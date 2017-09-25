تخفیف باورنکردنی فروش خودرو                                               بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۳۱۰بازدید
‍ پ

Iran calls to limit oil production in Libya and Nigeria within frameworks of OPEC+ deal

The deal OPEC+ is effective, however, the parties of the deal need to pay attention on high levels of oil production in Libya and Nigeria, said Bijan Namdar Zangane, Oil Minister of Iran.
کد خبر: ۷۳۳۲۴۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۳ مهر ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۴۴ 25 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 310
The deal OPEC+ is effective, however, the parties of the deal need to pay attention on high levels of oil production in Libya and Nigeria, said Bijan Namdar Zangane, Oil Minister of Iran.

"The actions taken by OPEC are effective, however, there is a need of certain changes. It concerns Libya and Nigeria, as well as the need of a hundred percent performance of the deal," Bloomberg cites the Minister.

According to the international energy agency, OPEC production was 170 000 barrels per day higher in August than the target level of 32.5 mln barrels. According to the experts, the reduction effect was leveled by production growth in Libya and Nigeria.
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوهای رزمایش توپخانه و جنگنده های ایران در مرزهای غربی / ویدیوی حمله با پهپاد ایرانی به داعش / تصاویر روسیه از حضور نظامیان...

ویدیوهای رزمایش توپخانه و جنگنده های ایران در مرزهای غربی / ویدیوی حمله با پهپاد ایرانی به داعش / تصاویر روسیه از حضور نظامیان...

توصیه رهبر‌انقلاب درمورد عزاداری صحیح/ درگیری لفظی رضا کیانیان با فعالان محیط زیست/ چرا بیشترین فروش...

توصیه رهبر‌انقلاب درمورد عزاداری صحیح/ درگیری لفظی رضا کیانیان با فعالان محیط زیست/ چرا بیشترین فروش...

سردار نجات:کمترین حکم محصوران اعدام یا حبس ابد است/محکومیت آمران حمله به «علی مطهری» در دادگاه نظامی...

سردار نجات:کمترین حکم محصوران اعدام یا حبس ابد است/محکومیت آمران حمله به «علی مطهری» در دادگاه نظامی...

سوال زیباکلام از اصولگرایان/احمدی نژاد این‌بار به آملی لاریجانی نامه نوشت/ قول مقام انگلیسی به روحانی...

سوال زیباکلام از اصولگرایان/احمدی نژاد این‌بار به آملی لاریجانی نامه نوشت/ قول مقام انگلیسی به روحانی...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

هک سیستم انتخاباتی آمریکا تایید شد

صبحانه‌ای که اشتهای کودکان را باز می‌کند

فضای مجازی بستر قتل‌های فجیع واقعی

ماجرای تازه نورالهی و پرسپولیس؛فسخ15شهریور!

توافق اولیه و تامین مالی برای قرارداد با تریم/فاریاس درآب نمک

جلسه انتخاب سرمربی استقلال آغاز شد

اخراج دشمن شماره یک کریم ازالمپیاکوس

پرسرعت‌ترین اینترنت جهان شناسایی شد

بدبیاری جدید تراکتور و یحیی؛حانه نشینی ۴ماهه دروازه‌بان

تکذیب پرداخت میلیاردی به مداح مشهور

حدود ۱.۳ میلیون مسکن چندخانواری داریم

شمال همچنان بارانی است

چه‌کسی فیلترینگ را به‌وجود آورد؟

بارش باران در محورهای گیلان و مازندران

وب گردی

خرید آپارتمان با بهترین شرایط در تهران

شهرام ناظری: به هنرمندان تنها پس از مرگشان رسیدگی می‌کنیم!

ک 4 عدد دوربین مداربسته بیسیم سیار به همراه NVR

سواستفاده از نام‌هایی که کاربران بر روی آن‌ها تعصب دارند

بهای اثربخشی تحریم‌ها بر کره شمالی

۱۴ مورد از شاهکارهای فرانک لوید رایت

جدیدترین روش درمان ترس

حوادث ناشی از گودبرداری برای مسئولان عادی شده است

كشف داروى ضد سفيدى مو در ايران دنيا را متعجب كرد!

کنسرت علیرضا قربانی به روایت ویدیو

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

فروش پارک های تهران؛ به زودی + فیلم

اولویت های اقتصادی دولت دوازدهم چیست؟

پارک 22 هکتاری در تهران به فروش رفت/ خواب خرگوشی مسئولان ادامه دارد

آخرین سلفی مرحوم هاشمی/چرا لاریجانی کنار رئیس دولت اصلاحات نشست؟/ممنوع الخروجی پنج نفر از اعضای خانواده هاشمی!/حمله کوچک زاده به رسانه های اصلاح طلب
پیشنهاد جدید قاسم سلیمانی به بارزانی برای تعویق همه پرسی
اقدام احمقانه زنی برای زیبایی دخترش
عملیات نظامی ایران و ترکیه همزمان با مسدود کردن مرزهای هوایی با اقلیم کردستان
فیفا طارمی را چهارماه محروم کرد؛ محرومیت پرسپولیس از دوپنجره از نقل وانتقالات
کلاشنیکف مدل روز!
روضه حضرت رقیه (س) با صدای حاج محمود کریمی
زنی که معنای بانوی اول بودن را تغییر داد
اولین عکس از طارمی بعداز حکم محرومیت فیفا
بهمنی: در زمان تحریم با قایق‌موتوری‌ پول می‌آوردیم/کنایه فرمانده نیروی دریایی سپاه به ترامپ/هزینه سرسام آور برای تهیه غذاهای نذری محرم
لباس‌های مشکی با نماد شیطان‌پرستی
افزایش احتمال جنگ میان پیشمرگه های اقلیم کردستان و حشد الشعبی
استقرار سامانه «S۳۰۰» در قلب تهران
از حضور نظامی ایران در ویتنام تا جزئیات اعدام هویدا
تلاش های نافرجام دولت برای حل مشکل آب مردم بیله سوار!

هشدار رسمی پلیس به رانندگان پلاک شهرستان در تهران؛ عجیب اما واقعی!  (۳۵۰ نظر)

تنها دوست ایران که با همه پرسی استقلال اقلیم کردستان عراق مخالفت نکرده است!  (۱۱۱ نظر)

سه جشن عجیب که در خانواده‌ها درحال رواج است!  (۷۰ نظر)

قاتل آتنا به دار مجازات آویخته شد  (۶۰ نظر)

آنچه در صورت تحقق وعده ترامپ برای «نابودی کامل کره شمالی» رخ خواهد داد  (۶۰ نظر)

فیفا طارمی را چهارماه محروم کرد؛ محرومیت پرسپولیس از دوپنجره از نقل وانتقالات  (۵۱ نظر)

حاشیه های اجرای حکم قاتل آتنا اصلانی  (۴۳ نظر)

برجام مایه شرم آمریکاست / نمی‌توانیم برابر حکومتی که با بی‌ثباتی با ساخت موشک ادامه می‌دهد، ساکت بمانیم  (۴۲ نظر)

اشتباه فنیِ فیلم محمد (ص)، در سریال موسی (ع) تکرار نشود  (۳۴ نظر)

اشتباه سه پزشک در مرگ زن جوان باردار  (۳۲ نظر)

چرا سینماگران در حد «انقلاب جنسی» آقازاده شمقدری آزادی عمل ندارند؟!  (۳۱ نظر)

واکنش های مختلف جهانی به سخنرانی ترامپ علیه ایران در سازمان ملل  (۳۰ نظر)

انهدام بمب کشف شده در نزدیک خانه پدر شهید حججی  (۲۷ نظر)

ربودن دختربچه ۱۰ ساله در جنوب تهران  (۲۶ نظر)

"تبرّی پوشک"؛ دبستانی با ۱۵ دانش‌آموز  (۲۵ نظر)