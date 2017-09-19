بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
Tunisia president receives Libya’s renegade General, Khalifa Haftar

Tunisian President, Béji Caid Essebsi received on Monday Commander of the Libyan National Army, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar at the Carthage Palace in Tunis, the Tunisian presidency said in a statement.
کد خبر: ۷۳۱۵۱۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۰۳ 19 September 2017
According to the statement, during their meeting President Essebsi has called on the various Libyan parties to overcome their differences through dialogue and reconciliation and to move towards building the state to benefit all Libyans and strengthen security and stability in Libya and the entire region.

The president stressed that Tunisia is keen not to interfere in the internal affairs of Libya and to stand at a distance from all parties.

He has also reminded of the initiative proposed by Tunisia and which was welcomed by Algeria and Egypt and the various Libyan parties and received support from the international forces.

According to the statement, President, Essebsi stressed that the solution for the Libyan crisis remains with the Libyans themselves, adding that the role of Tunisia and neighbouring countries is limited to facilitating dialogue and encouraging it among all components of the Libyan people.

Meanwhile, Marshal Haftar has praised Tunisia’s role and its continuous stand with the Libyan people and support in these delicate circumstances, especially in the fight against terrorism.

He also expressed his appreciation for the Tunisian President efforts and his continued interest in pushing for a settlement for the crisis in Libya.

Haftar briefed the Tunisian President on the latest developments in the region and on the results of his consultations to discuss ways to achieve security and stability in Libya.

Haftar’s visit to Tunisia follows his visit to the Congo and comes a week before his planned visit to Italy.

