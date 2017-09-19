بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
۵۳بازدید
‍ پ

Swiss Toilets Found Flush with Shredded Cash

Dirty money? Swiss investigators are perplexed about who flushed tens of thousands of euros down toilets in Geneva. And why?
کد خبر: ۷۳۱۵۴۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۰:۰۶ 19 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 53

Dirty money? Swiss investigators are perplexed about who flushed tens of thousands of euros down toilets in Geneva. And why?

Bundles of shredded 500-euro notes, worth about $120,000 or 100,000 euros, were found clogging toilets at a bank and three nearby restaurants.

The high-value euro notes are due to be discontinued in 2018 over fears they are being used in illegal activities, including money laundering and sponsoring terrorism.

The notes will remain legal tender, but the European Central Bank will stop producing them following a European Commission inquiry into their use.

Destroying legal tender is not an offense in Switzerland, but police want to know the circumstances that would lead someone to flush money down a toilet.

The Tribune de Geneve newspaper, which first reported the unusual deposit, said it appeared the money belonged to unnamed Spanish women who had placed it in a safe-deposit box at the bank.

Police have not disclosed the women's identities and are unsure why they would have wanted to dispose of the euros.

"We are not so interested in the motive, but we want to be sure of the origin of the money," said Vincent Derouand, spokesman for the Geneva prosecutor's office.

"Clearly, it's very surprising," he said.

بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
حذف حق وتو در سازمان ملل و خلع سلاح روسیه و آمریکا؟! / جزئیات دو راهی ترامپ برای برجام / سلاح ایده آل ایران برای استقرار...

حذف حق وتو در سازمان ملل و خلع سلاح روسیه و آمریکا؟! / جزئیات دو راهی ترامپ برای برجام / سلاح ایده آل ایران برای استقرار...

بازیگران جزء فقیرترین افراد جامعه هستند!/ صحبت‌های جالب دو دختر جوان اوکراینی درباره ایران به زبان فارسی/...

بازیگران جزء فقیرترین افراد جامعه هستند!/ صحبت‌های جالب دو دختر جوان اوکراینی درباره ایران به زبان فارسی/...

مخالفت صریح آيت الله علوی گرگانی با ورود زنان به ورزشگاه‌ها /بمب صوتی کشف شده در نجف آباد ربطی به مسائل...

مخالفت صریح آيت الله علوی گرگانی با ورود زنان به ورزشگاه‌ها /بمب صوتی کشف شده در نجف آباد ربطی به مسائل...

عباس عبدی: خمیازه رئیسی یک فاجعه بزرگ بود/وساطت ناطق نوری برای تایید صلاحیت احمدی‌نژاد!/اصلاح‌طلبان مسئولیتی...

عباس عبدی: خمیازه رئیسی یک فاجعه بزرگ بود/وساطت ناطق نوری برای تایید صلاحیت احمدی‌نژاد!/اصلاح‌طلبان مسئولیتی...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

توصیه به علاقه مندان به بازار طلا

کلاهبردار و جاعل هزار چهره در کرمان دستگیر شد

وب گردی

تاثیر برجام بر افزایش دسترسی ایرانیان به کالاهای خارجی

مبل‌سازی کسب‌وکاری با حاشیه سود ۲۰درصدی

کنسرت علیرضا قربانی به روایت ویدیو

خرید آسان و مطمئن مبلمان اداری با قیمت های استثنایی

آنهایی که از ریزش مو رنج می برند

دوربین مدار بسته بدون سیم و سیار برای دفتر کار و ادارات با قیمت باورنکردنی

فرصتی بی نظیر برای خرید و فروش املاک در سراسر ایران!

فروش اقساطی H30 کراس

راهنمای اخذ ویزای 5 ساله مولتی کانادا

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

مونتاژ پژو 2008 سرعت گرفت(+فیلم)

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

فروش پارک های تهران؛ به زودی + فیلم

اولویت های اقتصادی دولت دوازدهم چیست؟

پارک 22 هکتاری در تهران به فروش رفت/ خواب خرگوشی مسئولان ادامه دارد

دستور عزل یک بازجو توسط رهبری!/توصیه جالب اژه‌ای به خاوری/پاسخ علی اکبر جوانفکر به حداد عادل
تنها دوست ایران که با همه پرسی استقلال اقلیم کردستان عراق مخالفت نکرده است!
جوانترین خلبان زن بویینگ ۷۷۷
ازدواج جدید آیت الله جنتی به روایت پسرش
مراجع برای سیدحسن خمینی تاییدیه نفرستادند/بیکاری به فرزندان نمایندگان مجلس رسید/ مشکل حصر در سایه حل می شود/محکومیت یک آیت‌الله به حبس و شلاق!
اعلام آمادگی العبادی برای حمله نظامی به اقلیم کردستان /تنبیه ترکیه توسط آمریکا به دلیل خرید اس 400 از روسیه/سخنان عجیب بارزانی علیه ایران و ترکیه
استراتژی بورگوارد برای بازار ایران
مرد تایلندی که ۱۲۰ زن دارد!
تصویری از نخستین زن استاندار ایرانی در سوئد
پاسخ معترضان گازاشک آور نیست، ساز و کار پراشکال کنکور را اصلاح کنید!
اموال و دارایی چند متکدی تهرانی در خانه‌شان
تصاویر جنگ روانی تازه عربستان علیه ایران / تصاویر منحصر به فرد از آزادسازی دیرالزور / روایت رامبد جوان از عدم دعوت دولتشاهی تا سانسور بهرام رادان / سخنان رهبر انقلاب درباره برخورد با اشخاص
چرا جشن خانه سینما، جشن 70 درصد سینمای ایران نبود؟
عباس عبدی: خمیازه رئیسی یک فاجعه بزرگ بود/وساطت ناطق نوری برای تایید صلاحیت احمدی‌نژاد!/اصلاح‌طلبان مسئولیتی در قبال عملکرد دولت ندارند
انهدام بمب کشف شده در نزدیک خانه پدر شهید حججی

آیا شما ادعای دولت درباره ایجاد 700 هزار شغل در بهار امسال را باور می‌کنید؟  (۱۲۸ نظر)

مجری معروف شبکه سه ممنوع التصویر شد!  (۱۱۷ نظر)

تنها دوست ایران که با همه پرسی استقلال اقلیم کردستان عراق مخالفت نکرده است!  (۱۰۸ نظر)

یک اشتباه عجیب 154 داوطلب فاقد صلاحیت را دانشجوی دکترا کرد  (۱۰۲ نظر)

پاسخ معترضان گازاشک آور نیست، ساز و کار پراشکال کنکور را اصلاح کنید!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

نظرسنجی تابناک درباره برکناری یا ابقای منصوریان  (۷۹ نظر)

فروش همبرگر ۲۵۰هزار تومانی در لواسان  (۶۴ نظر)

نظرتان درباره این تصویر چیست؟  (۶۱ نظر)

آیا نام‌گذاری مدرن‌ترین ورزشگاه ایران به نام امام رضا(ع) کار درستی است؟!  (۶۰ نظر)

پروژه انتقال آب «بن-بروجن»، تلاشی دیگر برای نابودی کامل زاینده رود  (۵۶ نظر)

پرسپولیس ایران ۳- الاهلی عربستان یک / صعود تاریخی پرسپولیس به نیمه نهایی لیگ قهرمانان آسیا  (۵۳ نظر)

سه جشن عجیب که در خانواده‌ها درحال رواج است!  (۵۱ نظر)

خدا را شکر «منصور خان» نیست تا این حال و روز استقلال را ببیند!  (۵۰ نظر)

خریداران عجله نکنند؛ مسکن همچنان در اغما به سر می‌برد  (۴۹ نظر)

نارضایتی شدید گردشگران ایرانی در ترکیه  (۴۸ نظر)