On Wednesday, President Trump participated in an expanded meeting with President Of The Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas.
TRUMP: Thank you very much. It's a great honor to have President Abbas from the Palestinian Authority with us and his representatives, who have been working very hard with everybody involved toward peace. I mean, we're looking seriously at peace, and maybe, ultimately, peace in the whole of the Middle East. And I think we have a pretty good shot -- maybe the best shot ever -- and that's what we're looking to do.
And I just want to thank you for all of the time, all of the meetings, all of the work. It's a complex subject; always been considered the toughest deal of all. Peace between Israel and the Palestinians -- the toughest of all.
But I think we have a very, very good chance, and I certainly will devote everything within my heart and within my soul to get that deal made. Our team is expert; your team is expert. Israel is working very hard toward the same goal, and I must tell you, Saudi Arabia and many of the different nations are working also hard.
So we'll see if we can put it together. Who knows? Stranger things have happened. But I think we have a good chance, and it's a great honor to have you with us.