نسخه اصلی
اقتصادی » خارجی
۴۶۶بازدید
‍ پ

خدمت جدید گوگل برای ایرانیان مسدود شد

شرکت گوگل اخیراً خدمت startup with Google را برای شرکت‌های نوپا (استارتاپ) راه‌اندازی کرده که دسترسی‌های ایران به این خدمت را به طور کامل مسدود ساخته است.
کد خبر: ۷۳۴۰۶۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۵ مهر ۱۳۹۶ - ۲۱:۱۷ 27 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 466
شرکت گوگل اخیراً خدمت startup with Google را برای شرکت‌های نوپا (استارتاپ) راه‌اندازی کرده که دسترسی‌های ایران به این خدمت را به طور کامل مسدود ساخته است.

به گزارش تسنیم؛ این سیاست آمریکایی‌ها در ادامه سیاست‌های قبلی آنهاست که دسترسی ایران را به خدمات ارائه شده در حوزه کسب‌وکارها به‌طور 100 درصدی مسدود کرده‌اند.

این سرویس که مجموعه گسترده‌ای از خدمات اعم از ابزارها و بسترهای تولید محصول، خدمات میزبانی و ذخیره‌سازی داده، خدمات تحلیل و پردازش داده و ... را به شرکتهای نوپای حوزه فضای مجازی ارائه می‌دهد، تاثیر چشمگیری در رشد و توسعه شرکت‌های نوپا در عرصه جهانی خواهد داشت و آمریکایی‌ها در ادامه سیاست سلطه جویانه خود قصد دارند با ممانعت از دسترسی شرکت‌های نوپای ایرانی به این خدمات، کسب‌وکارهای فضای مجازی ایران را از رقابت در عرصه جهانی باز داشته و آن را به انزوا بکشانند.

 برخی از موارد مسدودی حوزه توسعه دهندگان نرم‌افزار و کسب‌وکارها شرکت‌های گوگل و آمازون در ایران به شرح زیر است:

گوگل

AdWords Express
Admob
DoubleClickByGoogle
Local Business Center
Google Sites
Shopping Campaigns
Google+Brands
Surveys
Tag Manager
Google Checkout
Google wallet
Android Pay
Web Elements
Wildfire
PageSpeed Service
Website Optimizer
Analytics
Trends
Correlate
Books Ngram Viewer
Think
TensorFlow
Ad Exchange Buyer API
Admin Data Transfer API
Ad Exchange Seller API
Admin Directory API
Email Migration API
Admin Reports API
AdSense Management API
AdSense Host API
Google Analytics API
Google Play EMM API
Google Play Developer API
Google Apps Activity API
Google App State API
Google Compute Engine Autoscaler API
Blogger API
Books API
Calendar API
Google Cloud Network Performance Monitoring API
Cloud Monitoring API
Cloud User Accounts API
Compute Engine API
Content API for Shopping
Google Maps Coordinate API
CustomSearch API
Google Cloud Datastore API
Google Cloud Deployment Manager API
DCM/DFA Reporting And Trafficking API
APIs Discovery Service
Google Cloud DNS API
DoubleClick Bid Manager API
DoubleClick Search API
Drive API
Fitness
Freebase Search
Fusion Tables API
Google Play Game Services API
Google Play Game Services Publishing API
Google Play Game Services Management API
Google Affiliate Network API
Genomics API
Gmail API
Groups Migration API
Groups Settings API
Google App Engine Admin API
Google Classroom API
Google Cloud Billing API
Google Cloud Resource Manager API
Google Cloud Debugger API
Google Cloud Trace API
Google Container Engine API
Google Dataflow API
Google Cloud Dataproc API
Genomics API
Knowledge Graph Search API
Google Cloud Logging API
Google Partners API
Google Play Movies Partner API
Google Proximity Beacon API
Google Cloud Pub/Sub API
Google Apps Script Execution API
Google Storage Transfer API
YouTube Reporting API
Google Identity Toolkit API
Enterprise License Manager API
Deployment Manager API
Google Maps Engine API
Google Mirror API
Google OAuth2 API
PageSpeed Insights API
Google+ API
Google+ Domains API
Prediction API
QPX Express API
Google Compute Engine Instance Group Manager API
Google Compute Engine Instance Group Updater API
Enterprise Apps Reseller API
Google Compute Engine Instance Groups API
Google Site Verification API
Google Spectrum Database API
Cloud SQL Administration API
Cloud Storage JSON API
Tag Manager API
TaskQueue API
Tasks API
Translate API
URL Shortener API
Google Fonts Developer API
Webmaster Tools API
YouTube Data API
YouTube Analytics API

آمازون

Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Amazon WorkSpaces
Amazon EC2
Amazon Lightsail
Amazon VPC
AWS Batch
AWS Elastic Beanstalk
AWS Lambda
Auto Scaling
Elastic Load Balancing
Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3)
Amazon Elastic Block Storage (EBS)
Amazon Elastic File System (EFS)
Amazon Glacier
AWS Storage Gateway
AWS Snowball
AWS Snowmobile
Amazon Aurora
Amazon RDS
Amazon DynamoDB
Amazon ElastiCache
Amazon Redshift
AWS Database Migration Service
AWS Application Discovery Service
AWS Schema Conversion Tool
AWS Server Migration Service
Amazon CloudFront
Amazon Route 53
AWS Direct Connect
AWS CodeStar
AWS CodeCommit
AWS CodeBuild
AWS CodeDeploy
AWS CodePipeline
AWS X-Ray
AWS Command Line Interface (CLI)
AWS Tools For PowerShell
AWS Toolkit for Visual Studio
AWS SDk/Toolkit
Amazon CloudWatch
AWS CloudFormation
AWS CloudTrail
AWS Config
AWS OpsWorks
AWS Service Catalog
AWS Trusted Advisor
AWS Personal Health Dashboard
AWS Management Console
AWS Managed Services
Amazon Lex
Amazon Polly
Amazon Rekognation
Amazon Machine Learning
Apache MXNet on AWS
AWS Deep Learning AMIs
Amazon Athena
Amazon EMR
Amazon CloudSearch
Amazon Elasticsearch Service
Amazon Kinesis
Amazon QuickSight
AWS Glue
AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM)
Amazon Inspector
AWS Certificate Manager
AWS CloudHSM
AWS Directory Service
AWS Key Management Service
AWS Organizations
AWS Shield
AWS WAF
AWS Artifact
AWS Mobile Hub
Amazon API Gateway
Amazon Cognito
Amazon Pinpoint
AWS Device Farm
AWS Mobile SDK
AWS Cost Explorer
AWS Budgets
Reserved Instance Reporting
AWS Cost and Usage Report
AWS Step Functions
Amazon Elastic Transcoder
Amazon Connect
Amazon Lumberyard
Amazon GameLift
AWS Greengrass
AWS IoT
AWS Marketplace
Amazon Simple Email Service
Amazon Simple Notification Service (SNS)
Amazon Simple Queue Service (SQS)
Amazon Elastic Transcoder
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
رونمایی از چهره نمایندگان آمریکا و اسرائیل در کردستان / تصاویر دیدنی از سلامت همه پرسی کردستان عراق / عراق و ترکیه از چه...

رونمایی از چهره نمایندگان آمریکا و اسرائیل در کردستان / تصاویر دیدنی از سلامت همه پرسی کردستان عراق / عراق و ترکیه از چه...

وقتی روستایی‌ها از اینترنت بهتر استفاده می‌کنند/ مردمی که به مشکلات خود نیز با مهربانی نگاه می‌کنند/...

وقتی روستایی‌ها از اینترنت بهتر استفاده می‌کنند/ مردمی که به مشکلات خود نیز با مهربانی نگاه می‌کنند/...

اعلام جرم دادستان تهران علیه مدیر شبکه تلگرام/قاضی‌پور:آقای لاریجانی! شما خودکشی سیاسی هم می‌کنید

اعلام جرم دادستان تهران علیه مدیر شبکه تلگرام/قاضی‌پور:آقای لاریجانی! شما خودکشی سیاسی هم می‌کنید

واکنش توکلی به همنشینی لاریجانی و رئیس دولت اصلاحات/انتقاد سردار سلیمانی از رویکرد صداوسیما به جنگ/درخواست...

واکنش توکلی به همنشینی لاریجانی و رئیس دولت اصلاحات/انتقاد سردار سلیمانی از رویکرد صداوسیما به جنگ/درخواست...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

رئیس جمهور بخشنامه بودجه ۹۷ را ابلاغ کرد

انفجار در سلیمانیه عراق با یک کشته و 5 زخمی

رئیس ستاد ارتش عراق: ایران تا آخر با ما می‌ماند

زنی که ۷۸ سال است آب نخورده!

طرح جدید دو عضو کنگره آمریکا درخصوص برجام

حاکمیتی برای گروهها در شمال عراق قائل نیستیم

خدمت جدید گوگل برای ایرانیان مسدود شد

وزارت نفت نباید به خام فروشی متهم شود

نماينده سردادگان شهيد

واکنش توکلی به همنشینی لاریجانی و رئیس دولت اصلاحات/انتقاد سردار سلیمانی از رویکرد صداوسیما به جنگ/درخواست ابتکار از علمای اهل سنت درباره ازدواج کودکان

خدمات بانکی برای زائران اربعین

مدیر تلگرام: به ایران نمی‌آیم

توقف پروازهای ترکیه به کردستان عراق از جمعه

توزیع ۲۵ هزار تن برنج بین هیأت های مذهبی

در نخستین شب عزاداری در حضور رهبر انقلاب چه گذشت؟

وب گردی

رهن و اجاره آپارتمان‌های نقلی در تهران

سنگاپور بهترین کشور جهان برای اتباع خارجی

یک قدم تا فیلتر شدن محبوب‌ترین پیام‌رسان

پیشنهاد الکترونیک و لوازم برقی

ک 4 عدد دوربین مداربسته بیسیم سیار به همراه NVR

۱۴ مورد از شاهکارهای فرانک لوید رایت

جدیدترین روش درمان ترس

حوادث ناشی از گودبرداری برای مسئولان عادی شده است

كشف داروى ضد سفيدى مو در ايران دنيا را متعجب كرد!

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

فروش پارک های تهران؛ به زودی + فیلم

اولویت های اقتصادی دولت دوازدهم چیست؟

پارک 22 هکتاری در تهران به فروش رفت/ خواب خرگوشی مسئولان ادامه دارد

تعطیلی واحدهای صنعتی، اقتصاد را فلج کرد

عکس خصوصی که رییس فدراسیون زن را برکنار کرد!
هجوم مردم کردستان عراق به پمپ بنزین‌ها/ انتشار سند سیاسی آینده دولت کردستان/ اعزام گسترده نیرو از اربیل به کرکوک و افزایش خطر جنگ/ درخواست حیدرالعبادی از همسایگان عراق و تمام کشورهای جهان
عملیات نظامی ایران و ترکیه همزمان با مسدود کردن مرزهای هوایی با اقلیم کردستان
هر آنچه لازم است در مورد اقلیم کردستان بدانید!
اقدام اصلاح‌طلبان تندرو علیه شمخانی/سیلی یکی از نمایندگان به سرکنسول ایران در چین/دعای جالب رئیس‌ دفتر رهبری درباره زبان فارسی
روضه حضرت رقیه (س) با صدای حاج محمود کریمی
نصیحت سرلشکر سلیمانی به بارزانی چه بود؟/توصیه‌ کرباسچی به اصولگرایان/رئیس فدراسیون چوگان به سرنوشت مینوخالقی دچار شد/آیت الله نوری همدانی: مردم دیرکرد بانک را پرداخت نکنند
واکنش ترامپ به آزمایش خیالی موشکی ایران، مضحکه رسانه‌ها شد
استقرار نیروهای نظامی عراق در خیابان‌های کرکوک/ تشکر بارزانی از نتانیاهو / منع اظهارنظر کابینه اسرائیل درخصوص همه پرسی اقلیم توسط نتانیاهو/ میزان مشارکت مردم در همه پرسی اقلیم کردستان
پرسش زیباکلام از اصولگرایان/احمدی نژاد این‌ بار به آملی لاریجانی نامه نوشت/ قول مقام انگلیسی به روحانی درباره برجام/گاف بزرگ مدیران پرسپولیس در پرونده طارمی
همین امروز دانشگاه ها را به روی دانشمندان ایرانی و خارجی باز کنید؛ سعودی ها در کمین هستند!
اعلام نتایج اولیه همه پرسی اقلیم کردستان/ مهلت سه روزه بغداد به اقلیم کردستان برای واگذاری کنترل فرودگاه های خود/مخالفت احزاب سودانی با همه پرسی استقلال اقلیم کردستان/نخستین سخنرانی بارزانی پس از همه پرسی
لباس‌های مشکی با نماد شیطان‌پرستی
تصاویر لشکرکشی رزمندگان عراقی به کرکوک / چرا احمدی نژاد نامه و پیام ویدیویی داد؟ / ویدیو بدون سانسور جنجال در همایشی با حضور رضا کیانیان
استقرار سامانه «S۳۰۰» در قلب تهران

تلاش احمدی‌نژاد برای تبرئه از یک پرونده و آغاز رقابت برای انتخابات 1400  (۱۱۳ نظر)

همین امروز دانشگاه ها را به روی دانشمندان ایرانی و خارجی باز کنید؛ سعودی ها در کمین هستند!  (۹۰ نظر)

قاتل آتنا به دار مجازات آویخته شد  (۸۵ نظر)

فیفا طارمی را چهارماه محروم کرد؛ محرومیت پرسپولیس از دوپنجره از نقل وانتقالات  (۸۲ نظر)

آنچه در صورت تحقق وعده ترامپ برای «نابودی کامل کره شمالی» رخ خواهد داد  (۶۱ نظر)

تمام ماجراهای یک عکس  (۴۵ نظر)

حاشیه های اجرای حکم قاتل آتنا اصلانی  (۴۴ نظر)

چرا سینماگران در حد «انقلاب جنسی» آقازاده شمقدری آزادی عمل ندارند؟!  (۳۷ نظر)

نامه تند احمدی‌نژاد به رییس‌قوه‌قضاییه  (۳۶ نظر)

آتش زدن خودروی «ب ام‌و» به نشانه اعتراض  (۳۵ نظر)

اشتباه فنیِ فیلم محمد (ص)، در سریال موسی (ع) تکرار نشود  (۳۴ نظر)

شوک بعدی به پرسپولیس و استقلال؛ حکم شکایت دربی لغو شده آلمان!  (۲۷ نظر)

تصویری واقعی از «امیر کبیر»  (۲۵ نظر)

"تبرّی پوشک"؛ دبستانی با ۱۵ دانش‌آموز  (۲۵ نظر)

قاتل ستایش اعتراض کرد  (۲۲ نظر)