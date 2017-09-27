نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
۲۸۷بازدید
‍ پ

Why is North Korea terrorizing the US with a hydrogen bomb?

With its recent threat to detonate a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean, North Korea continues to be a major irritant with respect to maintaining peace and security in the region around itself and also in the whole world.
کد خبر: ۷۳۳۸۶۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۵ مهر ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۰۲ 27 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 287

With its recent threat to detonate a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean, North Korea continues to be a major irritant with respect to maintaining peace and security in the region around itself and also in the whole world.

With the continuing assistance of China – both financial and technological – Pyongyang has been making rapid strides in achieving the latest technologies for the making of nuclear weapons, proved by its recent successful test of a hydrogen bomb and its ongoing endeavor to develop an ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) system capable of delivering such weapons.

It is well known that hydrogen bombs are more dangerous than  standard atomic bombs because they are based on nuclear-fusion technology, which produces much more energy than the nuclear-fission technology used in less powerful bombs. Meanwhile North Korea is in possession of a large conventional arsenal including missiles, bomb launchers, and naval ships.

Equipped with such a huge buildup of arms along with autocratic and dictatorial pomp and glory, North Korea’s ruler persists with his arrogant and stubborn style of governance and scoffs at his opponents within his country and also all over in the world. This has been seen in its utter disregard of US pressure and threats to itself as well as its mentor China.

The North Korean dictator remains undeterred and unperturbed. Perhaps that is what forced US President Donald Trump to issue fresh threats of even wiping out the country along with its dictator, but the tyrant still looks undisturbed. Further, he and one of his close aides openly rebuked the American president by pronouncing him a mentally deranged person and his threats as utter nonsense. Not only that, the dictator has now threatened to submerge the US with a tsunami caused by exploding a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean.

But what does this mean? Should the president of the United States be taken lightly? This question is particularly pertinent because today the US enjoys an unquestioned status as the world’s first hyper-power with untrammeled authority and unparalleled military power that arouses awe and fear among all nations. And that has been seen by the whole world in the form of the American wrath over Saddam Hussein in Iraq or the killing of al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden while he was hiding in Abbottabad, very close to the Pakistan Army headquarters – the most secure area in the country.

China too is helpless before US hegemony, as Beijing had to eat humble pie at the hands of the US in the South China Sea crisis last year.

There are several other challenges facing Pyongyang’s dictator, as all of the countries nearby and also in more distant adjoining regions, particularly South Korea, Japan and Australia, besides all the NATO powers, are following the US line of action, and hence they are committed opponents of North Korea.

Still another challenge is the likely chance of terrorists getting control of North Korea’s nuclear weapons in the event the regime falls.

In this scenario any loss of restraint by either side will inevitably result in a nuclear holocaust of unimaginable magnitude resulting in the elimination of almost half of humanity, along with millions upon millions of creatures living in the water and the air, thereby destroying the ecological balance and also closing doors for the future survival of humanity.

But this menace can be prevented, as there is no dearth of saner minds in the world, be it in Russia or China or even Pakistan. They all can be mobilized to stand together against North Korea’s mounting passion for nuclear weapons by diplomatically isolating Pyongyang and its supporters like China and Pakistan and putting its nuclear weapons and other lethal arsenals under supervision of the General Assembly of the United Nations.

Though that looks like wishful thinking, there is no other way out.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
رونمایی از چهره نمایندگان آمریکا و اسرائیل در کردستان / تصاویر دیدنی از سلامت همه پرسی کردستان عراق / عراق و ترکیه از چه...

رونمایی از چهره نمایندگان آمریکا و اسرائیل در کردستان / تصاویر دیدنی از سلامت همه پرسی کردستان عراق / عراق و ترکیه از چه...

وقتی روستایی‌ها از اینترنت بهتر استفاده می‌کنند/ مردمی که به مشکلات خود نیز با مهربانی نگاه می‌کنند/...

وقتی روستایی‌ها از اینترنت بهتر استفاده می‌کنند/ مردمی که به مشکلات خود نیز با مهربانی نگاه می‌کنند/...

اعلام جرم دادستان تهران علیه مدیر شبکه تلگرام/قاضی‌پور:آقای لاریجانی! شما خودکشی سیاسی هم می‌کنید

اعلام جرم دادستان تهران علیه مدیر شبکه تلگرام/قاضی‌پور:آقای لاریجانی! شما خودکشی سیاسی هم می‌کنید

اقدام اصلاح‌طلبان تندرو علیه شمخانی/سیلی یکی از نمایندگان به سرکنسول ایران در چین/دعای جالب رئیس‌ دفتر...

اقدام اصلاح‌طلبان تندرو علیه شمخانی/سیلی یکی از نمایندگان به سرکنسول ایران در چین/دعای جالب رئیس‌ دفتر...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

چرا آمریکا تقریبا هیچ شانسی برای برگرداندن تحریم‌ها به قبل از برجام را ندارد؟

محدودیت‌های ترافیکی جاده‌ها در تعطیلات پیش‌رو

رکوردداران بازی در لیگ قهرمانان اروپا:کریس ازراه رسید

روضه آهنگران برای محسن حججی

مرگ مرموز یک زن باردار و فرزندش در بیمارستان

سخنان رهبری در کنار پیکر حججی

در صورت خروج از برجام، تنها اسرائیل کنار آمریکا باقی خواهد ماند

احتمال وقوع سیلاب در ۳ استان کشور

سرانجام «وام ازدواج» متقاضیان سال گذشته

کشف ۷ میلیون قرص روانگردان در هرمزگان

زیباترین مومیایی ها در جهان

نجات دو کوهنورد در ارتفاعات البرز جنوبی

آغاز تشییع باشکوه پیکر شهید ححجی پس از حضور رهبر انقلاب

برخورد تریلی با دیوار خانه‌ای در فرمانیه

گزارش شمخانی به مجلس از وضعیت کردستان عراق

وب گردی

چرا ساز دانشگاه و صنعت با هم کوک نیستند؟

پیامدهای لغو توافق هسته‌ای از سوی ترامپ

مجري مستقيم فروش پرواز و تورهاي بي نظير

پیشنهاد الکترونیک و لوازم برقی

خرید آپارتمان با بهترین شرایط در تهران

ک 4 عدد دوربین مداربسته بیسیم سیار به همراه NVR

۱۴ مورد از شاهکارهای فرانک لوید رایت

جدیدترین روش درمان ترس

حوادث ناشی از گودبرداری برای مسئولان عادی شده است

كشف داروى ضد سفيدى مو در ايران دنيا را متعجب كرد!

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

فروش پارک های تهران؛ به زودی + فیلم

اولویت های اقتصادی دولت دوازدهم چیست؟

پارک 22 هکتاری در تهران به فروش رفت/ خواب خرگوشی مسئولان ادامه دارد

عکس خصوصی که رییس فدراسیون زن را برکنار کرد!
هجوم مردم کردستان عراق به پمپ بنزین‌ها/ انتشار سند سیاسی آینده دولت کردستان/ اعزام گسترده نیرو از اربیل به کرکوک و افزایش خطر جنگ/ درخواست حیدرالعبادی از همسایگان عراق و تمام کشورهای جهان
عملیات نظامی ایران و ترکیه همزمان با مسدود کردن مرزهای هوایی با اقلیم کردستان
هر آنچه لازم است در مورد اقلیم کردستان بدانید!
روضه حضرت رقیه (س) با صدای حاج محمود کریمی
نصیحت سرلشکر سلیمانی به بارزانی چه بود؟/توصیه‌ کرباسچی به اصولگرایان/رئیس فدراسیون چوگان به سرنوشت مینوخالقی دچار شد/آیت الله نوری همدانی: مردم دیرکرد بانک را پرداخت نکنند
واکنش ترامپ به آزمایش خیالی موشکی ایران، مضحکه رسانه‌ها شد
پرسش زیباکلام از اصولگرایان/احمدی نژاد این‌ بار به آملی لاریجانی نامه نوشت/ قول مقام انگلیسی به روحانی درباره برجام/گاف بزرگ مدیران پرسپولیس در پرونده طارمی
استقرار نیروهای نظامی عراق در خیابان‌های کرکوک/ تشکر بارزانی از نتانیاهو / منع اظهارنظر کابینه اسرائیل درخصوص همه پرسی اقلیم توسط نتانیاهو/ میزان مشارکت مردم در همه پرسی اقلیم کردستان
اقدام اصلاح‌طلبان تندرو علیه شمخانی/سیلی یکی از نمایندگان به سرکنسول ایران در چین/دعای جالب رئیس‌ دفتر رهبری درباره زبان فارسی
لباس‌های مشکی با نماد شیطان‌پرستی
تصاویر لشکرکشی رزمندگان عراقی به کرکوک / چرا احمدی نژاد نامه و پیام ویدیویی داد؟ / ویدیو بدون سانسور جنجال در همایشی با حضور رضا کیانیان
استقرار سامانه «S۳۰۰» در قلب تهران
همین امروز دانشگاه ها را به روی دانشمندان ایرانی و خارجی باز کنید؛ سعودی ها در کمین هستند!
جایگاه بارزانی در کردستان‌عراق کجاست؟

تلاش احمدی‌نژاد برای تبرئه از یک پرونده و آغاز رقابت برای انتخابات 1400  (۱۰۵ نظر)

قاتل آتنا به دار مجازات آویخته شد  (۸۵ نظر)

فیفا طارمی را چهارماه محروم کرد؛ محرومیت پرسپولیس از دوپنجره از نقل وانتقالات  (۸۲ نظر)

آنچه در صورت تحقق وعده ترامپ برای «نابودی کامل کره شمالی» رخ خواهد داد  (۶۱ نظر)

تمام ماجراهای یک عکس  (۴۵ نظر)

حاشیه های اجرای حکم قاتل آتنا اصلانی  (۴۳ نظر)

چرا سینماگران در حد «انقلاب جنسی» آقازاده شمقدری آزادی عمل ندارند؟!  (۳۷ نظر)

نامه تند احمدی‌نژاد به رییس‌قوه‌قضاییه  (۳۶ نظر)

آتش زدن خودروی «ب ام‌و» به نشانه اعتراض  (۳۵ نظر)

اشتباه فنیِ فیلم محمد (ص)، در سریال موسی (ع) تکرار نشود  (۳۴ نظر)

همین امروز دانشگاه ها را به روی دانشمندان ایرانی و خارجی باز کنید؛ سعودی ها در کمین هستند!  (۲۹ نظر)

شوک بعدی به پرسپولیس و استقلال؛ حکم شکایت دربی لغو شده آلمان!  (۲۷ نظر)

تصویری واقعی از «امیر کبیر»  (۲۵ نظر)

"تبرّی پوشک"؛ دبستانی با ۱۵ دانش‌آموز  (۲۵ نظر)

قاتل ستایش اعتراض کرد  (۲۱ نظر)