Israeli settlers burn hundreds of olive trees in Nablus

Extremist Jewish settlers have set fire to Palestinian farms near Huwwara checkpoint to the south of Nablus, Al-Sabeel reported on Sunday. Hundreds of olive trees owned by local Palestinians were destroyed in the arson attack.

Extremist Jewish settlers have set fire to Palestinian farms near Huwwara checkpoint to the south of Nablus, Al-Sabeel reported on Sunday. Hundreds of olive trees owned by local Palestinians were destroyed in the arson attack.

Palestinian Authority official Ghassan Daghlas was unable to say exactly how many trees were affected by the blaze. Firefighters were still on the scene when he gave details to the media.

This is the olive harvest season and an important time for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. The olive crop provides the main source of income for the farmers.