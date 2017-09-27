British filmmaker killed by Isil militants while making documentary on Kurdish militia in Syria

A British filmmaker has been killed by Islamic State fighters in Syria while making a documentary about Kurdish fighters, friends have said.

Mehmet Aksoy, 32, from London, who studied filmmaking at Goldsmiths, University of London, travelled from the UK to the Syrian city of Raqqa in June.

Mr Aksoy, who is of Kurdish descent, joined the US-backed Kurdish militant group, the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) and had been filming them as they fought for the capital of Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant's so-called caliphate.

Mr Aksoy, who was also known by his Kurdish nom de guerre "Firaz Dag", was in a compound outside Raqqa when Isil fighters drove up and shot five YPG soldiers who were guarding the base at the checkpoint on Tuesday morning.