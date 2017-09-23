بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
Former waiter in running to become Italy's next leader

A former waiter is poised to be elected as head of Italy's most popular party today, giving him a shot at becoming the country's next prime minister.
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۱ مهر ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۴۰ 23 September 2017
A former waiter is poised to be elected as head of Italy's most popular party today, giving him a shot at becoming the country's next prime minister.

Luigi Di Maio is all but certain to be announced the winner of an online ballot to choose the new leader of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, which has called for a referendum on whether Italy should ditch the euro.

Members of the party, which has challenged the traditional primacy of the left and right, voted online yesterday and Thursday, with the result to be announced at a rally in Rimini this evening. Mr Di Maio, the deputy speaker of the lower house of parliament, was one of eight contenders but the other seven are considered to be political nobodies with no chance of winning.

A general election is due to be held by next May, with the Five Star Movement leading most opinion polls as the most popular party. Mr Di Maio stands out for his youth - he is 31 and has had a meteoric rise within the party that was founded in 2009 by Beppe Grillo, a former stand-up comedian.

Mr Di Maio presents a calmer image than 69-year-old Mr Grillo, who has a toxic relationship with the press - this week he told journalists: "I'd eat you just for the pleasure of vomiting you out." The election was called after Mr Grillo stepped back from the party's day-to-day running.
آخرین اخبار

عقب ماندگی ۱۰هزارمیلیاردتومانی درآمد مالیاتی دولت

سارق لاستیک خودرو‌ها دستگیر شد

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

"وزارت نفت" مکلف به جذب دانشجویان نفت شد
آخرین حرف‌های قاتل آتنا پیش از اعدام
هیأت مداح جنجالی تعطیل شد/پیام تسلیت سرلشکر ایرانی به ملت آمریکا/افشاگری امیرعبدالهیان درباره بارزانی/درخواست اینستاگرامی هاشمی از نجفی
قاتل آتنا به دار مجازات آویخته شد
صفر تا صد حضور نگار جواهریان در خندوانه
ما با حافظ جهان را فتح کرده ایم!/ اظهارات کینه توزانه و زشت رئیس جمهور آمریکا در شأن سازمان ملل نبود/ما همان ملتی هستیم که یهودیان را نجات دادیم/برجام ایجاد یک تعامل نو در مناسبات جدید جهانی است
حاشیه های اجرای حکم قاتل آتنا اصلانی
توصیه رهبر انقلاب به مداحان در آستانه ماه محرم/احمدی‌نژاد خطاب به ترامپ: بی‌ادب، بی‎فرهنگ!/چرا روحانی وعده حضور زنان در کابینه را مطرح کرد؟/فرزند کروبی: ضرغامی با ادامه حصر موافق نیست
دلیل انفجار در اطراف حرم حضرت معصومه (س) چه بود؟ + تصاویر
آنچه در صورت تحقق وعده ترامپ برای «نابودی کامل کره شمالی» رخ خواهد داد
اقدام احمقانه زنی برای زیبایی دخترش
فیفا طارمی را چهارماه محروم کرد؛ محرومیت پرسپولیس از دوپنجره از نقل وانتقالات
شگفت انگیزترین املاک شخصی در جزایر قناری
نخستین دیدار مقامات دیپلماتیک ایران و آمریکا در دوران ترامپ / تیلرسون: بزرگ‌ترین چالش، ایجاد درک تعریف رابطه ایران و آمریکاست / ظریف: آمریکا از واقعیات جامعه بین‌الملل دور است
