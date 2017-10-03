Iran, Turkey look to enhance ties

Improving cooperation between Turkey and Iran would make a significant contribution to solving regional problems, Iran's president said on Monday, on the eve of a visit by his counterpart, APA reports quoting Anadolu Agency.



Hassan Rouhani made the remarks while receiving Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar at the presidential palace in Tehran.



Stating that relations between the two countries in the areas of the economy and foreign policy are already healthy, he said, "We should also work to improve relations in the fields of the military and defense.”



Akar’s visit came two days before Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay an official visit to Tehran on Wednesday.



"Expanding cooperation between the armed forces of Iran and Turkey, and their sharing experiences in various areas, will help to eliminate regional threats," he said.



ast week, northern Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) held an illegitimate referendum on secession from Iraq, despite regional and international opposition and warnings that the vote would cause regional unrest.



Rouhani stated that the deterioration of geographical boundaries would harm regional security and stability.



Akar also underlined the importance of boosting bilateral ties.



"Turkey and Iran, as two important and powerful countries of the region, will play an important role in the region's stability and peace with improving cooperation," he said.



Akar added that Turkey respects the territorial integrity of all the countries in the region, highlighting Syria and Iraq.



The Turkish General Staff chief also said that cooperation between the Turkish and Iranian armed forces should be strengthened in the areas of human trafficking, drug trafficking, and ensuring regional security.

