران از زبان رئیس اسبق شورای شهر پایتخت/ نواهایی...

علت بی‌توجهی به تخریب تالاب استیل آستارا چیست؟ / مشکلات تهران از زبان رئیس اسبق شورای شهر پایتخت/ نواهایی...

انتقاد مطهری از وضعیت پوشش زنان در مراسم عزاداری محرم/ملی‌پوش شطرنج ایران به تیم ملی آمریکا پیوست

انتقاد مطهری از وضعیت پوشش زنان در مراسم عزاداری محرم/ملی‌پوش شطرنج ایران به تیم ملی آمریکا پیوست

نخست وزیری احیا می‌شود؟/روایت غرضی از نقش پنهان لاریجانی در تشکیل اعتدالیون/وقتی مرحوم هاشمی پیگیر میزان...

نخست وزیری احیا می‌شود؟/روایت غرضی از نقش پنهان لاریجانی در تشکیل اعتدالیون/وقتی مرحوم هاشمی پیگیر میزان...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

پشت پرده جنجال نفت و علی کریمی

وب گردی

رهن و اجاره آپارتمان‌های نقلی در تهران

سنگاپور بهترین کشور جهان برای اتباع خارجی

یک قدم تا فیلتر شدن محبوب‌ترین پیام‌رسان

پیشنهاد الکترونیک و لوازم برقی

ک 4 عدد دوربین مداربسته بیسیم سیار به همراه NVR

۱۴ مورد از شاهکارهای فرانک لوید رایت

جدیدترین روش درمان ترس

حوادث ناشی از گودبرداری برای مسئولان عادی شده است

كشف داروى ضد سفيدى مو در ايران دنيا را متعجب كرد!

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

فروش پارک های تهران؛ به زودی + فیلم

اولویت های اقتصادی دولت دوازدهم چیست؟

پارک 22 هکتاری در تهران به فروش رفت/ خواب خرگوشی مسئولان ادامه دارد

تعطیلی واحدهای صنعتی، اقتصاد را فلج کرد

گرایش نوجوانان به مواد مخدر کم بود، جنایت هم به آن اضافه شد!
شروط عجیب دختران عربستان برای ازدواج
شرط جدید اردوغان برای بارزانی؛ تهران مرکز تصمیم گیری درباره آینده منطقه؛ رئیس جمهور ترکیه در تهران تصمیم می گیریم
«سوزوکی ویتارا» شماره گذاری نمی‌شود
حمله گسترده و سازمان یافته داعش به نیروهای ارتش سوریه و ادامه نبرد سنگین در تدمر/پاتک داعش در رقه و کشته شدن تعدادی از نیروهای آمریکایی
وحشتگردی؛ سفر به مناطق خوفناک ایران
تجاوز دسته‌جمعی به یک زن در «جلگه وحشت»
غذای نظامیان آمریکایی در مناطق جنگی!
دولت دریاچه ارومیه را احیا کرد؛ البته در کتاب درسی نه در واقعیت!
پاول دوروف: ایران تلگرام را فیلتر نخواهد کرد /صداوسیما ابایی از متهم شدن به رفتار جناحی ندارد/واکنش فدراسیون فوتبال به توهین به علی دایی
قاتل شهید «محسن حججی» دستگیر شد؟
لاریجانی به اصلاح‌طلبان نزدیک‌ می‌شود؟/خطرناک تر از داعش، چه کسانی هستند؟/دست‌پخت فرهاد مجیدی برای نیمکت استقلال/کامنت سردار آزمون برای سردار سلیمانی
این زن اعتیاد عجیبی به ازدواج دارد
زباله نریختن را از محرم شروع و به یک عادت همیشگی تبدیل کنیم
تک‌تیراندازی که ٣٢٢ داعشی را به جهنم فرستاد

همین امروز دانشگاه ها را به روی دانشمندان ایرانی و خارجی باز کنید؛ سعودی ها در کمین هستند!  (۱۵۷ نظر)

در روز عاشورا، میان کاروان حسین (ع) بودیم یا در لشکر یزید؟  (۸۷ نظر)

گرایش نوجوانان به مواد مخدر کم بود، جنایت هم به آن اضافه شد!  (۷۲ نظر)

آوارگي يك رزمنده در تهران و ايثار همسرش  (۵۹ نظر)

راننده ای که همسرش را روی کاپوت می کشاند، مسافر را زیر چرخ له خواهد کرد!  (۵۸ نظر)

13 میلیون تومان بدهید، بدون هیچ زحمتی کارشناسی ارشد قانونی بگیرید!  (۴۲ نظر)

ضرب و شتم مدیر دبیرستان توسط دانش‌آموز  (۳۶ نظر)

جزئیات افزایش حقوق کارکنان در سال ۹۷  (۲۹ نظر)

شرط جدید اردوغان برای بارزانی؛ تهران مرکز تصمیم گیری درباره آینده منطقه؛ رئیس جمهور ترکیه در تهران تصمیم می گیریم  (۲۸ نظر)

تجاوز دسته‌جمعی به یک زن در «جلگه وحشت»  (۲۸ نظر)

فاتح تریم امشب با 17میلیارد، استقلالی می‌شود  (۲۸ نظر)

ما را به خیر آموزش و پرورش این کشور امیدی نیست!  (۲۷ نظر)

زن محکوم به جرم «دفاع از ناموس» آزاد شد  (۲۱ نظر)

زندگی زنان در عربستان  (۲۰ نظر)

نظرسنجی:کدام‌گزینه‌سرمربیگری‌استقلال‌رامی‌پسندید؟  (۲۰ نظر)