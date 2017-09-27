نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
۱۱۴بازدید
‍ پ

Iran opens criminal case against Telegram messenger CEO Durov

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov is facing criminal charges in Iran due to the encrypted messaging application’s popularity with terrorists, child pornographers and other criminal elements, Tehran prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi has said.
کد خبر: ۷۳۳۸۴۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۵ مهر ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۲۷ 27 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 114
 Telegram CEO Pavel Durov is facing criminal charges in Iran due to the encrypted messaging application’s popularity with terrorists, child pornographers and other criminal elements, Tehran prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi has said.

Telegram is "providing services to terrorist groups such as IS (Islamic State, formerly ISIS/ISIL), creating a suitable platform for the activities of other groups and promoting and facilitating the perpetration of child pornography, human trafficking and narcotics trafficking,” Dolatabadi said as cited by BBC Persian.

The prosecutor didn’t specify the charges against the Russian entrepreneur, only saying that the case has been referred to the international affairs division of Tehran Prosecutor’s Office. According to Dolatabadi, "Western law” didn't apply to the Iranian case against Telegram.

Durov can only be tried by Iran in absentia as he lives outside of the Islamic Republic and is unlikely to come to Iran for the trial. The entrepreneur holds passports of Russia as well as Saint Kitts and Nevis, with his place of residence unknown to the public.

Durov was addressed on the Iranian charges on Twitter. He replied that he was "surprised” to hear the news.

"We are actively blocking terrorist and pornographic content in Iran,” he wrote.

According to the entrepreneur, Telegram’s moderators have been blocking around 1,000 channels, chats and bots with terrorist or pornographic content in Iran on a daily basis.

"I think the real reasons are different,” Durov suggested, allegedly referring to the row between the Iranian authorities and Telegram.

The encrypted app allows millions of users in Iran to bypass the country’s ban on social media.

Telegram also has a feature, which lets users to set their messages to "self-destruct” after they were read by the addressee.

The app has been previously blamed for being used by the terrorists and other criminals for communication purposes.

Indonesia blocked the web versions of Telegram in July, arguing that "many channels in the service are propaganda of radicalism, terrorism, hatred, invitation or how to assemble bombs, how to attack.”

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) also said Telegram was used by the terrorists behind the St Petersburg metro suicide attack which killed in 15 people in April.

In July, Iran's communications and information technology minister, Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi, said Telegram had installed a number of its servers in the country. Durov dismissed the claims, saying the company was only planning to use CDNs (content delivery networks) in Iran to speed up the data transfer.

According to Iran's Supreme Council of Cyberspace, Telegram is the most popular messenger service in the country, with over 20 million users.
برچسب ها
iran telegram charge
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
رونمایی از چهره نمایندگان آمریکا و اسرائیل در کردستان / تصاویر دیدنی از سلامت همه پرسی کردستان عراق / عراق و ترکیه از چه...

رونمایی از چهره نمایندگان آمریکا و اسرائیل در کردستان / تصاویر دیدنی از سلامت همه پرسی کردستان عراق / عراق و ترکیه از چه...

وقتی روستایی‌ها از اینترنت بهتر استفاده می‌کنند/ مردمی که به مشکلات خود نیز با مهربانی نگاه می‌کنند/...

وقتی روستایی‌ها از اینترنت بهتر استفاده می‌کنند/ مردمی که به مشکلات خود نیز با مهربانی نگاه می‌کنند/...

اعلام جرم دادستان تهران علیه مدیر شبکه تلگرام/قاضی‌پور:آقای لاریجانی! شما خودکشی سیاسی هم می‌کنید

اعلام جرم دادستان تهران علیه مدیر شبکه تلگرام/قاضی‌پور:آقای لاریجانی! شما خودکشی سیاسی هم می‌کنید

اقدام اصلاح‌طلبان تندرو علیه شمخانی/سیلی یکی از نمایندگان به سرکنسول ایران در چین/دعای جالب رئیس‌ دفتر...

اقدام اصلاح‌طلبان تندرو علیه شمخانی/سیلی یکی از نمایندگان به سرکنسول ایران در چین/دعای جالب رئیس‌ دفتر...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

بازتاب بردتاریخی الهلال مقابل پرسپولیس درعربستان+عکس

آوارگي يك رزمنده در تهران و ايثار همسرش

نقش شجاع در سه گل از چهارگل الهلال+عکس

از «واکنش نوبخت به افزایش قیمت حامل‌های انرژی» تا «نوسان بازارهای جهانی با تنش‌های سیاسی»

شبکه تلویزیونی «جم» با تاکتیک جدید آمد

از آغاز به کار اولین کارخانه سیگارسازی تا شکسته شدن حصر آبادان

اجرای برنامه اشتغالی دولت کلید خورد

اشتباهات جبران ناپذیر پزشکی

خلاصه بازی استقلال - الهلال

وب گردی

چرا ساز دانشگاه و صنعت با هم کوک نیستند؟

پیامدهای لغو توافق هسته‌ای از سوی ترامپ

مجري مستقيم فروش پرواز و تورهاي بي نظير

پیشنهاد الکترونیک و لوازم برقی

خرید آپارتمان با بهترین شرایط در تهران

ک 4 عدد دوربین مداربسته بیسیم سیار به همراه NVR

۱۴ مورد از شاهکارهای فرانک لوید رایت

جدیدترین روش درمان ترس

حوادث ناشی از گودبرداری برای مسئولان عادی شده است

كشف داروى ضد سفيدى مو در ايران دنيا را متعجب كرد!

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

فروش پارک های تهران؛ به زودی + فیلم

اولویت های اقتصادی دولت دوازدهم چیست؟

پارک 22 هکتاری در تهران به فروش رفت/ خواب خرگوشی مسئولان ادامه دارد

عکس خصوصی که رییس فدراسیون زن را برکنار کرد!
هجوم مردم کردستان عراق به پمپ بنزین‌ها/ انتشار سند سیاسی آینده دولت کردستان/ اعزام گسترده نیرو از اربیل به کرکوک و افزایش خطر جنگ/ درخواست حیدرالعبادی از همسایگان عراق و تمام کشورهای جهان
عملیات نظامی ایران و ترکیه همزمان با مسدود کردن مرزهای هوایی با اقلیم کردستان
هر آنچه لازم است در مورد اقلیم کردستان بدانید!
روضه حضرت رقیه (س) با صدای حاج محمود کریمی
نصیحت سرلشکر سلیمانی به بارزانی چه بود؟/توصیه‌ کرباسچی به اصولگرایان/رئیس فدراسیون چوگان به سرنوشت مینوخالقی دچار شد/آیت الله نوری همدانی: مردم دیرکرد بانک را پرداخت نکنند
واکنش ترامپ به آزمایش خیالی موشکی ایران، مضحکه رسانه‌ها شد
پرسش زیباکلام از اصولگرایان/احمدی نژاد این‌ بار به آملی لاریجانی نامه نوشت/ قول مقام انگلیسی به روحانی درباره برجام/گاف بزرگ مدیران پرسپولیس در پرونده طارمی
استقرار نیروهای نظامی عراق در خیابان‌های کرکوک/ تشکر بارزانی از نتانیاهو / منع اظهارنظر کابینه اسرائیل درخصوص همه پرسی اقلیم توسط نتانیاهو/ میزان مشارکت مردم در همه پرسی اقلیم کردستان
لباس‌های مشکی با نماد شیطان‌پرستی
استقرار سامانه «S۳۰۰» در قلب تهران
تصاویر لشکرکشی رزمندگان عراقی به کرکوک / چرا احمدی نژاد نامه و پیام ویدیویی داد؟ / ویدیو بدون سانسور جنجال در همایشی با حضور رضا کیانیان
جایگاه بارزانی در کردستان‌عراق کجاست؟
همین امروز دانشگاه ها را به روی دانشمندان ایرانی و خارجی باز کنید؛ سعودی ها در کمین هستند!
لبخند خونسرد پدرخوانده «هروئین» هنگام دستگیری

تلاش احمدی‌نژاد برای تبرئه از یک پرونده و آغاز رقابت برای انتخابات 1400  (۱۰۵ نظر)

قاتل آتنا به دار مجازات آویخته شد  (۸۵ نظر)

فیفا طارمی را چهارماه محروم کرد؛ محرومیت پرسپولیس از دوپنجره از نقل وانتقالات  (۸۲ نظر)

آنچه در صورت تحقق وعده ترامپ برای «نابودی کامل کره شمالی» رخ خواهد داد  (۶۱ نظر)

تمام ماجراهای یک عکس  (۴۵ نظر)

حاشیه های اجرای حکم قاتل آتنا اصلانی  (۴۳ نظر)

چرا سینماگران در حد «انقلاب جنسی» آقازاده شمقدری آزادی عمل ندارند؟!  (۳۷ نظر)

نامه تند احمدی‌نژاد به رییس‌قوه‌قضاییه  (۳۶ نظر)

آتش زدن خودروی «ب ام‌و» به نشانه اعتراض  (۳۵ نظر)

اشتباه فنیِ فیلم محمد (ص)، در سریال موسی (ع) تکرار نشود  (۳۴ نظر)

همین امروز دانشگاه ها را به روی دانشمندان ایرانی و خارجی باز کنید؛ سعودی ها در کمین هستند!  (۲۹ نظر)

شوک بعدی به پرسپولیس و استقلال؛ حکم شکایت دربی لغو شده آلمان!  (۲۷ نظر)

تصویری واقعی از «امیر کبیر»  (۲۵ نظر)

"تبرّی پوشک"؛ دبستانی با ۱۵ دانش‌آموز  (۲۵ نظر)

قاتل ستایش اعتراض کرد  (۲۱ نظر)