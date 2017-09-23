World's failure to resolve Israeli-Palestinian conflict unacceptable: Anifah at UN

As the Israeli government continues to violate international law with its heavy-handed approach to defenceless Palestinians, it is appalling that the world has yet to find a solution to end the decades-long brutality.

As the Israeli government continues to violate international law with its heavy-handed approach to defenceless Palestinians, it is appalling that the world has yet to find a solution to end the decades-long brutality.

In his national statement during the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly (72nd UNGA) on Friday, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman said the world’s failure to resolve the conflict is unacceptable, especially since the situation remains daunting.

As the violence enters its 50th year, Anifah said Malaysia remains extremely concerned over the lack of accountability by the Israeli occupying forces, as well as the ongoing blockade of Gaza and the resulting humanitarian crisis.

"As Israeli occupation of the Palestinian Territory marks its 50th year, we must continue to intensify our efforts in finding a just and durable solution to the Palestinian issue.

"Malaysia reiterates that any action by Israel, to impose its laws, jurisdiction and administration on the Holy City of Jerusalem, is illegal and totally unacceptable.

"We are extremely dismayed by the diminishing prospect of peaceful co-existence, as Israel’s illegal settlement activities continue unabated,” he said during the assembly in New York from Thursday to Sept 26.

Anifah pointed out that the implementation of Resolution 2334, adopted by the UN Security Council on Dec 23, 2016, remains a challenge.

In this regard, he said Malaysia reiterates its support for the work of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, and its pro-active approach to pronounce the need for a written quarterly report of the Secretary-General on the implementation of the said resolution.

"We urge the international community, especially Member States, to remain firmly principled in supporting this vital call. If, we continue to allow the resolution to be deliberately weakened in an unashamed manner and render it un-implementable, we would be guilty of deconstructing the two-state solution.

"The plight of some five million registered Palestinian refugees must not be ignored. In view of its weakening financial situation, we urge the international community to strengthen its commitment in providing financial assistance and other relevant assistance to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA),” he added.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict began in the mid-20th century, after the end of World War 2.

It has been referred to as the world's "most intractable conflict", with the ongoing Israeli occupation of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip reaching 50 years. It has so far cost thousands of lives, mostly of civilians and children.