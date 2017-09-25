Iran calls to limit oil production in Libya and Nigeria within frameworks of OPEC+ deal

The deal OPEC+ is effective, however, the parties of the deal need to
pay attention on high levels of oil production in Libya and Nigeria,
said Bijan Namdar Zangane, Oil Minister of Iran.
"The actions taken by OPEC are effective, however, there is a need of
certain changes. It concerns Libya and Nigeria, as well as the need of a
hundred percent performance of the deal," Bloomberg cites the Minister.
According to the international energy agency, OPEC production was 170
000 barrels per day higher in August than the target level of 32.5 mln
barrels. According to the experts, the reduction effect was leveled by
production growth in Libya and Nigeria.