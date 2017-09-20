بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۳۰۹بازدید
‍ پ

Hamas calls on Palestinian Authority to end Gaza sanctions

Hamas have called on Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to end Ramallah's sanctions on besieged Gaza, following a recent political breakthrough between the two Palestinian rivals.
کد خبر: ۷۳۱۸۳۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۳۹ 20 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 309
Hamas have called on Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to end Ramallah's sanctions on besieged Gaza, following a recent political breakthrough between the two Palestinian rivals.

Leading Hamas official Ismail Haniyeh asked the Palestinian Authority to grant some relief for impoverished Gaza residents who have lived through years of siege.

It is hoped that recent consessions by Hamas - including dissolving the shadow cabinet - will be enough to end Ramallah's sanctions on Gaza.

The energy blockade is believed to have been put in place by Fatah to pile on the pressure for their rival in Gaza.

"We have taken practical steps on the ground. The administrative committee no longer functions in Gaza and we are ready, starting now, to welcome the government of national consensus," Haniyeh said, according to Reuters.

"Our people expect you to suspend and cancel the measures and begin a dialogue."

It comes after the Fatah-dominated administration in Ramallah ceased payments for electricity to Israel in June, plunging much of Gaza into darkness.

Gazans can never expect more than six hours of electricity a day since the energy blockade began.

Ramallah also slashed the salaries of tens of thousands of public sector workers in Gaza, who were paid by the Palestinian Authority.

In a bid to end the suffering, Hamas on Sunday said it would effectively hand over control to Gaza to the president and allow for fresh elections to take place in the beseiged territory.

Gaza is under siege by Israel, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority leading to scant supplies of most basic goods.

Haniyeh said that he hopes Egypt will also end its siege on Gaza, where Hamas - until last year formally linked to the Muslim Brotherhood movement, which is derided by Cairo - holds power.

"I can say that this visit (to Cairo) has laid strategic foundations for the ties between Egypt and Hamas," he added.

Hamas won general elections in 2006, which was challenged by Fatah and led to civil war in Gaza. Hamas seized control of the enclave following the fighting, which has been in its hands ever since.
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
سفر مقام ارشد به نیویورک در قسمت اکونومی! / بازخوانی حرف‌های آقازاده وزیر ورزش همزمان با رسوایی استقلال / نمایش نقشه تجزیه...

سفر مقام ارشد به نیویورک در قسمت اکونومی! / بازخوانی حرف‌های آقازاده وزیر ورزش همزمان با رسوایی استقلال / نمایش نقشه تجزیه...

ماجرای پادرمیانی ناطق‌نوری برای شهردار شدن احمدی‌نژاد/ آیا مجازاتی کارسازتر از اعدام وجود ندارد؟/ نظرفیلسوف...

ماجرای پادرمیانی ناطق‌نوری برای شهردار شدن احمدی‌نژاد/ آیا مجازاتی کارسازتر از اعدام وجود ندارد؟/ نظرفیلسوف...

مخالفت صریح آيت الله علوی گرگانی با ورود زنان به ورزشگاه‌ها /بمب صوتی کشف شده در نجف آباد ربطی به مسائل...

مخالفت صریح آيت الله علوی گرگانی با ورود زنان به ورزشگاه‌ها /بمب صوتی کشف شده در نجف آباد ربطی به مسائل...

تغییر جدید در سازمان صداوسیما/صاحب جدید صندلی مرحوم هاشمی/معاون اول احمدی‌نژاد رهبر شبکه کلاهبرداری است!/استخدام...

تغییر جدید در سازمان صداوسیما/صاحب جدید صندلی مرحوم هاشمی/معاون اول احمدی‌نژاد رهبر شبکه کلاهبرداری است!/استخدام...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

تصادف زنجیره‌ای خونین در محور قرچک- ری

تلاش مالزی برای کاهش میزان مازاد تجاری به نفع آمریکا

اوج گیری مصرف بنزین کشوردرروزهای پایانی تابستان

چگونگی توزیع تسهیلات صندوق ذخیره فرهنگیان

توضیح دادستان اردبیل از روند پرونده آتنا اصلانی

اکو و سازمان ملل یادداشت تفاهم همکاری امضا کردند

کشف پنجمین محموله قاچاق انسان از داخل بار کشمش

لاوروف: زمان بهبود رابطه آمریکا و روسیه فرا رسیده

ترافیک نیمه سنگین در آزاد راه قزوین- کرج و کرج-تهران

برگزاری نشست کمیسیون مشترک برجام در نیویورک

قیمت نفت بین ۵۰ تا ۶۰ دلار ثابت خواهد ماند

وب گردی

ثروتمندترین کشورهای جهان کدامند؟

پشیمانی مشترکان از اجرای ترابردپذیری

خانه‌هایی با شیرآلات طلا در تهران

کنسرت علیرضا قربانی به روایت ویدیو

خرید آسان و مطمئن مبلمان اداری با قیمت های استثنایی

آنهایی که از ریزش مو رنج می برند

دوربین مدار بسته بدون سیم و سیار برای دفتر کار و ادارات با قیمت باورنکردنی

فرصتی بی نظیر برای خرید و فروش املاک در سراسر ایران!

فروش اقساطی H30 کراس

راهنمای اخذ ویزای 5 ساله مولتی کانادا

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

مونتاژ پژو 2008 سرعت گرفت(+فیلم)

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

فروش پارک های تهران؛ به زودی + فیلم

اولویت های اقتصادی دولت دوازدهم چیست؟

دستور عزل یک بازجو توسط رهبری!/توصیه جالب اژه‌ای به خاوری/پاسخ علی اکبر جوانفکر به حداد عادل
ازدواج جدید آیت الله جنتی به روایت پسرش
تنها دوست ایران که با همه پرسی استقلال اقلیم کردستان عراق مخالفت نکرده است!
عباس عبدی: خمیازه رئیسی یک فاجعه بزرگ بود/وساطت ناطق نوری برای تأیید صلاحیت احمدی‌نژاد!/اصلاح‌طلبان مسئولیتی در قبال عملکرد دولت ندارند
اعلام آمادگی العبادی برای حمله نظامی به اقلیم کردستان /تنبیه ترکیه توسط آمریکا به دلیل خرید اس 400 از روسیه/سخنان عجیب بارزانی علیه ایران و ترکیه
هشدار رسمی پلیس به رانندگان پلاک شهرستان در تهران؛ عجیب اما واقعی!
مرد تایلندی که ۱۲۰ زن دارد!
پاسخ معترضان گازاشک آور نیست، ساز و کار پراشکال کنکور را اصلاح کنید!
مرگی در تنهایی، برای مردی که جهان را از جنگ هسته‌ای نجات داد
استراتژی بورگوارد برای بازار ایران
تکرار یک اتفاق شوم با بمب‌گذاری عجیب در نجف آباد! +فیلم
اموال و دارایی چند متکدی تهرانی در خانه‌شان
چرا جشن خانه سینما، جشن 70 درصد سینمای ایران نبود؟
واکنش های مختلف جهانی به سخنرانی ترامپ علیه ایران در سازمان ملل
انهدام بمب کشف شده در نزدیک خانه پدر شهید حججی

هشدار رسمی پلیس به رانندگان پلاک شهرستان در تهران؛ عجیب اما واقعی!  (۳۴۱ نظر)

آیا شما ادعای دولت درباره ایجاد 700 هزار شغل در بهار امسال را باور می‌کنید؟  (۱۲۸ نظر)

مجری معروف شبکه سه ممنوع التصویر شد!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

تنها دوست ایران که با همه پرسی استقلال اقلیم کردستان عراق مخالفت نکرده است!  (۱۱۰ نظر)

پاسخ معترضان گازاشک آور نیست، ساز و کار پراشکال کنکور را اصلاح کنید!  (۱۰۳ نظر)

نظرسنجی تابناک درباره برکناری یا ابقای منصوریان  (۱۰۰ نظر)

فروش همبرگر ۲۵۰هزار تومانی در لواسان  (۶۵ نظر)

نظرتان درباره این تصویر چیست؟  (۶۱ نظر)

پروژه انتقال آب «بن-بروجن»، تلاشی دیگر برای نابودی کامل زاینده رود  (۵۶ نظر)

سه جشن عجیب که در خانواده‌ها درحال رواج است!  (۵۳ نظر)

خریداران عجله نکنند؛ مسکن همچنان در اغما به سر می‌برد  (۵۲ نظر)

خدا را شکر «منصور خان» نیست تا این حال و روز استقلال را ببیند!  (۵۰ نظر)

مهمترین دلیل بروز طلاق  (۴۷ نظر)

فوتبالیست‌های‌سوریه دررختکن‌آزادی،دقیقاچه‌گفتند؟  (۴۶ نظر)

کاهش سن بازنشستگی زنان به ۲۵ سال  (۴۵ نظر)