Lifting of women’s driving ban serves multiple purposes

The New York Times reported on September 26 that Saudi Arabia declared
an end to its longstanding ban on female drivers. Before this day, Saudi
Arabia was the only country in the world to prohibit women from
driving.
The ban had existed since the country was founded in 1932. Many women were detained for illegal driving.
The
debate over whether women should be allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia
has a long history. On the one hand, people against it argue that women
driving could easily lead to problems such as pornography, promiscuity
and family breakdown. Some even believe that allowing women to drive is
"anti-social" behavior. On the other, the calls for women to drive have
been rising and allowing them to drive is one of the most important
indicators of development of women's rights in Saudi Arabia.
The
first reason for ending the ban is to improve the domestic economic
environment. As Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal pointed out previously, women
rely on "foreign" private drivers or taxis, which is costly. Besides,
many reports show that difficulties of movement have been affecting the
already very low employment rate of Saudi Arabia women.
Second,
it is a way to reduce domestic and international pressure. Women's
rights activists and liberals, both inside and outside Saudi Arabia,
have advocated the emancipation of women including the women's right to
drive. During September, 2016, more than 10,000 Saudi Arabians jointly
called for giving women their full rights, ending the guardianship
system that allows men to control their female relatives' employment,
schooling and travel. Some women have been arrested and jailed for
defying the ban and driving.
In Europe and America, human rights
organizations and economic and social development organizations have
been criticizing Saudi Arabia for its women's policy. Overturning the
ban alleviates the pressure and improves the image of Saudi Arabia.
Third,
it is a step taken by leaders to promote social reform. Crown Prince
Mohammad Bin Salman has taken over the throne with a younger leadership
group. Under his leadership, the country continues to promote a project
called "Vision 2030," encouraging women to obtain higher education and
work in society. Giving women the right to drive is important progress
for the "vision."
Based on the reasons above, Saudi Arabia has
abandoned the long controversial ban on women driving. This change will
bring a profoundly positive impact on the country.
For Saudi
Arabia, it is a milestone of progress on gender and social equality,
which has been improving in recent years. In 2015, Saudi Arabia gave
women the right to vote for the first time and set up polling stations
for female voters. In February this year, for the first time in the
Saudi history a woman was appointed CEO of a large commercial bank, the
Samba Financial Group. Since September, women can enter the King Fahd
International Stadium in the capital city Riyadh for national day
celebrations. Saudi Arabia has been very conservative among Middle
Eastern countries and this reform represents a significant improvement
in women's rights in the Muslim world.
However, there are two
sides to every coin. While praising this crucial step, it is also
important to notice that ending the ban on women driving will likely
face some disagreement and resistance inside the kingdom and the Muslim
world.
This May, the Middle East Broadcasting Center initiated a
survey about whether giving women the right to drive, which registered
78 percent opposition. Unlike men, in some Muslim countries women have
to ask for permission from a male guardian to participate in public
activities. Although the policy was pushed through, the implementation
of the policy will inevitably encounter some resistance from
conservatives and social customs.
The resistance should not be
generalized as "ignorant" or "uncivilized" by the outside world. It is
important to understand the religious implication and respect Islam. Any
reform or change should slowly take place from inside society.
At
the same time, ending the ban proves that with further globalization,
even in a country as conservative as Saudi Arabia and a region as
religious as the Middle East, secularization is the general trend.
Giving women the right to drive marks a victory for women's rights,
symbolizing improving gender and social equality. It also represents a
step forward toward regional secularization and a deeper connection with
the outside world.