خدمت جدید گوگل در ایران مسدود شد

شرکت گوگل اخیراً خدمت startup with Google را برای شرکت های نوپا (استارتاپ) راه‌اندازی کرده که دسترسی های ایران به این خدمت را به طور کامل مسدود ساخته است.مرکز ملی فضای مجازی کشور اعلام کرد: این سیاست آمریکایی‌ها در ادامه سیاستهای قبلی آنهاست که دسترسی ایران را به خدمات ارائه شده در حوزه کسب و کارها بطور 100 درصدی مسدود کرده اند.بنابر اعلام، این سرویس که مجموعه گسترده ای از خدمات اعم از ابزارها و بسترهای تولید محصول، خدمات میزبانی و ذخیره سازی داده، خدمات تحلیل و پردازش داده و ... را به شرکتهای نوپای حوزه فضای مجازی ارائه می‌دهد، تاثیر چشمگیری در رشد و توسعه شرکتهای نوپا در عرصه جهانی خواهد داشت و آمریکایی‌ها در ادامه سیاست سلطه جویانه خود قصد دارند با ممانعت از دسترسی شرکت‌های نوپای ایرانی به این خدمات، کسب و کارهای فضای مجازی ایران را از رقابت در عرصه جهانی باز داشته و آن را به انزوا بکشانند.برخی از موارد مسدودی حوزه توسعه دهندگان نرم افزار و کسب و کارها شرکت های گوگل و آمازون در ایران به شرح زیر است:AdWords ExpressAdmobDoubleClickByGoogleLocal Business CenterGoogle SitesShopping CampaignsGoogle+BrandsSurveysTag ManagerGoogle CheckoutGoogle walletAndroid PayWeb ElementsWildfirePageSpeed ServiceWebsite OptimizerAnalyticsTrendsCorrelateBooks Ngram ViewerThinkTensorFlowAd Exchange Buyer APIAdmin Data Transfer APIAd Exchange Seller APIAdmin Directory APIEmail Migration APIAdmin Reports APIAdSense Management APIAdSense Host APIGoogle Analytics APIGoogle Play EMM APIGoogle Play Developer APIGoogle Apps Activity APIGoogle App State APIGoogle Compute Engine Autoscaler APIBlogger APIBooks APICalendar APIGoogle Cloud Network Performance Monitoring APICloud Monitoring APICloud User Accounts APICompute Engine APIContent API for ShoppingGoogle Maps Coordinate APICustomSearch APIGoogle Cloud Datastore APIGoogle Cloud Deployment Manager APIDCM/DFA Reporting And Trafficking APIAPIs Discovery ServiceGoogle Cloud DNS APIDoubleClick Bid Manager APIDoubleClick Search APIDrive APIFitnessFreebase SearchFusion Tables APIGoogle Play Game Services APIGoogle Play Game Services Publishing APIGoogle Play Game Services Management APIGoogle Affiliate Network APIGenomics APIGmail APIGroups Migration APIGroups Settings APIGoogle App Engine Admin APIGoogle Classroom APIGoogle Cloud Billing APIGoogle Cloud Resource Manager APIGoogle Cloud Debugger APIGoogle Cloud Trace APIGoogle Container Engine APIGoogle Dataflow APIGoogle Cloud Dataproc APIGenomics APIKnowledge Graph Search APIGoogle Cloud Logging APIGoogle Partners APIGoogle Play Movies Partner APIGoogle Proximity Beacon APIGoogle Cloud Pub/Sub APIGoogle Apps Script Execution APIGoogle Storage Transfer APIYouTube Reporting APIGoogle Identity Toolkit APIEnterprise License Manager APIDeployment Manager APIGoogle Maps Engine APIGoogle Mirror APIGoogle OAuth2 APIPageSpeed Insights APIGoogle+ APIGoogle+ Domains APIPrediction APIQPX Express APIGoogle Compute Engine Instance Group Manager APIGoogle Compute Engine Instance Group Updater APIEnterprise Apps Reseller APIGoogle Compute Engine Instance Groups APIGoogle Site Verification APIGoogle Spectrum Database APICloud SQL Administration APICloud Storage JSON APITag Manager APITaskQueue APITasks APITranslate APIURL Shortener APIGoogle Fonts Developer APIWebmaster Tools APIYouTube Data APIYouTube Analytics APIآمازونAmazon Web Services (AWS)Amazon WorkSpacesAmazon EC2Amazon LightsailAmazon VPCAWS BatchAWS Elastic BeanstalkAWS LambdaAuto ScalingElastic Load BalancingAmazon Simple Storage Service (S3)Amazon Elastic Block Storage (EBS)Amazon Elastic File System (EFS)Amazon GlacierAWS Storage GatewayAWS SnowballAWS SnowmobileAmazon AuroraAmazon RDSAmazon DynamoDBAmazon ElastiCacheAmazon RedshiftAWS Database Migration ServiceAWS Application Discovery ServiceAWS Schema Conversion ToolAWS Server Migration ServiceAmazon CloudFrontAmazon Route 53AWS Direct ConnectAWS CodeStarAWS CodeCommitAWS CodeBuildAWS CodeDeployAWS CodePipelineAWS X-RayAWS Command Line Interface (CLI)AWS Tools For PowerShellAWS Toolkit for Visual StudioAWS SDk/ToolkitAmazon CloudWatchAWS CloudFormationAWS CloudTrailAWS ConfigAWS OpsWorksAWS Service CatalogAWS Trusted AdvisorAWS Personal Health DashboardAWS Management ConsoleAWS Managed ServicesAmazon LexAmazon PollyAmazon RekognationAmazon Machine LearningApache MXNet on AWSAWS Deep Learning AMIsAmazon AthenaAmazon EMRAmazon CloudSearchAmazon Elasticsearch ServiceAmazon KinesisAmazon QuickSightAWS GlueAWS Identity and Access Management (IAM)Amazon InspectorAWS Certificate ManagerAWS CloudHSMAWS Directory ServiceAWS Key Management ServiceAWS OrganizationsAWS ShieldAWS WAFAWS ArtifactAWS Mobile HubAmazon API GatewayAmazon CognitoAmazon PinpointAWS Device FarmAWS Mobile SDKAWS Cost ExplorerAWS BudgetsReserved Instance ReportingAWS Cost and Usage ReportAWS Step FunctionsAmazon Elastic TranscoderAmazon ConnectAmazon LumberyardAmazon GameLiftAWS GreengrassAWS IoTAWS MarketplaceAmazon Simple Email ServiceAmazon Simple Notification Service (SNS)Amazon Simple Queue Service (SQS)Amazon Elastic Transcoder