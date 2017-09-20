بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
تابناک جهان » ایران
Japanese Prime Minister Abe Accepts Rouhani's Invitation to Visit Iran

Japanese Prime Minister accepted the official invitation of Iran's President to visit Tehran. Shinzo Abe may become the first Japanese Prime Minister to visit Iran in nearly last four decades.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۱۷ 20 September 2017
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has accepted an invitation by Iran's President Hassan Rouhani to visit Iran, Norio Maruyama the spokesperson of the Japanese Prime Minister told Sputnik on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Maruyama told reporters earlier on Tuesday that during the bilateral meeting in New York Rouhani invited Abe to visit Iran.

"He accepted it [invitation]," Maruyama said on Tuesday.

During the meeting the two leaders also discussed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement governing Iran’s nuclear program, North Korea, as well as Middle East issues.

The invitation for Shinzo Abe to visit Iran came amid gradual enhancing of economical ties between Tokyo and Tehran. As trade balance significantly weighed in favor of Iran with mainly exporting petrochemical products to Japan, Tokyo traditionally pursues the strengthening of its positions as one of the major car and electrical equipment supplier for the Middle East country.

If Shinzo Abe finds a gap in his tightly scheduled political agenda, he may become the first Japanese Prime Minister to visit Iran in nearly 40 years.

Abe and Rouhani are currently in New York for the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly, which opened on September 12. The annual general debate began on Tuesday and will run through September 25.
