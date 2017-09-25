Iran, Turkey Have Not Shut Border Gates with Kurdistan Region

The Kurdistan Region’s border gates with Turkey and Iran are still open and the traffic is normal at those crossings.



Bülent Tüfenkci, Turkish Minister of Customs and Trade, rejected the news claiming that Turkey had closed its border gates with Kurdistan Region due to the independence referendum being held by the region.



The Turkish minister told Anadolu Agency that the gates are open, but only some security measures have been taken.



Ali Tofiq, Director of Parwezkhan International Border Crossing between Iran and Kurdistan Region, told BasNews the crossings are open and the business traffic is ongoing normally.

