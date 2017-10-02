Turkey moves away from Europe with tremendous steps - Jean-Claude Juncker

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said Turkey is moving away from Europe with tremendous steps, reports Armenpress.

The European Commission President said the failure of Turkey’s EU accession talks should not be put on the European Union. "There is a large sector in Turkey who are in favor of Europe. We need to further strengthen and not disappoint them”, Juncker said in an interview to Bild.

Earlier Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey no more needs EU membership but will not unilaterally quit the accession talks. "I want to openly say the following: we will not be the side which quits the process. We don’t need the EU membership any more”, Erdogan said.