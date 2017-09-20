بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۱۱۶بازدید
‍ پ

How the US-backed forces complicate the fight against ISIS in Syria

As the battles are still ongoing on different fronts to liberate the Syrian city of Raqqa from ISIS’ grip, it is reported that the US backed armed forces have been successful in gaining the most. Meanwhile, the risk of a serious clash between these forces and the Syrian army is growing elsewhere.
کد خبر: ۷۳۱۹۸۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۶:۲۰ 20 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 116
Tabnak – As the battles are still ongoing on different fronts to liberate the Syrian city of Raqqa from ISIS’ grip, it is reported that the US backed armed forces have been successful in gaining the most. Meanwhile, the risk of a serious clash between these forces and the Syrian army is growing elsewhere.

According to a Press TV report, the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a US-backed group of Kurdish and Arab forces, has wrested control over 90 percent of the northern Syrian city of Raqqa, which used to serve as the main ISIS stronghold in the country.

Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), said on Wednesday that ISIS "withdrew from at least five key neighborhoods over the past 48 hours.” The ISIS retreat "allowed the Syrian Democratic Forces to control 90 percent of the city,” he added, stressing that the terror group is now "confined” to Raqqa city center.

ISIS captured Raqqa in July 2014 and declared the city its stronghold in Syria. The SDF launched its assault on Raqqa on June 6. The Syrian army soldiers, backed by allied fighters, are also engaged in counter-terrorism operations around Raqqa.

Meanwhile, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said in a statement that the Syrian Army troops have come under heavy shelling by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in their operation against ISIS terrorists on the Eastern bank of the Euphrates River in Deir Ezzur province.

"According to the reports of the Syrian Army commanders, the most vicious counterattacks and massive shelling are launched from the North that is controlled by the ‘Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) and the US special forces that were deployed to the area to allegedly ‘lend medical assistance’ to these militants instead of liberating Raqqa,” the statement said.

"As the final defeat of ISIS in Syria draws near, it becomes increasingly more evident who really fights the ISIS and who just imitates a fight for three years,” he said. "Even if the US-led coalition is not willing to fight terrorism in Syria, it should at least not prevent those who really do that consistently and effectively (from fighting terrorist groups).”

However, elsewhere in Syria, the militants, backed up by the US and Jordan agreed to hand over their positions at border with Jordan to the Syrian Army troops, a Russian media outlet reported on Wednesday.

The Arabic-language website of the Russia's state news agency, Sputnik, reported that the militants that are supported by Washington and Amman have agreed to deliver a part of Syria's Southern border, including al-Nasib border-crossing, to the Syrian army.

The decision came after the US-backed militants held talks with the Russian military in Syria. Also, a military source said that the terrorists have started to evacuate their military hardware from the border region.

Syria has been gripped by civil war since March 2011 with various terrorist groups, including ISIS, currently controlling parts of it.

According to a report by the Syrian Center for Policy Research, the conflict has claimed the lives of over 470,000 people, injured 1.9 million others, and displaced nearly half of the country’s pre-war population of about 23 million within or beyond its borders.

برچسب ها:
isis ، raqqa ، deir al-zor
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
سفر مقام ارشد به نیویورک در قسمت اکونومی! / بازخوانی حرف‌های آقازاده وزیر ورزش همزمان با رسوایی استقلال / نمایش نقشه تجزیه...

سفر مقام ارشد به نیویورک در قسمت اکونومی! / بازخوانی حرف‌های آقازاده وزیر ورزش همزمان با رسوایی استقلال / نمایش نقشه تجزیه...

ماجرای پادرمیانی ناطق‌نوری برای شهردار شدن احمدی‌نژاد/ آیا مجازاتی کارسازتر از اعدام وجود ندارد؟/ نظر...

ماجرای پادرمیانی ناطق‌نوری برای شهردار شدن احمدی‌نژاد/ آیا مجازاتی کارسازتر از اعدام وجود ندارد؟/ نظر...

مخالفت صریح آيت الله علوی گرگانی با ورود زنان به ورزشگاه‌ها /بمب صوتی کشف شده در نجف آباد ربطی به مسائل...

مخالفت صریح آيت الله علوی گرگانی با ورود زنان به ورزشگاه‌ها /بمب صوتی کشف شده در نجف آباد ربطی به مسائل...

تغییر جدید در سازمان صداوسیما/صاحب جدید صندلی مرحوم هاشمی/معاون اول احمدی‌نژاد رهبر شبکه کلاهبرداری است!/استخدام...

تغییر جدید در سازمان صداوسیما/صاحب جدید صندلی مرحوم هاشمی/معاون اول احمدی‌نژاد رهبر شبکه کلاهبرداری است!/استخدام...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

توقیف یک دستگاه خودروی غول پیکر ترکول در کرج

شروط بارزانی برای تعویق همه پرسی کردستان چیست؟

تهدید امنیتی مرکز لندن را تعطیل کرد

دولت اسپانیا در کاتالونیا وضعیت فوق العاده اعلام کرد

ناتو نظامیان خود را در افغانستان افزایش می‌دهد

تعداد بازداشت های مرتبط با انفجار متروی لندن به ۵ نفر رسید

دیدار ضرغامی و حسین کروبی

هشت اصل اساسی در استراتژی جدید آمریکا علیه ایران

ادامه رایزنی‌ها برای حضور بانوان در استادیوم‌ها

موادغذایی مجاز و غیرمجاز در بوفه مدارس اعلام شد

واکنش شدیداللحن فرمانده کل سپاه به ترامپ

قانون کار ترکیه برای خارجی ها

آخرین خبراز شکایت کاوه رضایی و تیموریان ازاستقلال

وب گردی

غوره خودرویی‌ها حلوا می‌شود

اپراتورها فروش تلفنی سیم‌کارت ندارند

كشف داروى ضد سفيدى مو در ايران دنيا را متعجب كرد!

خانه‌هایی با شیرآلات طلا در تهران

کنسرت علیرضا قربانی به روایت ویدیو

خرید آسان و مطمئن مبلمان اداری با قیمت های استثنایی

دوربین مدار بسته بدون سیم و سیار برای دفتر کار و ادارات با قیمت باورنکردنی

فرصتی بی نظیر برای خرید و فروش املاک در سراسر ایران!

فروش اقساطی H30 کراس

راهنمای اخذ ویزای 5 ساله مولتی کانادا

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

مونتاژ پژو 2008 سرعت گرفت(+فیلم)

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

فروش پارک های تهران؛ به زودی + فیلم

اولویت های اقتصادی دولت دوازدهم چیست؟

"وزارت نفت" مکلف به جذب دانشجویان نفت شد
دستور عزل یک بازجو توسط رهبری!/توصیه جالب اژه‌ای به خاوری/پاسخ علی اکبر جوانفکر به حداد عادل
ازدواج جدید آیت الله جنتی به روایت پسرش
تنها دوست ایران که با همه پرسی استقلال اقلیم کردستان عراق مخالفت نکرده است!
عباس عبدی: خمیازه رئیسی یک فاجعه بزرگ بود/وساطت ناطق نوری برای تأیید صلاحیت احمدی‌نژاد!/اصلاح‌طلبان مسئولیتی در قبال عملکرد دولت ندارند
هشدار رسمی پلیس به رانندگان پلاک شهرستان در تهران؛ عجیب اما واقعی!
اعلام آمادگی العبادی برای حمله نظامی به اقلیم کردستان /تنبیه ترکیه توسط آمریکا به دلیل خرید اس 400 از روسیه/سخنان عجیب بارزانی علیه ایران و ترکیه
مرد تایلندی که ۱۲۰ زن دارد!
مرگی در تنهایی، برای مردی که جهان را از جنگ هسته‌ای نجات داد
پاسخ معترضان گازاشک آور نیست، ساز و کار پراشکال کنکور را اصلاح کنید!
استراتژی بورگوارد برای بازار ایران
تکرار یک اتفاق شوم با بمب‌گذاری عجیب در نجف آباد! +فیلم
واکنش های مختلف جهانی به سخنرانی ترامپ علیه ایران در سازمان ملل
اموال و دارایی چند متکدی تهرانی در خانه‌شان
قاتل آتنا به دار مجازات آویخته شد

هشدار رسمی پلیس به رانندگان پلاک شهرستان در تهران؛ عجیب اما واقعی!  (۳۴۱ نظر)

آیا شما ادعای دولت درباره ایجاد 700 هزار شغل در بهار امسال را باور می‌کنید؟  (۱۲۸ نظر)

مجری معروف شبکه سه ممنوع التصویر شد!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

تنها دوست ایران که با همه پرسی استقلال اقلیم کردستان عراق مخالفت نکرده است!  (۱۱۰ نظر)

پاسخ معترضان گازاشک آور نیست، ساز و کار پراشکال کنکور را اصلاح کنید!  (۱۰۳ نظر)

نظرسنجی تابناک درباره برکناری یا ابقای منصوریان  (۱۰۰ نظر)

پروژه انتقال آب «بن-بروجن»، تلاشی دیگر برای نابودی کامل زاینده رود  (۷۶ نظر)

سه جشن عجیب که در خانواده‌ها درحال رواج است!  (۷۰ نظر)

فروش همبرگر ۲۵۰هزار تومانی در لواسان  (۶۵ نظر)

نظرتان درباره این تصویر چیست؟  (۶۱ نظر)

قاتل آتنا به دار مجازات آویخته شد  (۵۹ نظر)

خدا را شکر «منصور خان» نیست تا این حال و روز استقلال را ببیند!  (۵۸ نظر)

مهمترین دلیل بروز طلاق  (۵۵ نظر)

فوتبالیست‌های‌سوریه دررختکن‌آزادی،دقیقاچه‌گفتند؟  (۵۲ نظر)

خریداران عجله نکنند؛ مسکن همچنان در اغما به سر می‌برد  (۵۲ نظر)