Donald Trump deletes tweets backing losing candidate in Alabama Republican run-off

Donald Trump was quick to issue a tweet congratulating the winner of the Republican Senate primary in Alabama and commiserating with the loser on Tuesday night.
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۵ مهر ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۴۴ 27 September 2017
Donald Trump was quick to issue a tweet congratulating the winner of the Republican Senate primary in Alabama and commiserating with the loser on Tuesday night.

But it must have stung.

The president - who told his supporters they would get tired of winning once he was in power - had backed Luther Strange, the losing candidate, rather than the populist figure of Roy Moore, who was backed by Steve Bannon and Nigel Farage among others.

And then something strange happened.

A string of tweets backing Mr Strange mysteriously disappeared as the result of the run-off became clear. ProPublica, which maintains a tally of all the president's deleted tweets, listed the evidence in black and white.

• Luther Strange has been shooting up in the Alabama polls since my endorsement. Finish the job - vote today for "Big Luther."

• Big election tomorrow in the Great State of Alabama. Vote for Senator Luther Strange, tough on crime & border - will never let you down!

• ALABAMA, get out and vote for Luther Strange - he has proven to me that he will never let you down! #MAGA

Mr Strange represented the establishment figure in the race, and attracted more than $9 million in funding from the Senate Leadership Fund, which is close to Mitch McConnell, who leads Republicans in the Senate but is a hate figure for many grassroots supporters of the president.


