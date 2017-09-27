نسخه اصلی
خدمت جدید گوگل در ایران مسدود شد

شرکت گوگل اخیراً خدمت startup with Google را برای شرکت های نوپا (استارتاپ) راه‌اندازی کرده که دسترسی های ایران به این خدمت را به طور کامل مسدود ساخته است.

مرکز ملی فضای مجازی کشور اعلام کرد: این سیاست آمریکایی‌ها در ادامه سیاستهای قبلی آنهاست که دسترسی ایران را به خدمات ارائه شده در حوزه کسب و کارها بطور 100 درصدی مسدود کرده اند.

بنابر اعلام، این سرویس که مجموعه گسترده ای از خدمات اعم از ابزارها و بسترهای تولید محصول، خدمات میزبانی و ذخیره سازی داده، خدمات تحلیل و پردازش داده و ... را به شرکتهای نوپای حوزه فضای مجازی ارائه می‌دهد، تاثیر چشمگیری در رشد و توسعه شرکتهای نوپا در عرصه جهانی خواهد داشت و آمریکایی‌ها در ادامه سیاست سلطه جویانه خود قصد دارند با ممانعت از دسترسی شرکت‌های نوپای ایرانی به این خدمات، کسب و کارهای فضای مجازی ایران را از رقابت در عرصه جهانی باز داشته و آن را به انزوا بکشانند.
برخی از موارد مسدودی حوزه توسعه دهندگان نرم افزار و کسب و کارها شرکت های گوگل و آمازون در ایران به شرح زیر است:
 

AdWords Express

Admob

DoubleClickByGoogle

Local Business Center

Google Sites

Shopping Campaigns

Google+Brands

Surveys

Tag Manager

Google Checkout

Google wallet

Android Pay

Web Elements

Wildfire

PageSpeed Service

Website Optimizer

Analytics

Trends

Correlate

Books Ngram Viewer

Think

TensorFlow

Ad Exchange Buyer API

Admin Data Transfer API

Ad Exchange Seller API

Admin Directory API

Email Migration API

Admin Reports API

AdSense Management API

AdSense Host API

Google Analytics API

Google Play EMM API

Google Play Developer API

Google Apps Activity API

Google App State API

Google Compute Engine Autoscaler API

Blogger API

Books API

Calendar API

Google Cloud Network Performance Monitoring API

Cloud Monitoring API

Cloud User Accounts API

Compute Engine API

Content API for Shopping

Google Maps Coordinate API

CustomSearch API

Google Cloud Datastore API

Google Cloud Deployment Manager API

DCM/DFA Reporting And Trafficking API

APIs Discovery Service

Google Cloud DNS API

DoubleClick Bid Manager API

DoubleClick Search API

Drive API

Fitness

Freebase Search

Fusion Tables API

Google Play Game Services API

Google Play Game Services Publishing API

Google Play Game Services Management API

Google Affiliate Network API

Genomics API

Gmail API

Groups Migration API

Groups Settings API

Google App Engine Admin API

Google Classroom API

Google Cloud Billing API

Google Cloud Resource Manager API

Google Cloud Debugger API

Google Cloud Trace API

Google Container Engine API

Google Dataflow API

Google Cloud Dataproc API

Genomics API

Knowledge Graph Search API

Google Cloud Logging API

Google Partners API

Google Play Movies Partner API

Google Proximity Beacon API

Google Cloud Pub/Sub API

Google Apps Script Execution API

Google Storage Transfer API

YouTube Reporting API

Google Identity Toolkit API

Enterprise License Manager API

Deployment Manager API

Google Maps Engine API

Google Mirror API

Google OAuth2 API

PageSpeed Insights API

Google+ API

Google+ Domains API

Prediction API

QPX Express API

Google Compute Engine Instance Group Manager API

Google Compute Engine Instance Group Updater API

Enterprise Apps Reseller API

Google Compute Engine Instance Groups API

Google Site Verification API

Google Spectrum Database API

Cloud SQL Administration API

Cloud Storage JSON API

Tag Manager API

TaskQueue API

Tasks API

Translate API

URL Shortener API

Google Fonts Developer API

Webmaster Tools API

YouTube Data API

YouTube Analytics API


آمازون

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Amazon WorkSpaces

Amazon EC2

Amazon Lightsail

Amazon VPC

AWS Batch

AWS Elastic Beanstalk

AWS Lambda

Auto Scaling

Elastic Load Balancing

Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3)

Amazon Elastic Block Storage (EBS)

Amazon Elastic File System (EFS)

Amazon Glacier

AWS Storage Gateway

AWS Snowball

AWS Snowmobile

Amazon Aurora

Amazon RDS

Amazon DynamoDB

Amazon ElastiCache

Amazon Redshift

AWS Database Migration Service

AWS Application Discovery Service

AWS Schema Conversion Tool

AWS Server Migration Service

Amazon CloudFront

Amazon Route 53

AWS Direct Connect

AWS CodeStar

AWS CodeCommit

AWS CodeBuild

AWS CodeDeploy

AWS CodePipeline

AWS X-Ray

AWS Command Line Interface (CLI)

AWS Tools For PowerShell

AWS Toolkit for Visual Studio

AWS SDk/Toolkit

Amazon CloudWatch

AWS CloudFormation

AWS CloudTrail

AWS Config

AWS OpsWorks

AWS Service Catalog

AWS Trusted Advisor

AWS Personal Health Dashboard

AWS Management Console

AWS Managed Services

Amazon Lex

Amazon Polly

Amazon Rekognation

Amazon Machine Learning

Apache MXNet on AWS

AWS Deep Learning AMIs

Amazon Athena

Amazon EMR

Amazon CloudSearch

Amazon Elasticsearch Service

Amazon Kinesis

Amazon QuickSight

AWS Glue

AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Amazon Inspector

AWS Certificate Manager

AWS CloudHSM

AWS Directory Service

AWS Key Management Service

AWS Organizations

AWS Shield

AWS WAF

AWS Artifact

AWS Mobile Hub

Amazon API Gateway

Amazon Cognito

Amazon Pinpoint

AWS Device Farm

AWS Mobile SDK

AWS Cost Explorer

AWS Budgets

Reserved Instance Reporting

AWS Cost and Usage Report

AWS Step Functions

Amazon Elastic Transcoder

Amazon Connect

Amazon Lumberyard

Amazon GameLift

AWS Greengrass

AWS IoT

AWS Marketplace

Amazon Simple Email Service

Amazon Simple Notification Service (SNS)

Amazon Simple Queue Service (SQS)

Amazon Elastic Transcoder
