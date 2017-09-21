بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
The Europeans are eager to preserve the nuclear deal amid Washington’s negative positions

Just one day after a US President Donald Trump’s controversial speech, accusing Iran to destabilizing the region and non-commitment to the spirit of the nuclear deal, the high-ranking officials of Iran and P5+1 gathered together in New York to discuss the implementation of the nuclear deal.
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۵:۳۲ 21 September 2017
Tabnak – Just one day after a US President Donald Trump’s controversial speech, accusing Iran to destabilizing the region and non-commitment to the spirit of the nuclear deal, the high-ranking officials of Iran and P5+1 gathered together in New York to discuss the implementation of the nuclear deal.

Representatives from Iran and the six world powers came together in New York to highlight the necessity of complying with Islamic Republic's nuclear agreement, despite threats by US President Donald Trump to scrap the deal.       

"We raised the issue of Washington’s non-compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) during the Wednesday meeting,” said Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.    

All the representatives present at the meeting stressed "the necessity for the signatories to respect the JCPOA,” the Iranian foreign minister stated, adding that it was the second Joint Commission meeting of the JCPOA at the ministerial level on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Zarif went on to say that the meeting was held to show "consensus among the P5+1 group of countries” on remaining committed to the 2015 nuclear agreement signed between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries.

Referring to the US president's speech at the UN General Assembly, the Iranian foreign minister said Trump's anti-Iran rhetoric proves that "the US is detached from the realities of the international community.”

Trump told the General Assembly on Tuesday that the nuclear agreement is an "embarrassment” for Washington, accusing Tehran of violating the deal. However, Trump later Trump told reporters that he has already made up his mind on the international agreement next month, though he did not reveal what the decision is.

Meanwhile, NBC News reports that Trump is leaning toward decertifying the Iran nuclear deal and putting the decision of whether the United States withdraw from the accord in the hands of Congress, according to four sources — including a senior administration official — familiar with the White House deliberations.

Such a move would come before an Oct. 15 deadline and would trigger a 60-day window for lawmakers to determine whether to re-impose sanctions related to Iran's nuclear program that were lifted as part of the 2015 agreement.

Trump’s goal during that time is to prod America's European allies, who are part of the nuclear deal, to agree to renegotiate some provisions and pressure Iran back into talks.

However, Trump is already facing international pressure not to take a step against the nuclear deal. A British government official said Prime Minister Theresa May will raise her strong objections to pulling out of the joint agreement when she meets with Trump on the sidelines of the UN meeting.

In this vein, British Prime Minister Theresa May said at a meeting with the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in New York that London supports the nuclear deal. "I explicitly announced at the United Nations that the JCPOA is a very important agreement, and we are determined to continue [implementing] it,” May said during the meeting.

Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – the United States, France, Britain, Russia and China – plus Germany signed the Iranian nuclear deal (JCPOA) on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016.

Backed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231, the JCPOA is an international agreement, which makes it impossible for any party to the deal to withdraw from it.

iran ، jcpoa ، un ، eu ، us
