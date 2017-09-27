خدمت جدید گوگل برای ایرانیان مسدود شد

شرکت گوگل اخیراً خدمت startup with Google را برای شرکتهای نوپا (استارتاپ) راهاندازی کرده که دسترسیهای ایران به این خدمت را به طور کامل مسدود ساخته است.
به گزارش تسنیم؛ این سیاست آمریکاییها در ادامه سیاستهای قبلی آنهاست که دسترسی ایران را به خدمات ارائه شده در حوزه کسبوکارها بهطور 100 درصدی مسدود کردهاند.
این سرویس که مجموعه گستردهای از خدمات اعم از ابزارها و بسترهای تولید محصول، خدمات میزبانی و ذخیرهسازی داده، خدمات تحلیل و پردازش داده و ... را به شرکتهای نوپای حوزه فضای مجازی ارائه میدهد، تاثیر چشمگیری در رشد و توسعه شرکتهای نوپا در عرصه جهانی خواهد داشت و آمریکاییها در ادامه سیاست سلطه جویانه خود قصد دارند با ممانعت از دسترسی شرکتهای نوپای ایرانی به این خدمات، کسبوکارهای فضای مجازی ایران را از رقابت در عرصه جهانی باز داشته و آن را به انزوا بکشانند.
برخی از موارد مسدودی حوزه توسعه دهندگان نرمافزار و کسبوکارها شرکتهای گوگل و آمازون در ایران به شرح زیر است:
گوگل
AdWords Express
Admob
DoubleClickByGoogle
Local Business Center
Google Sites
Shopping Campaigns
Google+Brands
Surveys
Tag Manager
Google Checkout
Google wallet
Android Pay
Web Elements
Wildfire
PageSpeed Service
Website Optimizer
Analytics
Trends
Correlate
Books Ngram Viewer
Think
TensorFlow
Ad Exchange Buyer API
Admin Data Transfer API
Ad Exchange Seller API
Admin Directory API
Email Migration API
Admin Reports API
AdSense Management API
AdSense Host API
Google Analytics API
Google Play EMM API
Google Play Developer API
Google Apps Activity API
Google App State API
Google Compute Engine Autoscaler API
Blogger API
Books API
Calendar API
Google Cloud Network Performance Monitoring API
Cloud Monitoring API
Cloud User Accounts API
Compute Engine API
Content API for Shopping
Google Maps Coordinate API
CustomSearch API
Google Cloud Datastore API
Google Cloud Deployment Manager API
DCM/DFA Reporting And Trafficking API
APIs Discovery Service
Google Cloud DNS API
DoubleClick Bid Manager API
DoubleClick Search API
Drive API
Fitness
Freebase Search
Fusion Tables API
Google Play Game Services API
Google Play Game Services Publishing API
Google Play Game Services Management API
Google Affiliate Network API
Genomics API
Gmail API
Groups Migration API
Groups Settings API
Google App Engine Admin API
Google Classroom API
Google Cloud Billing API
Google Cloud Resource Manager API
Google Cloud Debugger API
Google Cloud Trace API
Google Container Engine API
Google Dataflow API
Google Cloud Dataproc API
Genomics API
Knowledge Graph Search API
Google Cloud Logging API
Google Partners API
Google Play Movies Partner API
Google Proximity Beacon API
Google Cloud Pub/Sub API
Google Apps Script Execution API
Google Storage Transfer API
YouTube Reporting API
Google Identity Toolkit API
Enterprise License Manager API
Deployment Manager API
Google Maps Engine API
Google Mirror API
Google OAuth2 API
PageSpeed Insights API
Google+ API
Google+ Domains API
Prediction API
QPX Express API
Google Compute Engine Instance Group Manager API
Google Compute Engine Instance Group Updater API
Enterprise Apps Reseller API
Google Compute Engine Instance Groups API
Google Site Verification API
Google Spectrum Database API
Cloud SQL Administration API
Cloud Storage JSON API
Tag Manager API
TaskQueue API
Tasks API
Translate API
URL Shortener API
Google Fonts Developer API
Webmaster Tools API
YouTube Data API
YouTube Analytics API
آمازون
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Amazon WorkSpaces
Amazon EC2
Amazon Lightsail
Amazon VPC
AWS Batch
AWS Elastic Beanstalk
AWS Lambda
Auto Scaling
Elastic Load Balancing
Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3)
Amazon Elastic Block Storage (EBS)
Amazon Elastic File System (EFS)
Amazon Glacier
AWS Storage Gateway
AWS Snowball
AWS Snowmobile
Amazon Aurora
Amazon RDS
Amazon DynamoDB
Amazon ElastiCache
Amazon Redshift
AWS Database Migration Service
AWS Application Discovery Service
AWS Schema Conversion Tool
AWS Server Migration Service
Amazon CloudFront
Amazon Route 53
AWS Direct Connect
AWS CodeStar
AWS CodeCommit
AWS CodeBuild
AWS CodeDeploy
AWS CodePipeline
AWS X-Ray
AWS Command Line Interface (CLI)
AWS Tools For PowerShell
AWS Toolkit for Visual Studio
AWS SDk/Toolkit
Amazon CloudWatch
AWS CloudFormation
AWS CloudTrail
AWS Config
AWS OpsWorks
AWS Service Catalog
AWS Trusted Advisor
AWS Personal Health Dashboard
AWS Management Console
AWS Managed Services
Amazon Lex
Amazon Polly
Amazon Rekognation
Amazon Machine Learning
Apache MXNet on AWS
AWS Deep Learning AMIs
Amazon Athena
Amazon EMR
Amazon CloudSearch
Amazon Elasticsearch Service
Amazon Kinesis
Amazon QuickSight
AWS Glue
AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM)
Amazon Inspector
AWS Certificate Manager
AWS CloudHSM
AWS Directory Service
AWS Key Management Service
AWS Organizations
AWS Shield
AWS WAF
AWS Artifact
AWS Mobile Hub
Amazon API Gateway
Amazon Cognito
Amazon Pinpoint
AWS Device Farm
AWS Mobile SDK
AWS Cost Explorer
AWS Budgets
Reserved Instance Reporting
AWS Cost and Usage Report
AWS Step Functions
Amazon Elastic Transcoder
Amazon Connect
Amazon Lumberyard
Amazon GameLift
AWS Greengrass
AWS IoT
AWS Marketplace
Amazon Simple Email Service
Amazon Simple Notification Service (SNS)
Amazon Simple Queue Service (SQS)
Amazon Elastic Transcoder