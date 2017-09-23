بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود      تخفیف باورنکردنی فروش خودرو                                               بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۱۹۹بازدید
‍ پ

The race intensifies on who will rule the future Syria

It’s been quite a while that the Syrian conflict has become not only a battle against the terrorists, but also a clash on who would gain the most part of territories liberated from ISIS grip. Now it seems that at least part of the second battle has resulted in a great achievement for the US-backed forces.
کد خبر: ۷۳۲۷۷۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۱ مهر ۱۳۹۶ - ۲۰:۱۸ 23 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 199
Tabnak – It’s been quite a while that the Syrian conflict has become not only a battle against the terrorists, but also a clash on who would gain the most part of territories liberated from ISIS grip. Now it seems that at least part of the second battle has resulted in a great achievement for the US-backed forces.

Aljazeera reports that US-backed Syrian fighters captured a major gas field from ISIS terrorist group in an eastern province that borders Iraq as they race with government forces to capture the energy-rich region, a senior official with the group said.

Nasser Haj Mansour of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said the Conoco gas field and plant came under full control of the group on Saturday morning after days of fighting with the armed group.

He added that SDF, a coalition of Kurdish and Arab fighters, also captured the nearby al-Izba gas field. The facility had the largest capacity of any in Syria before the conflict erupted in 2011: 13 million cubic meters of natural gas per day, according to The Syria Report, an economic digest.

In Deir ez-Zor, ISIS is battling two separate offensives, one launched by the SDF and the other by the Syrian army and its allies. Syrian troops supported by popular units of militias have also crossed to the eastern side of the river, increasing their presence in an area where US-backed militias have also advanced.

According to Reuters, the Syrian army and its allies were within four kilometers (2.5 miles) of the SDF positions.

Meanwhile, Russia said on Thursday it had warned the United States it would target areas in Syria where US special forces and U.S.-backed militia were operating if its own forces came under fire from them, something it said had already happened twice.

The Russian warning underscored growing tensions over Syria between Moscow and Washington. While both oppose ISIS, they are engaged, via proxies, in a race for strategic influence and potential resources in the form of oilfields in eastern Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province.

Elsewhere in Syria, it is reported that     Turkey has stepped up the deployment of troops to a northern Syrian province dominated by a terrorist group, deepening both its military involvement in the conflict and its co-operation with Russia, according to two Turkish officials.

Troops with artillery and earthmoving equipment used to set up temporary bases started crossing into a buffer zone on the border between Turkey and Syria this week, according to one official.

The move is part of Ankara’s efforts to enforce a de-escalation agreement in Idlib, a rebel-held northern province controlled by an al-Qaeda offshoot, that was part of a deal brokered between Turkey, Russia and Iran.

In the latest round of the Astana talks last week, the three sides agreed on the details of a fourth de-escalation zone in Syria’s Idlib Province. In a joint statement, the trio said they had agreed "to allocate” their forces to patrol the zone covering Idlib and parts of the neighboring provinces of Latakia, Hama and Aleppo regions.

The de-escalation zones are aimed at separating extremist groups, including ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra from other militants. The northwestern province of Idlib borders Turkey and is largely under the control of al-Nusra Front terrorists.
 
برچسب ها
syria deir al-zor turkey isis
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
از ویدیوی دیدنی انهدام داعش تا عملیات نیروهای ویژه ارتش سوریه / در سازمان ملل بر سر طرح بارزانی چه آمد؟ / نسخه شنیدنی حسین...

از ویدیوی دیدنی انهدام داعش تا عملیات نیروهای ویژه ارتش سوریه / در سازمان ملل بر سر طرح بارزانی چه آمد؟ / نسخه شنیدنی حسین...

آیا همه مردان وزیر، اصلح هستند؟/ بازی‌های نوستالژیک بچه‌های قدیم/ موسیقی ایران را هر جای دنیا بگذارید...

آیا همه مردان وزیر، اصلح هستند؟/ بازی‌های نوستالژیک بچه‌های قدیم/ موسیقی ایران را هر جای دنیا بگذارید...

سردار نجات:کمترین حکم محصوران اعدام یا حبس ابد است/محکومیت آمران حمله به «علی مطهری» در دادگاه نظامی...

سردار نجات:کمترین حکم محصوران اعدام یا حبس ابد است/محکومیت آمران حمله به «علی مطهری» در دادگاه نظامی...

آخرین سلفی مرحوم هاشمی/چرا لاریجانی کنار رئیس دولت اصلاحات نشست؟/ممنوع الجروجی پنج نفر از اعضای خانواده...

آخرین سلفی مرحوم هاشمی/چرا لاریجانی کنار رئیس دولت اصلاحات نشست؟/ممنوع الجروجی پنج نفر از اعضای خانواده...

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

سهراب ایرانی رکورد جهان را شکست و طلا گرفت

الحمدلله الذی خلق الحسین

بررسی وضعیت حق‌التدریسی‌ها در مجلس

سلام یاسین سلام طاها

پرستاری از سگ، شغل جدید دختر جوان

آخرین سلفی مرحوم هاشمی/چرا لاریجانی کنار رئیس دولت اصلاحات نشست؟/ممنوع الجروجی پنج نفر از اعضای خانواده هاشمی!/حمله کوچک زاده به رسانه های اصلاح طلب

پیکر آیت‌الله راستی کاشانی به‌خاک سپرده‌شد

نامه فعالان‌مدنی درباره طرح جمع‌آوری کودکان‌خیابانی

باز به چشمم افق، صحنه کرببلاست

بجای انتخاب سرمربی،کمیته فنی استقلال معرفی شد!

تاریخ سفر اردوغان به ایران مشخص شد

قافله سالار داره میاد خدا کنه برگرده

محرک پاییزی بازار مسکن

وب گردی

ژن‌های خوب کجا و چگونه درس می‌خوانند؟

مدارسی که مدیران آینده ایران را تربیت می‌کنند

خانه های مناسب زوج های جوان

۱۴ مورد از شاهکارهای فرانک لوید رایت

جدیدترین روش درمان ترس

حوادث ناشی از گودبرداری برای مسئولان عادی شده است

كشف داروى ضد سفيدى مو در ايران دنيا را متعجب كرد!

کنسرت علیرضا قربانی به روایت ویدیو

خرید آسان و مطمئن مبلمان اداری با قیمت های استثنایی

دوربین مدار بسته بدون سیم و سیار برای دفتر کار و ادارات با قیمت باورنکردنی

فرصتی بی نظیر برای خرید و فروش املاک در سراسر ایران!

راهنمای اخذ ویزای 5 ساله مولتی کانادا

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

فروش پارک های تهران؛ به زودی + فیلم

"وزارت نفت" مکلف به جذب دانشجویان نفت شد
آخرین حرف‌های قاتل آتنا پیش از اعدام
هیأت مداح جنجالی تعطیل شد/پیام تسلیت سرلشکر ایرانی به ملت آمریکا/افشاگری امیرعبدالهیان درباره بارزانی/درخواست اینستاگرامی هاشمی از نجفی
صفر تا صد حضور نگار جواهریان در خندوانه
قاتل آتنا به دار مجازات آویخته شد
ما با حافظ جهان را فتح کرده ایم!/ اظهارات کینه توزانه و زشت رئیس جمهور آمریکا در شأن سازمان ملل نبود/ما همان ملتی هستیم که یهودیان را نجات دادیم/برجام ایجاد یک تعامل نو در مناسبات جدید جهانی است
اقدام احمقانه زنی برای زیبایی دخترش
حاشیه های اجرای حکم قاتل آتنا اصلانی
فیفا طارمی را چهارماه محروم کرد؛ محرومیت پرسپولیس از دوپنجره از نقل وانتقالات
توصیه رهبر انقلاب به مداحان در آستانه ماه محرم/احمدی‌نژاد خطاب به ترامپ: بی‌ادب، بی‎فرهنگ!/چرا روحانی وعده حضور زنان در کابینه را مطرح کرد؟/فرزند کروبی: ضرغامی با ادامه حصر موافق نیست
دلیل انفجار در اطراف حرم حضرت معصومه (س) چه بود؟ + تصاویر
کلاشنیکف مدل روز!
آنچه در صورت تحقق وعده ترامپ برای «نابودی کامل کره شمالی» رخ خواهد داد
شگفت انگیزترین املاک شخصی در جزایر قناری
با ۱+۳ گزینه نهایی ریاست جمعیت هلال احمر کشورمان آشنا شوید

هشدار رسمی پلیس به رانندگان پلاک شهرستان در تهران؛ عجیب اما واقعی!  (۳۴۱ نظر)

آیا شما ادعای دولت درباره ایجاد 700 هزار شغل در بهار امسال را باور می‌کنید؟  (۱۲۸ نظر)

تنها دوست ایران که با همه پرسی استقلال اقلیم کردستان عراق مخالفت نکرده است!  (۱۱۰ نظر)

پاسخ معترضان گازاشک آور نیست، ساز و کار پراشکال کنکور را اصلاح کنید!  (۱۰۳ نظر)

نظرسنجی تابناک درباره برکناری یا ابقای منصوریان  (۱۰۰ نظر)

پروژه انتقال آب «بن-بروجن»، تلاشی دیگر برای نابودی کامل زاینده رود  (۷۶ نظر)

سه جشن عجیب که در خانواده‌ها درحال رواج است!  (۷۰ نظر)

نظرتان درباره این تصویر چیست؟  (۶۱ نظر)

قاتل آتنا به دار مجازات آویخته شد  (۵۹ نظر)

خدا را شکر «منصور خان» نیست تا این حال و روز استقلال را ببیند!  (۵۸ نظر)

مهمترین دلیل بروز طلاق  (۵۵ نظر)

فوتبالیست‌های‌سوریه دررختکن‌آزادی،دقیقاچه‌گفتند؟  (۵۲ نظر)

خریداران عجله نکنند؛ مسکن همچنان در اغما به سر می‌برد  (۵۲ نظر)

فیفا طارمی را چهارماه محروم کرد؛ محرومیت پرسپولیس از دوپنجره از نقل وانتقالات  (۵۱ نظر)

ثبت‌نام "استپ‎وی" غیرممکن شد  (۴۵ نظر)