'Noxious substance' injures 6 during east London altercation

London police are investigating after six people were injured by a "noxious substance" thrown during a fight at a shopping center.

Saturday's incident at Stratford Shopping Centre was not being treated as terrorism-related, London's Metropolitan Police said.

"What initially may have been perceived as a number of random attacks has, on closer inspection, been found to be one incident involving two groups of males," Chief Superintendent Ade Adelekan said.

The groups fled the scene after the liquid was thrown, some into the nearby Stratford train station, the Met Police said in a statement. Six males had been hurt, the statement said, but none of their injuries were "life threatening or life changing."

A 15-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and is in police custody, the Met said.