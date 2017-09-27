US to respond to Russia’s alleged violation of Open Skies Treaty — DoS official

The US government will take "reasonable and comparable" measures regarding Russia’s alleged non-compliance with the Open Skies Treaty, a US Department of State official told TASS on Tuesday.

"·We have long had concerns about Russia’s implementation of the Open Skies Treaty. After repeated, unsuccessful attempts to engage Moscow diplomatically, we have elected to take some reasonable and comparable steps in response to Russia’s non-compliance," the official said.

"We hope this will change Russia’s calculus and encourage Russia to engage with us about our concerns more constructively," the official went on. "We’re ready to reverse these measures at any time, should Russia come back into compliance with its Open Skies Treaty obligations.·"

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford said earlier on Tuesday that keeping the treaty in force would benefit the United States.