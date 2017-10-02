نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۲۱۰بازدید
‍ پ

Russia Smashing US Terrorists

Russia’s military intervention in Syria at the request of its government began two years ago today – September 30.
کد خبر: ۷۳۴۸۴۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ مهر ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۲۰ 02 October 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 210
Russia’s military intervention in Syria at the request of its government began two years ago today – September 30.

It dramatically changed the dynamic on the ground, turning sure defeat into eventual triumph.

Thousands of square miles of Syrian territory were liberated from the scourge of US-supported terrorists, defeating Washington’s imperial aims, wanting regime change, the country transformed into another vassal state.

Tass reviewed Russian operations over the past two years, saying "victory over terrorism is near.” Its efforts transformed armed opposition conflicting groups into "a common front in the struggle against terrorists.”

What began two years ago today "is entering its final phase,” Russian air power enabling Syrian and allied forces to regain control over "85% of the country’s territory,” a remarkable turnaround from conditions before Moscow’s involvement.

Washington didn’t expect it, intending to eliminate Assad the way it ruthlessly killed Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi.

Things didn’t go as planned. Russia foiled US objectives, achieving them highly unlikely, a significant body blow to its regional aims, a step closer to defeating them worldwide.

In Syria, Aleppo was liberated late last year, the country’s pre-war commercial hub. Historic Palmyra was freed twice, hopefully for good after the second time.

The campaign to liberate Zeir Ezzor province entirely from US-supported terrorists continues, ISIS’ last stronghold in the country. Its three-year-long siege of the city was broken, security sweeps underway to eliminate its remnants in residential and other areas.

"Official forecasts regarding the chances of a successful completion of the anti-terrorist operation sound ever more optimistic,” said Tass.

Ahead of the Deir Ezzor campaign, Akerbat was liberated, "a major transport hub and command center (and stronghold) of the terrorists in the east of Hama province,” Tass explained.

"With the loss of the city the terrorists were no longer able to regroup forces, receive ammunition and supplies, while the Syrian government army gained access to Deir Ezzor.”

During 24 months of combat, 38 Russian military personnel perished, including General Valery Asapov, the coordinates of his location almost certainly provided ISIS by US forces. Washington bears responsibility for his death.

Russian and American objectives in Syria are world’s apart – Moscow combating terrorism, Washington supporting it. Bilateral relations are dismal on virtually everything except cooperation in non-military space activities.

Astana peace talks spearheaded by Russia continue making progress – without significant breakthroughs so far because Washington wants endless war and regime change, waging a losing battle, pursuing it anyway.

According to Russia’s reconciliation center, 2,200 localities joined the ceasefire agreement. More than 230 armed groups agreed to observe it.

Reconstruction in some areas began, restoring power, water and other essential infrastructure a vital first step, along with supplying humanitarian aid – Russia, Iran and Damascus alone providing it.

Nothing from America. Nothing from the EU. Nothing from regional Arab countries. Nothing from Israel, of course. Woefully inadequate UN help, Syrians on their own, dependent on their government and allies.

Moscow remains firmly committed to Syrian sovereign independence, its territorial integrity, and right of its people alone to choose their leadership, free from foreign interference.

"Both Russian and Syrian military commanders stress the intention to push ahead with the operation until the elimination of the last terrorist” nationwide, said Tass.
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
بارزانی همزمان با اجرای منطقه پرواز ممنوع عقب نشینی کرد؟ / چگونه زنان یک شبه در عربستان آزاد شدند؟! / ویدیو سردار سلیمانی...

بارزانی همزمان با اجرای منطقه پرواز ممنوع عقب نشینی کرد؟ / چگونه زنان یک شبه در عربستان آزاد شدند؟! / ویدیو سردار سلیمانی...

اعتراض‌ به عزاداری‌ها و پاسخ نمایندگان مجلس/ آیا مجلس نظارتی بر عملکرد شهرداری‌ها دارد؟/ علت سکوت در...

اعتراض‌ به عزاداری‌ها و پاسخ نمایندگان مجلس/ آیا مجلس نظارتی بر عملکرد شهرداری‌ها دارد؟/ علت سکوت در...

اردوغان:درباره همه‌پرسی در تهران تصمیم می‌گیریم/رکوردشکنی مسی در روز تاریخی نوکمپ و کاتالونیا

اردوغان:درباره همه‌پرسی در تهران تصمیم می‌گیریم/رکوردشکنی مسی در روز تاریخی نوکمپ و کاتالونیا

لاریجانی به اصلاح‌طلبان نزدیک‌ می‌شود؟/خطرناک تر از داعش، چه کسانی هستند؟/دست‌ پخت فرهاد مجیدی برای نیمکت...

لاریجانی به اصلاح‌طلبان نزدیک‌ می‌شود؟/خطرناک تر از داعش، چه کسانی هستند؟/دست‌ پخت فرهاد مجیدی برای نیمکت...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

سه عامل افزایش قیمت طلای سیاه در فصل گذشته شناسایی شد

خودکشی مرد ۴۵‌ساله در مترو

درگیری مسلحانه ۲ طایفه در ایلام

هشدار در مورد تشدید حملات هکری به سیستم‌های صنعتی

تکرار ناکام ماجرای«بنیتا» در اصفهان

کشف پرونده اختلاس 12 میلیاردی در شیراز

انفجار شدید در یک درمانگاه، 2 مصدوم به جای گذاشت

سامانه سهام عدالت دوباره در دسترس قرار گرفت

وب گردی

رهن و اجاره آپارتمان‌های نقلی در تهران

سنگاپور بهترین کشور جهان برای اتباع خارجی

یک قدم تا فیلتر شدن محبوب‌ترین پیام‌رسان

پیشنهاد الکترونیک و لوازم برقی

ک 4 عدد دوربین مداربسته بیسیم سیار به همراه NVR

۱۴ مورد از شاهکارهای فرانک لوید رایت

جدیدترین روش درمان ترس

حوادث ناشی از گودبرداری برای مسئولان عادی شده است

كشف داروى ضد سفيدى مو در ايران دنيا را متعجب كرد!

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

فروش پارک های تهران؛ به زودی + فیلم

اولویت های اقتصادی دولت دوازدهم چیست؟

پارک 22 هکتاری در تهران به فروش رفت/ خواب خرگوشی مسئولان ادامه دارد

تعطیلی واحدهای صنعتی، اقتصاد را فلج کرد

اقدام قهرمانانه یک داماد در روز ازدواجش
موج گسترده خروج مردم، دیپلمات ها و فعالان اقتصادی از اقلیم کردستان/ محاصره هوایی کردستان عراق/طرح علاوی برای گفت وگوی میان اقلیم و بغداد و استقبال بارزانی
چهره وحشتناک ماهیگیر بعد از حمله ببر
شروط عجیب دختران عربستان برای ازدواج
حمله گسترده و سازمان یافته داعش به نیروهای ارتش سوریه و ادامه نبرد سنگین در تدمر/پاتک داعش در رقه و کشته شدن تعدادی از نیروهای آمریکایی
وحشتگردی؛ سفر به مناطق خوفناک ایران
عکس پرابهام از تمرین امروز تیم ملی فوتبال
زلزله استان‌های فارس و هرمزگان را لرزاند
پاول دوروف: ایران تلگرام را فیلتر نخواهد کرد /صداوسیما ابایی از متهم شدن به رفتار جناحی ندارد/واکنش فدراسیون فوتبال به توهین به علی دایی
احتمال بروز وبا در یخ‌های باز مصرفی
گرایش نوجوانان به مواد مخدر کم بود، جنایت هم به آن اضافه شد!
آخرین وضعیت جوی و ترافیکی جاده‌ها
برنامه های «اردکانیان» برای وزارت نیرو شامل چه مواردی است؟
غذای نظامیان آمریکایی در مناطق جنگی!
بهترین سن آموزش به کودکان برای کنترل ادرار و مدفوع

تلاش احمدی‌نژاد برای تبرئه از یک پرونده و آغاز رقابت برای انتخابات 1400  (۱۱۳ نظر)

همین امروز دانشگاه ها را به روی دانشمندان ایرانی و خارجی باز کنید؛ سعودی ها در کمین هستند!  (۹۷ نظر)

در روز عاشورا، میان کاروان حسین (ع) بودیم یا در لشکر یزید؟  (۸۴ نظر)

راننده ای که همسرش را روی کاپوت می کشاند، مسافر را زیر چرخ له خواهد کرد!  (۵۸ نظر)

13 میلیون تومان بدهید، بدون هیچ زحمتی کارشناسی ارشد قانونی بگیرید!  (۴۱ نظر)

تصویری واقعی از «امیر کبیر»  (۴۰ نظر)

نامه تند احمدی‌نژاد به رییس‌قوه‌قضاییه  (۳۶ نظر)

ضرب و شتم مدیر دبیرستان توسط دانش‌آموز  (۳۶ نظر)

آتش زدن خودروی «ب ام‌و» به نشانه اعتراض  (۳۵ نظر)

آوارگي يك رزمنده در تهران و ايثار همسرش  (۳۲ نظر)

جزئیات افزایش حقوق کارکنان در سال ۹۷  (۲۹ نظر)

فاتح تریم امشب با 17میلیارد، استقلالی می‌شود  (۲۸ نظر)

تکذیب پرداخت میلیاردی به مداح مشهور  (۲۳ نظر)

خبری از عبرت نیست، بازی با جان دانش آموزان ادامه دارد!  (۱۸ نظر)

حمله مسلحانه به ایستگاه صلواتی در تهران  (۱۷ نظر)