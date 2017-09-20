بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
تابناک جهان » اروپا
۱۶۴بازدید
Third arrest made in London subway attack, police say

British police have arrested a third suspect in connection with the bomb that partially exploded on a London subway last week.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۱۹ 20 September 2017
British police have arrested a third suspect in connection with the bomb that partially exploded on a London subway last week.

Police said they arrested a 25-year-old man in Wales on Tuesday evening under the Terrorism Act. They say a property in Newport, Wales, 140 miles west of London, was being searched.

Two other men arrested over the weekend — an 18-year-old refugee from Iraq and a 21-year-old from Syria — remain in custody. Neither has been charged. London police have not released details from the investigation.

Cmdr. Dean Haydon, head of the Metropolitan Police Counter-Terrorism Command, said searches were underway at four locations, including three that had been in progress before Tuesday.

The searches may take "some days to complete" as detectives seek to determine the "full facts" behind the attack, Haydon said.

He asked the public to "look out for anything that seems out of place, unusual, or just doesn't seem to fit in with day-to-day life" and to notify police immediately if something seems amiss.

The homemade explosive device, which had been placed in a bucket that was enclosed by a shopping bag, injured 30 people when it partially detonated in a crowded subway car on Friday morning around 8:20.

The District Line train was carrying commuters, including many schoolchildren from the suburbs. Photographs on social media of the charred white plastic bucket showed wires protruding from the top. The device was similar to a bomb used in a suicide attack in Manchester in May that killed 22 people, authorities said.

The subway was stopped at the Parsons Green station when the device went off. The attack prompted Prime Minister Theresa May to put the country on high alert.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said the rush-hour explosion would have caused many more injuries if it had fully detonated.

Britain's official terrorist threat level was raised to "critical" after the attack — meaning an attack was judged to be imminent — but it was lowered after the first two arrests.

Those suspects are believed to have at one point lived in a foster home in Sunbury, a suburb southwest of London. Details about the third suspect have not yet emerged.

Islamic State extremists have claimed responsibility, but British officials have said they don't see proof of a connection yet.

The attack was the fifth in Britain this year.



بارزانی: برای تعویق همه پرسی تضمین های قوی می خواهیم/ ادعای انهدام پهباد حزب الله توسط اسرائیل/ استقرار تانک‌های ترکیه در نزدیکی مرز عراق/ ارسال 1000تُن کمک‎های ایران به دیرالزور

معلم کرجی باعث ناکامی یک آدم ربا شد

مرگ كارگران به علت مسموميت با گاز اسيد

صفر تا صد حضور نگار جواهریان در خندوانه

آدم‌کُشی در بازار تهران

۱۲۰ هزار کارورز آماده جذب!

ریزش تونل گردنه چری در کوهرنگ

محکومیت سه سارق به قطع انگشت دست

مرگ غم‌انگیز زهرا کوچولو هنگام پختن رب

دستور عزل یک بازجو توسط رهبری!/توصیه جالب اژه‌ای به خاوری/پاسخ علی اکبر جوانفکر به حداد عادل
ازدواج جدید آیت الله جنتی به روایت پسرش
تنها دوست ایران که با همه پرسی استقلال اقلیم کردستان عراق مخالفت نکرده است!
عباس عبدی: خمیازه رئیسی یک فاجعه بزرگ بود/وساطت ناطق نوری برای تأیید صلاحیت احمدی‌نژاد!/اصلاح‌طلبان مسئولیتی در قبال عملکرد دولت ندارند
اعلام آمادگی العبادی برای حمله نظامی به اقلیم کردستان /تنبیه ترکیه توسط آمریکا به دلیل خرید اس 400 از روسیه/سخنان عجیب بارزانی علیه ایران و ترکیه
هشدار رسمی پلیس به رانندگان پلاک شهرستان در تهران؛ عجیب اما واقعی!
مرد تایلندی که ۱۲۰ زن دارد!
پاسخ معترضان گازاشک آور نیست، ساز و کار پراشکال کنکور را اصلاح کنید!
مرگی در تنهایی، برای مردی که جهان را از جنگ هسته‌ای نجات داد
استراتژی بورگوارد برای بازار ایران
تکرار یک اتفاق شوم با بمب‌گذاری عجیب در نجف آباد! +فیلم
اموال و دارایی چند متکدی تهرانی در خانه‌شان
چرا جشن خانه سینما، جشن 70 درصد سینمای ایران نبود؟
انهدام بمب کشف شده در نزدیک خانه پدر شهید حججی
مارهای «موسسه رازی» چه سرنوشتی دارند؟

