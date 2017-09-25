In an interview Sunday with CNN's Fareed Zakaria, Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif discussed what Iran would do if the U.S. and its allies withdraw from the P5+1 nuclear deal or impose more sanctions on Iran.

He called the idea that his country is trying to develop nuclear weapons in secret "fearmongering" and repeated the claim that "Iran has committed itself never to develop nuclear weapons, both as a member of the NPT and in the [P5+1] deal itself."



