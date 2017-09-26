نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۲۵۶بازدید
‍ پ

One day after Kurdish referendum, foreign reactions go from talks to actions

One day after the controversial independence referendum in Iraq’s Kurdistan region and while its results are yet to be formally announced, various reactions from different countries show that it’s just the beginning of a period of uncertainties and possible instabilities in the region.
کد خبر: ۷۳۳۶۸۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ مهر ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۶:۳۶ 26 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 256
Tabnak – One day after the controversial independence referendum in Iraq’s Kurdistan region and while its results are yet to be formally announced, various reactions from different countries show that it’s just the beginning of a period of uncertainties and possible instabilities in the region.

While the voting was still underway on Monday, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres voiced his worries over the "potentially destabilizing effects” of a controversial referendum on the independence of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region from Iraq’s central government.

"The Secretary-General respects the sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity of Iraq and considers that all outstanding issues between the federal Government and the Kurdistan Regional Government should be resolved through structured dialogue and constructive compromise,” said Guterres’ spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, on Monday.

Also on Monday, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem has rejected the independence referendum by Iraq’s Kurds as "unacceptable,” stressing that Damascus only recognizes a unified Iraq. "We reject any action that leads to the fragmentation of Iraq…This step is unacceptable and we do not recognize it,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi told reporters that the Kurdish independence vote could "lead to developments and happenings that could affect all people of the region, particularly Kurdish people.” Qasemi reiterated that Iran supports the "territorial integrity and democratic process" in Iraq.

Reactions continued on Tuesday, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Masoud Barzani that pushing for independence risked sparking an "ethnic war" in the region.

"If Barzani and the Kurdish Regional Government do not go back on this mistake as soon as possible, they will go down in history with the shame of having dragged the region into an ethnic and sectarian war,” Erdogan said in a televised speech.

Separately, the US said that it was "deeply disappointed” by the Iraqi Kurdistan’s "unilateral” independence referendum, adding it would increase "hardships” for people living in the region.

"We believe this step will increase instability and hardships for the Kurdistan region and its people,” the State Department said in a statement on Monday, shortly after the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) defied international pressure to cancel the vote.

In Iran, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri blamed Israel for orchestrating a plot to hold the independence referendum in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region. "The Zionist regime of Israel and the global arrogance are behind the referendum in Iraq’s Kurdistan,” Major General Baqeri said in a gathering of Iran’s Intelligence Ministry personnel on Monday.

At the same time, Iran’s Air Defense has intensified activities along the country’s western borders, deploying new missile equipment there, a ranking commander said. Lieutenant Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base General Alireza Elhami announced on Tuesday that additional missile equipment has been deployed to the Western areas to strengthen the air defense coverage of the border regions.

On the other hand, Iraqi army has commenced major military drills with Turkish military along the common border. Iraq's Defense Ministry said in a statement carried by the Arabic-language al-Sumeria television news agency on Monday that "Lieutenant General Othman al-Ghanmi, the army's chief of staff, announced the start of large-scale Iraqi-Turkish military exercises along the common border between the two countries.”

All in all, it could be said that while Iraq’s Kurds rushed headlong into a vote for independence on Monday, all neighbors and countries in the Middle East have voiced opposition to the vote and supported the Baghdad central government. Could these oppositions bring about a result in terms of taking the developments back to the normal on the Kurdish issue?

برچسب ها
kurds kurdistan iraq
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
تصاویر لشکرکشی رزمندگان عراقی به کرکوک / چرا احمدی نژاد نامه و پیام ویدیویی داد؟ / ویدیو بدون سانسور جنجال در همایشی با حضور...

تصاویر لشکرکشی رزمندگان عراقی به کرکوک / چرا احمدی نژاد نامه و پیام ویدیویی داد؟ / ویدیو بدون سانسور جنجال در همایشی با حضور...

درآمد سالانه «باب اسفنجی»، یک‌سوم درآمد نفتی ایران!/ اعتراض‌ کارگران غیرقانونی سرکوب شد/ برنامه ستاد...

درآمد سالانه «باب اسفنجی»، یک‌سوم درآمد نفتی ایران!/ اعتراض‌ کارگران غیرقانونی سرکوب شد/ برنامه ستاد...

انتقاد آیت الله علم الهدی از نماینده ایران در اسکار/وزیر ارشاد:لغو مجوز یک کنسرت هم غلط است

انتقاد آیت الله علم الهدی از نماینده ایران در اسکار/وزیر ارشاد:لغو مجوز یک کنسرت هم غلط است

نصیحت سرلشکر سلیمانی به بارزانی چه بود؟/توصیه‌ کرباسچی به اصولگرایان/رئیس فدراسیون چوگان به سرنوشت مینوخالقی...

نصیحت سرلشکر سلیمانی به بارزانی چه بود؟/توصیه‌ کرباسچی به اصولگرایان/رئیس فدراسیون چوگان به سرنوشت مینوخالقی...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

قیمت یورو بازهم کاهش یافت

آرامش بر بازار میوه حاکم است + قیمت

«حمایت‌گرایی» و ضربه به تولیدکننده ایرانی

هوای تهران سالم است

توصیه‌های محیط زیست به هیات‌های عزاداری

هوای همدان، اهواز و اراک ناسالم شد

قطع واردات بنزین شدنی است؟

شرایط مالی شهرداری اجازه افزایش اعتبارات آتش‌نشانی را نمی‌دهد

غرق شدن جوان نیشابوری در دریای خزر

اعلام جرم علیه مدیر تلگرام

افزایش ۴۰ درصدی مصرف دخانیات در کشور

شعب بانک صادرات سوپر مارکت مالی می‌شوند

فراخوان جذب هیات علمی شهریور ۹۶ تمدید شد

پیامدهای لغو توافق هسته‌ای از سوی ترامپ

موسسات اعتباری غیر مجاز چگونه متولد شدند؟

وب گردی

چرا ساز دانشگاه و صنعت با هم کوک نیستند؟

پیامدهای لغو توافق هسته‌ای از سوی ترامپ

مجري مستقيم فروش پرواز و تورهاي بي نظير

پیشنهاد الکترونیک و لوازم برقی

خرید آپارتمان با بهترین شرایط در تهران

ک 4 عدد دوربین مداربسته بیسیم سیار به همراه NVR

۱۴ مورد از شاهکارهای فرانک لوید رایت

جدیدترین روش درمان ترس

حوادث ناشی از گودبرداری برای مسئولان عادی شده است

كشف داروى ضد سفيدى مو در ايران دنيا را متعجب كرد!

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

فروش پارک های تهران؛ به زودی + فیلم

اولویت های اقتصادی دولت دوازدهم چیست؟

پارک 22 هکتاری در تهران به فروش رفت/ خواب خرگوشی مسئولان ادامه دارد

آخرین سلفی مرحوم هاشمی/چرا لاریجانی کنار رئیس دولت اصلاحات نشست؟/ممنوع الخروجی پنج نفر از اعضای خانواده هاشمی!/حمله کوچک زاده به رسانه های اصلاح طلب
عکس خصوصی که رییس فدراسیون زن را برکنار کرد!
پیشنهاد جدید قاسم سلیمانی به بارزانی برای تعویق همه پرسی
هجوم مردم کردستان عراق به پمپ بنزین‌ها/ انتشار سند سیاسی آینده دولت کردستان/ اعزام گسترده نیرو از اربیل به کرکوک و افزایش خطر جنگ/ درخواست حیدرالعبادی از همسایگان عراق و تمام کشورهای جهان
عملیات نظامی ایران و ترکیه همزمان با مسدود کردن مرزهای هوایی با اقلیم کردستان
روضه حضرت رقیه (س) با صدای حاج محمود کریمی
زنی که معنای بانوی اول بودن را تغییر داد
نصیحت سرلشکر سلیمانی به بارزانی چه بود؟/توصیه‌ کرباسچی به اصولگرایان/رئیس فدراسیون چوگان به سرنوشت مینوخالقی دچار شد/آیت الله نوری همدانی: مردم دیرکرد بانک را پرداخت نکنند
پرسش زیباکلام از اصولگرایان/احمدی نژاد این‌ بار به آملی لاریجانی نامه نوشت/ قول مقام انگلیسی به روحانی درباره برجام/گاف بزرگ مدیران پرسپولیس در پرونده طارمی
لباس‌های مشکی با نماد شیطان‌پرستی
هر آنچه لازم است در مورد اقلیم کردستان بدانید!
اولین عکس از طارمی بعداز حکم محرومیت فیفا
استقرار سامانه «S۳۰۰» در قلب تهران
استقرار نیروهای نظامی عراق در خیابان‌های کرکوک/ تشکر بارزانی از نتانیاهو / منع اظهارنظر کابینه اسرائیل درخصوص همه پرسی اقلیم توسط نتانیاهو/ میزان مشارکت مردم در همه پرسی اقلیم کردستان
جایگاه بارزانی در کردستان‌عراق کجاست؟

هشدار رسمی پلیس به رانندگان پلاک شهرستان در تهران؛ عجیب اما واقعی!  (۳۵۲ نظر)

تلاش احمدی‌نژاد برای تبرئه از یک پرونده و آغاز رقابت برای انتخابات 1400  (۱۰۳ نظر)

قاتل آتنا به دار مجازات آویخته شد  (۸۵ نظر)

فیفا طارمی را چهارماه محروم کرد؛ محرومیت پرسپولیس از دوپنجره از نقل وانتقالات  (۸۲ نظر)

آنچه در صورت تحقق وعده ترامپ برای «نابودی کامل کره شمالی» رخ خواهد داد  (۶۱ نظر)

برجام مایه شرم آمریکاست / نمی‌توانیم برابر حکومتی که با بی‌ثباتی با ساخت موشک ادامه می‌دهد، ساکت بمانیم  (۵۰ نظر)

تمام ماجراهای یک عکس  (۴۵ نظر)

حاشیه های اجرای حکم قاتل آتنا اصلانی  (۴۳ نظر)

چرا سینماگران در حد «انقلاب جنسی» آقازاده شمقدری آزادی عمل ندارند؟!  (۳۷ نظر)

اشتباه سه پزشک در مرگ زن جوان باردار  (۳۷ نظر)

نامه تند احمدی‌نژاد به رییس‌قوه‌قضاییه  (۳۶ نظر)

آتش زدن خودروی «ب ام‌و» به نشانه اعتراض  (۳۵ نظر)

اشتباه فنیِ فیلم محمد (ص)، در سریال موسی (ع) تکرار نشود  (۳۴ نظر)

واکنش های مختلف جهانی به سخنرانی ترامپ علیه ایران در سازمان ملل  (۳۱ نظر)

همین امروز دانشگاه ها را به روی دانشمندان ایرانی و خارجی باز کنید؛ سعودی ها در کمین هستند!  (۲۹ نظر)