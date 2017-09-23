بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » روسیه
۷۱بازدید
‍ پ

German weapon removed from Mikhail Kalashnikov statue

Workers have cut out part of a new statue to honour Mikhail Kalashnikov, inventor of the Soviet Union's AK-47 assault rifle, after locals discovered that it mistakenly depicted a German firearm of World War II.
کد خبر: ۷۳۲۵۵۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۱ مهر ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۳۹ 23 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 71

Workers have cut out part of a new statue to honour Mikhail Kalashnikov, inventor of the Soviet Union's AK-47 assault rifle, after locals discovered that it mistakenly depicted a German firearm of World War II.

The removal happened just three days after the monument was unveiled with much fanfare in the capital, Moscow.

A metal bas-relief behind a statue of Kalashnikov depicts the AK-47 and other weapons all supposedly designed by the engineer, who died in 2013.

But on Friday, embarrassed sculptor Salavat Shcherbakov had to admit that among them was the Sturmgewehr 44 (StG 44) assault rifle used by Nazi troops at the end of World War II.

"We will rectify this," Shcherbakov said in comments broadcast by state-run Rossiya 24 channel. "It looks like this (mistake) sneaked in from the internet."

By Friday evening a square hole gaped where the German rifle had been depicted in the bas-relief.

Kalashnikov's weapon does have a striking resemblance to German arms designer Hugo Schmeissers's StG 44 rifle, created in 1942, although they have major design differences.

Kalashnikov was known to have said he had heard speculation that he had copied the German rifle.

Vladislav Kononov, executive director of the Russian Military and Historical Society, was cited by Russian media as saying that the fact that angry Russians had spotted the error in the relief disproved that. Many had earlier vented their disapproval on social media.

"Every cloud has its silver lining - thanks to this mistake ... a myth has been destroyed that Kalashnikov borrowed some elements of his invention from his foreign colleagues," he said.

Kalashnikov designed "Avtomat Kalashnikova", which became the standard issue rifle of the Soviet army, in 1947 - hence the abbreviation AK-47.

Today, it is the most commonly used assault rifle in the world, widely perceived as a highly reliable and sturdy weapon.

Every fifth firearm in the world is a Kalashnikov, with more than 70m of the assault rifles produced over the past 60 years, the Kalashnikov Concern manufacturer said on its website.

Kalashnikovs are in service in 50 foreign armies, it added.

بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
از ویدیوی دیدنی انهدام داعش تا عملیات نیروهای ویژه ارتش سوریه / در سازمان ملل بر سر طرح بارزانی چه آمد؟ / نسخه شنیدنی حسین...

از ویدیوی دیدنی انهدام داعش تا عملیات نیروهای ویژه ارتش سوریه / در سازمان ملل بر سر طرح بارزانی چه آمد؟ / نسخه شنیدنی حسین...

آیا همه مردان وزیر، اصلح هستند؟/ بازی‌های نوستالژیک بچه‌های قدیم/ موسیقی ایران را هر جای دنیا بگذارید...

آیا همه مردان وزیر، اصلح هستند؟/ بازی‌های نوستالژیک بچه‌های قدیم/ موسیقی ایران را هر جای دنیا بگذارید...

آیت‌الله جوادی آملی:عزاداری باید جوری باشد که نظام را حفظ کند/تاج نظام درباره ورود زنان به ورزشگاه به...

آیت‌الله جوادی آملی:عزاداری باید جوری باشد که نظام را حفظ کند/تاج نظام درباره ورود زنان به ورزشگاه به...

بهمنی:در زمان تحریم با قایق‌موتوری‌ پول می‌آوردیم/کنایه فرمانده نیروی دریایی سپاه به ترامپ/هزینه سرسام...

بهمنی:در زمان تحریم با قایق‌موتوری‌ پول می‌آوردیم/کنایه فرمانده نیروی دریایی سپاه به ترامپ/هزینه سرسام...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

عقب ماندگی ۱۰هزارمیلیاردتومانی درآمد مالیاتی دولت

سارق لاستیک خودرو‌ها دستگیر شد

وب گردی

صندلی اداری بیل گیتس، به ایران آمد

۱۴ مورد از شاهکارهای فرانک لوید رایت

جدیدترین روش درمان ترس

حوادث ناشی از گودبرداری برای مسئولان عادی شده است

هواپیماهای منطقه‌ای غایب بزرگ ناوگان ایران

نرخ ارز؛ کوکتل‌مولوتوفِ اقتصاد

كشف داروى ضد سفيدى مو در ايران دنيا را متعجب كرد!

خانه‌هایی با شیرآلات طلا در تهران

کنسرت علیرضا قربانی به روایت ویدیو

خرید آسان و مطمئن مبلمان اداری با قیمت های استثنایی

دوربین مدار بسته بدون سیم و سیار برای دفتر کار و ادارات با قیمت باورنکردنی

فرصتی بی نظیر برای خرید و فروش املاک در سراسر ایران!

فروش اقساطی H30 کراس

راهنمای اخذ ویزای 5 ساله مولتی کانادا

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

"وزارت نفت" مکلف به جذب دانشجویان نفت شد
آخرین حرف‌های قاتل آتنا پیش از اعدام
هیأت مداح جنجالی تعطیل شد/پیام تسلیت سرلشکر ایرانی به ملت آمریکا/افشاگری امیرعبدالهیان درباره بارزانی/درخواست اینستاگرامی هاشمی از نجفی
قاتل آتنا به دار مجازات آویخته شد
صفر تا صد حضور نگار جواهریان در خندوانه
ما با حافظ جهان را فتح کرده ایم!/ اظهارات کینه توزانه و زشت رئیس جمهور آمریکا در شأن سازمان ملل نبود/ما همان ملتی هستیم که یهودیان را نجات دادیم/برجام ایجاد یک تعامل نو در مناسبات جدید جهانی است
حاشیه های اجرای حکم قاتل آتنا اصلانی
توصیه رهبر انقلاب به مداحان در آستانه ماه محرم/احمدی‌نژاد خطاب به ترامپ: بی‌ادب، بی‎فرهنگ!/چرا روحانی وعده حضور زنان در کابینه را مطرح کرد؟/فرزند کروبی: ضرغامی با ادامه حصر موافق نیست
دلیل انفجار در اطراف حرم حضرت معصومه (س) چه بود؟ + تصاویر
آنچه در صورت تحقق وعده ترامپ برای «نابودی کامل کره شمالی» رخ خواهد داد
اقدام احمقانه زنی برای زیبایی دخترش
فیفا طارمی را چهارماه محروم کرد؛ محرومیت پرسپولیس از دوپنجره از نقل وانتقالات
شگفت انگیزترین املاک شخصی در جزایر قناری
نخستین دیدار مقامات دیپلماتیک ایران و آمریکا در دوران ترامپ / تیلرسون: بزرگ‌ترین چالش، ایجاد درک تعریف رابطه ایران و آمریکاست / ظریف: آمریکا از واقعیات جامعه بین‌الملل دور است
برای مدیران خودرو و لب تاپ بخرید؛ حقوق کارگران را هم بدهید!

هشدار رسمی پلیس به رانندگان پلاک شهرستان در تهران؛ عجیب اما واقعی!  (۳۴۱ نظر)

آیا شما ادعای دولت درباره ایجاد 700 هزار شغل در بهار امسال را باور می‌کنید؟  (۱۲۸ نظر)

تنها دوست ایران که با همه پرسی استقلال اقلیم کردستان عراق مخالفت نکرده است!  (۱۱۰ نظر)

پاسخ معترضان گازاشک آور نیست، ساز و کار پراشکال کنکور را اصلاح کنید!  (۱۰۳ نظر)

نظرسنجی تابناک درباره برکناری یا ابقای منصوریان  (۱۰۰ نظر)

پروژه انتقال آب «بن-بروجن»، تلاشی دیگر برای نابودی کامل زاینده رود  (۷۶ نظر)

سه جشن عجیب که در خانواده‌ها درحال رواج است!  (۷۰ نظر)

نظرتان درباره این تصویر چیست؟  (۶۱ نظر)

قاتل آتنا به دار مجازات آویخته شد  (۵۹ نظر)

خدا را شکر «منصور خان» نیست تا این حال و روز استقلال را ببیند!  (۵۸ نظر)

مهمترین دلیل بروز طلاق  (۵۵ نظر)

فوتبالیست‌های‌سوریه دررختکن‌آزادی،دقیقاچه‌گفتند؟  (۵۲ نظر)

خریداران عجله نکنند؛ مسکن همچنان در اغما به سر می‌برد  (۵۲ نظر)

ثبت‌نام "استپ‎وی" غیرممکن شد  (۴۵ نظر)

حاشیه های اجرای حکم قاتل آتنا اصلانی  (۴۳ نظر)